For Unforgettable Tuna Salad, Make It European Style

Are you tired of eating the same old tuna salad made with mayonnaise, celery, onion, and pickles? If you're interested in trying an alternative recipe that's a bit lighter and contains more veggies, make your next bowl of tuna salad European style. Mayo-free variations on this classic dish are quite common in Mediterranean countries like Italy, Spain, and France. Better yet, European tuna salad recipes can accommodate many different ingredients.

All you need to do is combine drained, canned tuna with some of your favorite chopped veggies and include a few extra ingredients to upgrade your tuna salad recipe. For example, instead of pickles, use green or purple olives, artichoke hearts, or capers. When it comes to fresh vegetables, choose a few raw options like celery, onion, cucumber, or tomatoes. You can also incorporate a few cooked veggies like blanched green beans, peas, or fork-tender potatoes.

Once you've selected a varied mix of extras, skip the mayonnaise and toss everything in a light and flavorful dressing made of oil, vinegar, and preferred seasonings. Combine olive oil with red or white wine vinegar or give your tuna salad a hint of sweetness with balsamic vinegar. You can also swap out the vinegar for fresh lemon or lime juice. When it comes to spices, choose versatile options that work well together such as dried parsley, basil, thyme, and oregano. Feel free to also add in some garlic and onion powder for a more savory bite.