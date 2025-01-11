The History Of Taco Bell Starts With An Entirely Different Type Of Fast Food

It's pretty obvious what kind of food Taco Bell serves — after all, it's right there in the name. But before Taco Bell, its creator (and the chain's namesake) Glen Bell specialized in a whole other type of fast food: burgers and hot dogs. Upon returning home from deployment in World War II, Bell got into the fast food industry, opening a hot dog and hamburger stand in San Bernardino, California, in 1948. Bell's Hamburgers and Hot Dogs, as it was called, was a modest success. But, when it came to all-American fast food, Bell had a serious competitor right nearby in San Bernardino: McDonald's.

The burger chain's original restaurant was also in San Bernardino, and it's part of how California became the unofficial birthplace of fast food. In the hopes of differentiating his offerings from the future burger giant, Bell added hard-shelled tacos to the menu in 1951, with a filling of meat, lettuce, and cheese. This was such a success, Bell ended up founding two separate taco chains, El Taco and Taco Tia. This helped him figure out the market, and in 1962, he opened the first Taco Bell.