10 Items You Should Avoid Ordering From Outback Steakhouse

There are wedge salads, Caesar salads, chopped salads, and harvest salads usually adorning fast-casual menus. The idea is to appeal to literally everyone with a crunchy, appearance-of-healthy appetizer that'll get you ready for the big meal to come. Outback Steakhouse, being a house of meat and vague Australian themes, doesn't really need to have a strong salad game, but I always appreciate the effort. In any self-respecting steakhouse or fast casual steak spot, I'd expect to see a wedge salad and a Caesar salad — just look at Texas Roadhouse or Ruth's Chris. Really, that's all that's needed, but Outback recently introduced its Blue Cheese Pecan Chopped Salad — a concoction that's not only boring, but seems confused, too.

The Blue Cheese Pecan Chopped Salad is advertised on the menu as a chopped-style salad featuring mixed greens with shredded carrots, red cabbage, green onions, cinnamon pecans, and Aussie Crunch, all tossed with blue cheese vinaigrette and topped with blue cheese crumbles. First and foremost, a typical chopped salad can have pretty much anything you want, so Outback gets a pass and a nod there. Second, though, is that this salad feels disjointed. The Aussie Crunch is actually some sort of fried Asian noodle — the type you'd see on a sesame chicken salad or similar. The blue cheese vinaigrette, which somehow manages to make a vinaigrette feel heavy, starts to weigh the noodles down, making them a bit mushy. Then, the cinnamon pecans — they're oddly sweet, and while it works to temper the blue cheese, it's just another crunch factor next to the already-crisp noodles. Overall, if you want a salad before your steak dinner, skip this one and go with a classic Caesar or the Classic Blue Cheese Wedge.

