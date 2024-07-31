The In-N-Out Secret Menu Hack You Should Use On All Your Burgers

American fast food chain In-n-Out Burger has held a soft spot in the hearts of casual diners and professional chefs alike since the first location opened in 1948. Over the years, In-n-Out Burger has maintained its reputation for consistently better-than-average fast food fare. From the toasted hamburger buns and the fresh iceberg lettuce, to the melty American cheese and high-quality beef patties, their core menu always delivers the goods.

In-n-Out veterans know that while the core menu is great, it can be made so much greater by taking advantage of their not-so secret menu. This includes options of getting your burger in a lettuce wrap instead of a bun ("protein style") or quadrupling your burger patties ("4x4"), but it also offers an option to get your burger "mustard-grilled." If you like to get your In-n-Out burgers served "animal style" with grilled onions and extra sauce, you'll be familiar with this process.

When you order a mustard-grilled burger, the cook will add a bit of mustard to your patty before flipping it on the grill. It's a great way to add some additional flavor to any of your favorite In-n-Out burger options, and here's why you'll never go back once you give it a go.

