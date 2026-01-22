Homemade Marshmallow Fluff Recipe

Store-bought marshmallow fluff is delicious in its own right, but imagine having a batch of freshly-made marshmallow fluff to pull out for an afternoon snack with simple shortbread cookies or graham crackers. Homemade marshmallow fluff is soft and creamy with a nostalgic sweet vanilla flavor, and it's just waiting to be added to your next cup of hot chocolate or layered into a peanut butter sandwich. Who knew you could whip up a batch so easily at home? With just five ingredients and a hand mixer, you can pull together this glossy whipped mixture, one that is decidedly more delicious than store-bought. The fluff will last up to three weeks in a sealed container in the fridge, making it the perfect make-ahead snack. If it feels a little stiff when taking it out of the fridge, let it sit out for about 30 minutes to reach room temperature.

This is also the type of recipe that will no doubt thrill kids and adults alike. "This marshmallow fluff recipe is perfect to make for a kid's playdate," recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "Kids can have fun dipping in a variety of snacky foods, and they can even have fun watching you make it."