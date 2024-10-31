Chipotle Brings Back Larger Portions After Skimping Backlash

Although guac is still, as always, famously extra, Chipotle brass confirmed the return of heaping helpings in an earnings call on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, CNN Business reports. The move comes after a rollercoaster of shrinkflation drama that had consumers shaming the burrito behemoth all over social media. Their hungry cries even reached analysts at the financial services company Wells Fargo. In an investigation over the summer, one fast-casual avenger ordered 75 burrito bowls with chicken, white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese, and lettuce from locations all over New York City. (And, notably, not Alaska or Hawaii.)

The analyst found that their weights landed all over the scale, with some clocking in 33% lighter than others. But they didn't cost 33% less. This was all in the midst of other companies like Costco fielding shrinkflation claims. Chipotle promised improvements shortly thereafter. And, in the call, Scott Boatwright, the chain's interim CEO, said that the company had kept that promise. "[W]e know that portioning is a core equity of ours in the organization, and we are committed to ensuring that we give the right portion to every guest that walks into the building," Boatwright said in the call, per The Motley Fool.