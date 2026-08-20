Miso Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats Recipe
When 2 employees of Kellogg's got together in 1939 to create a new snack for a fundraiser, Rice Krispies treats were born. The recipe was printed on the cereal box, and the rest is history. For decades, Rice Krispies treats have been an American staple because they're not only delicious, but they are also simple to make. That classic gooey and crunchy texture is full of satisfying nostalgia — its simply sweet flavor brings back memories of after-school snacks or poolside treats. Our version has a more deeply nuanced flavor (and is more nutritious) as it incorporates creamy peanut butter that melts into the mixture along with just enough miso paste to bring on its unique, warmly sweet and umami undertone. We also fold in honey-roasted peanuts for a different kind of sweet-salty crunch that takes these Rice Krispies treats over the top. All of the elements combine to deliver the ultimate sweet and savory combination.
One of my favorite things about Rice Krispies treats is how they don't involve the oven and can be made in one pot. You can make them up to a week ahead, and they'll still taste as good as the day you made them. It's also a fun, sweet treat to make with kids: They can help stir in the marshmallows and use their hands to press the gooey mixture into the pan at the end.
Gather the ingredients for miso peanut butter rice Krispie treats
To make this recipe, you'll need creamy peanut butter. You'll want to use conventional no-stir peanut butter in this recipe. The oil in natural peanut butters will separate when heated, which keeps the peanut butter from fully blending into the mixture. This can result in crumbly bars instead of chewy bars. Then pick up mini marshmallows, Rice Krispies cereal, and honey-roasted peanuts. Fresh marshmallows are key here as they tend to harden in the package over time. We're using the mini size specifically because they melt faster and blend more easily. Then head to the refrigerated section and grab white miso paste and unsalted butter. Check your pantry for vanilla extract and salt.
Step 1: Line a baking dish
Line a 9x13-inch pan with parchment paper and spray it with cooking spray.
Step 2: Mix peanut butter and miso
In a small bowl, whisk the peanut butter and miso together until completely smooth with no streaks.
Step 3: Melt the butter
Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat.
Step 4: Add the marshmallows
Add 8 cups of the marshmallows, reduce the heat to low, and stir for about 8 minutes until fully melted and glossy with no lumps.
Step 5: Chop the nuts
Chop the nuts
Step 6: Add the peanut butter, miso, and vanilla
Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the peanut butter and miso mixture, vanilla, and salt until evenly combined.
Step 7: Add the cereal
Add the cereal and stir until every piece is coated.
Step 8: Fold in the remaining ingredients
Fold in ¾ cup of the peanuts and the remaining 2 cups marshmallows just until distributed, leaving visible pockets of marshmallow.
Step 9: Spread the mixture into the pan
Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and press it gently into an even layer.
Step 10: Add peanuts
Sprinkle the remaining ¼ cup peanuts over the top and press lightly so they stick.
Step 11: Let them cool
Let the treats cool at room temperature to set for one hour
Step 12: Cut the treats into bars
Lift the treat mixture out of the pan and cut it into 12 bars to serve.
Why do you add the marshmallows in two stages in Rice Krispies treats?
There is a reason we melt the marshmallows in two stages in our Rice Krispies recipe. We're going for different texture layers to make these bars a notch above the back-of-the-box version. The melted marshmallows in step 4 act as the binder that holds the treats together, allowing them to be cut into solid squares. If you follow just this one step, you get the marshmallow taste, but you lose the soft, pillowy characteristic of marshmallows, and instead get a simple, dense texture.
If you reserve some of the marshmallows and add them near the end, when the mixture is just starting to cool, the remaining marshmallows soften just enough to leave gooey pockets of creamy marshmallow in every bite. This also makes the treats softer and chewier. When you add the last 2 cups of marshmallows, it is important to avoid over-stirring. The residual heat will warm them to the perfect texture, but if you keep mixing, they will melt completely like the first batch you've added, and you won't get the gooey pockets.
What does the miso do in the Rice Krispies treats, and can I use any type?
Miso has been a staple in Japanese cooking for hundreds of years. It is a fermented soybean paste with a sweet-savory, slightly boozy taste (from the fermentation) that's an important ingredient in more than just miso soup. Since Rice Krispies treats are on the (much) sweeter side, the miso balances out the sweetness in the same way as a sprinkle of flaky salt does in caramel or on a chocolate chip cookie. I love how just a small amount of miso makes everything taste richer. You know there is something different about it, but can't figure out what the ingredient is that is making it better. It adds a touch of umami without turning it too savory. The miso enhances the taste of the peanut butter and gives it more of a roasted flavor, and is further complemented by the honey-roasted nuts.
There are 3 main types of miso paste. White miso, yellow miso, and red miso. White miso is fermented for the shortest time, and it has the highest rice content, making it mild in flavor. This one works best here, adding the right amount of flavor without overpowering the simple flavors of the Rice Krispies treats. The yellow miso is a bit stronger than the white and is workable in this recipe, but you won't need as much, so if you try it here, use only half the amount. Red miso is aged for longer, is very pungent, and should be avoided in this recipe.
What pairs well with Rice Krispies Treats?
Miso Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats Recipe
Our Rice Krispies treats have a deeply nuanced flavor as they incorporate creamy peanut butter, honey-roasted peanuts, and just a touch of miso paste.
Ingredients
- ¾ cup creamy peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons white miso
- ½ cup unsalted butter
- 2 (10-ounce) bags mini marshmallows, divided (10 cups)
- 1 cup honey roasted peanuts, divided
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 7 cups Rice Krispies cereal
Directions
- Line a 9x13-inch pan with parchment paper and spray it with cooking spray.
- In a small bowl, whisk the peanut butter and miso together until completely smooth with no streaks.
- Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat.
- Add 8 cups of the marshmallows, reduce the heat to low, and stir for about 8 minutes until fully melted and glossy with no lumps.
- Chop the nuts
- Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the peanut butter and miso mixture, vanilla, and salt until evenly combined.
- Add the cereal and stir until every piece is coated.
- Fold in ¾ cup of the peanuts and the remaining 2 cups marshmallows just until distributed, leaving visible pockets of marshmallow.
- Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and press it gently into an even layer.
- Sprinkle the remaining ¼ cup peanuts over the top and press lightly so they stick.
- Let the treats cool at room temperature to set for one hour
- Lift the treat mixture out of the pan and cut it into 12 bars to serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|440
|Total Fat
|22.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|20.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|54.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.2 g
|Total Sugars
|28.1 g
|Sodium
|270.4 mg
|Protein
|9.3 g