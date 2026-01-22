Homemade Marshmallow Fluff Recipe
Store-bought marshmallow fluff is delicious in its own right, but imagine having a batch of freshly-made marshmallow fluff to pull out for an afternoon snack with simple shortbread cookies or graham crackers. Homemade marshmallow fluff is soft and creamy with a nostalgic sweet vanilla flavor, and it's just waiting to be added to your next cup of hot chocolate or layered into a peanut butter sandwich. Who knew you could whip up a batch so easily at home? With just five ingredients and a hand mixer, you can pull together this glossy whipped mixture, one that is decidedly more delicious than store-bought. The fluff will last up to three weeks in a sealed container in the fridge, making it the perfect make-ahead snack. If it feels a little stiff when taking it out of the fridge, let it sit out for about 30 minutes to reach room temperature.
This is also the type of recipe that will no doubt thrill kids and adults alike. "This marshmallow fluff recipe is perfect to make for a kid's playdate," recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "Kids can have fun dipping in a variety of snacky foods, and they can even have fun watching you make it."
Gather the ingredients for homemade marshmallow fluff
To make this recipe, you only need five ingredients plus water. Start by picking up some eggs, then grab some baking basics like cream of tartar, granulated sugar, corn syrup, and vanilla.
Step 1: Beat the egg whites and cream of tartar
Add the egg whites and cream of tartar to a large bowl. With a hand mixer, beat on medium speed for about 1-2 minutes, until foamy.
Step 2: Add sugar and beat again
Add 2 tablespoons of sugar and beat for about 3 minutes, until soft peaks form.
Step 3: Add sugar, corn syrup, and water to a pot
In a medium pot, combine the remaining sugar, corn syrup, and water over medium-high heat.
Step 4: Get the corn syrup mixture to the right temperature
Cook for about 10 minutes, or until a food thermometer reaches 248 F.
Step 5: Add the corn syrup mixture to the egg white mixture
Pour the corn syrup mixture into the egg white mixture.
Step 6: Beat to combine
Beat on high for about 5 minutes, until the mixture becomes thick and fluffy and holds to soft or medium peaks.
Step 7: Add the vanilla
Add the vanilla and beat on high for 1 more minute.
Step 8: Serve or store the marshmallow fluff
Serve or store the marshmallow fluff.
Pairs well with homemade marshmallow fluff
Homemade Marshmallow Fluff Recipe
Store-bought marshmallow fluff may be convenient, but nothing beats the ultra-fresh, vanilla-forward, simply sweet flavor of this homemade marshmallow fluff.
Ingredients
- 3 egg whites
- ½ teaspoon cream of tartar
- ⅔ cup granulated sugar, divided
- ¾ cup corn syrup
- ⅓ cup water
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
- Add the egg whites and cream of tartar to a large bowl. With a hand mixer, beat on medium speed for about 1-2 minutes, until foamy.
- Add 2 tablespoons of sugar and beat for about 3 minutes, until soft peaks form.
- In a medium pot, combine the remaining sugar, corn syrup, and water over medium-high heat.
- Cook for about 10 minutes, or until a food thermometer reaches 248 F.
- Pour the corn syrup mixture into the egg white mixture.
- Beat on high for about 5 minutes, until the mixture becomes thick and fluffy and holds to soft or medium peaks.
- Add the vanilla and beat on high for 1 more minute.
- Serve or store the marshmallow fluff.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|129
|Total Fat
|0.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|33.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|33.0 g
|Sodium
|29.5 mg
|Protein
|0.9 g
What are tips for making successful marshmallow fluff?
When you are making marshmallow fluff, there are a few helpful tips to make the process go smoothly, and ensure a successful outcome. To start, room temperature eggs will whip up more easily and create more volume. If your eggs are cold and you are short on time, you can place them in a bowl of warm water for about 10 minutes to quickly bring them to room temperature. If you have a stand mixer and prefer to use that, it will simplify the process. Just use the wire whisk attachment which will whip up the egg whites and fluff perfectly.
Use a heavy-bottom pot when you are at the stovetop cooking the sugar mixture. Be sure to stay close by and test the mixture frequently with the thermometer. The temperature will increase quickly, and you want to catch it at the right time. Use caution at this stage, as it will be very hot. Additionally, when pouring it into the other mixture, pour slowly so that there are no splatters.
Can I still make marshmallow fluff without a food or candy thermometer?
If you don't have a thermometer, you can still make a successful marshmallow fluff. To check the heat, you'll need to use the soft-ball test. When the sugar mixture has reached a boiling point, measure out 1 teaspoon of the hot liquid and add it to a bowl of cold water. After you drop the hot liquid into the water, if it becomes a soft ball that flattens when you remove it, then the mixture is hot enough. If it doesn't form a ball, then the mixture is not hot enough, so you'll need to keep cooking. If it turns into a firm ball, the mixture is too hot and will not work properly.
Another method is to look at the bubbles when the mixture is boiling. The bubbles will start out large and thin. If they become thicker and glossier, and the mixture clings to a spoon, then it is most likely at the correct temperature.
After you pour in the sugar mixture and start blending, you will see the mixture become thick and fluffy. If it doesn't thicken up, that is a sign the sugar mixture was not quite hot enough. If it gets too stiff and hard to stir, that means the mixture was too hot.