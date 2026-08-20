Miso Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats Recipe

When 2 employees of Kellogg's got together in 1939 to create a new snack for a fundraiser, Rice Krispies treats were born. The recipe was printed on the cereal box, and the rest is history. For decades, Rice Krispies treats have been an American staple because they're not only delicious, but they are also simple to make. That classic gooey and crunchy texture is full of satisfying nostalgia — its simply sweet flavor brings back memories of after-school snacks or poolside treats. Our version has a more deeply nuanced flavor (and is more nutritious) as it incorporates creamy peanut butter that melts into the mixture along with just enough miso paste to bring on its unique, warmly sweet and umami undertone. We also fold in honey-roasted peanuts for a different kind of sweet-salty crunch that takes these Rice Krispies treats over the top. All of the elements combine to deliver the ultimate sweet and savory combination.

One of my favorite things about Rice Krispies treats is how they don't involve the oven and can be made in one pot. You can make them up to a week ahead, and they'll still taste as good as the day you made them. It's also a fun, sweet treat to make with kids: They can help stir in the marshmallows and use their hands to press the gooey mixture into the pan at the end.