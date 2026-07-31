The Origins Of Kellogg's Rice Krispies Began In A 1920s Test Kitchen

Rice Krispies may be the cereal that makes the best first impression because it happens before you even taste it. And that first impression goes all the way back to 1927, when it was first developed in the Kellogg's test kitchen in Battle Creek, Michigan by the research and development team. According to the Rice Krispies website, W.K. Kellogg himself reportedly reacted with, "You've got something there!" upon pouring the milk and hearing that now familiar sound. By 1928, the popping rice cereal that amazed the Kellogg's founder was on store shelves as Rice Krispies.

The secret the Kellogg's test kitchen found when developing Rice Krispies may have been its simplicity. Sure, Kellogg's created the Snap, Crackle, and Pop characters to promote it to children, and that crackling of the cereal made it unique. But unlike other cereals of our youth, many of which are now considered some of the worst cereals available because of their high sugar content, Rice Krispies isn't that sweet. A serving of it (1.5 cups) contains only 4 grams of sugar.

In 1941, Kellogg's added the recipe for Rice Krispies Treats to the side of Rice Krispies cereal boxes. The snack was developed by Mildred Day, who worked in the Kellogg's test kitchen, for a Campfire Girls fundraiser in 1939. This snack made Rice Krispies more than a breakfast cereal, boosting its popularity.