You'll find tuna salad variations all across Italy, and depending on what region you're in, they may look a little different. Italian-style tuna salads, or even just European-style ones in general, are incredibly fresh, colorful, and bursting with flavor, often including ingredients like white beans, potatoes, tomatoes, or a variety of pickled vegetables. Having eaten my fair share of these colorful salads around the country, I have combined my favorite elements into this fresh and vibrant Italian-style tuna salad recipe. Featuring oil-packed tuna, buttery Castelvetrano olives, briny fried capers, toasty pine nuts, crisp shaved fresh fennel, red onion, verdant herbs, and plenty of lemon, this tuna salad puts an impeccably bright, fresh spin on that mayo-based stuff you may be used to. Calabrian chile paste adds a touch of fruity heat, while sweet golden tomatoes balance all of the tangy ingredients.

Italian-style tuna salad is perfect for a casual weeknight dinner, brunch with friends, or as part of a Mediterranean party buffet. It is hearty and satisfying enough to serve on its own, as the main course, but it also pairs beautifully with crusty fresh bread, cheeses, pasta with pesto, or deviled eggs.