For Unforgettable Tuna Salad, Make It European Style
Are you tired of eating the same old tuna salad made with mayonnaise, celery, onion, and pickles? If you're interested in trying an alternative recipe that's a bit lighter and contains more veggies, make your next bowl of tuna salad European style. Mayo-free variations on this classic dish are quite common in Mediterranean countries like Italy, Spain, and France. Better yet, European tuna salad recipes can accommodate many different ingredients.
All you need to do is combine drained, canned tuna with some of your favorite chopped veggies and include a few extra ingredients to upgrade your tuna salad recipe. For example, instead of pickles, use green or purple olives, artichoke hearts, or capers. When it comes to fresh vegetables, choose a few raw options like celery, onion, cucumber, or tomatoes. You can also incorporate a few cooked veggies like blanched green beans, peas, or fork-tender potatoes.
Once you've selected a varied mix of extras, skip the mayonnaise and toss everything in a light and flavorful dressing made of oil, vinegar, and preferred seasonings. Combine olive oil with red or white wine vinegar or give your tuna salad a hint of sweetness with balsamic vinegar. You can also swap out the vinegar for fresh lemon or lime juice. When it comes to spices, choose versatile options that work well together such as dried parsley, basil, thyme, and oregano. Feel free to also add in some garlic and onion powder for a more savory bite.
Making your European-style tuna salad creamy and fresh
Since most European tuna salads don't contain mayonnaise, there are other ways to give your recipe an extra-rich taste and texture. Besides using quality olive oil, instead of using cans of conventional tuna packed in water, choose an oil-packed variety. More specifically, opt for ventresca tuna, which is a softer, sweeter cut of meat from the underbelly of each tuna. Ventresca tuna tends to have a more prominent flavor than varieties like skipjack and bigeye and is often packed in olive oil for a richer flavor.
If you can't find ventresca tuna at a store near you, keep in mind you can also make a rich tuna salad with avocado. The creamy fruit is loaded with antioxidants and healthy fats, and the simple swap will make your next batch of tuna salad taste extra delicious. Other worthwhile ingredients you can use to give your tuna salad a creamier mouthfeel include hummus and different varieties of mustard.
As long as your recipe includes a few vibrant veggies and some flavorful pantry staples, European-style tuna salad can be made in many different ways. For instance, Gordon Ramsay elevates his tuna salad recipe with bougie ingredients including ahi tuna, quail eggs, briny tapenade, and a French-style green bean salad. You can also upgrade your own version of Mediterranean-style tuna salad with more protein like white beans and hard-boiled eggs.