The Origins Of Kellogg's Rice Krispies Began In A 1920s Test Kitchen
Rice Krispies may be the cereal that makes the best first impression because it happens before you even taste it. And that first impression goes all the way back to 1927, when it was first developed in the Kellogg's test kitchen in Battle Creek, Michigan by the research and development team. According to the Rice Krispies website, W.K. Kellogg himself reportedly reacted with, "You've got something there!" upon pouring the milk and hearing that now familiar sound. By 1928, the popping rice cereal that amazed the Kellogg's founder was on store shelves as Rice Krispies.
The secret the Kellogg's test kitchen found when developing Rice Krispies may have been its simplicity. Sure, Kellogg's created the Snap, Crackle, and Pop characters to promote it to children, and that crackling of the cereal made it unique. But unlike other cereals of our youth, many of which are now considered some of the worst cereals available because of their high sugar content, Rice Krispies isn't that sweet. A serving of it (1.5 cups) contains only 4 grams of sugar.
In 1941, Kellogg's added the recipe for Rice Krispies Treats to the side of Rice Krispies cereal boxes. The snack was developed by Mildred Day, who worked in the Kellogg's test kitchen, for a Campfire Girls fundraiser in 1939. This snack made Rice Krispies more than a breakfast cereal, boosting its popularity.
Did Rice Krispies Treats overshadow the cereal?
While Rice Krispies Treats originally boosted the breakfast cereal that was their key ingredient, they might have also stolen its limelight in the long run. There are countless recipes available for making Rice Krispies Treats at home (including one that makes them even richer with sweetened condensed milk). In addition, Kellogg's began selling pre-made Rice Krispies Treats in 1995 and expanded that line several times to great results. Rice Krispies Treats now bring in about $500 million in annual sales (via Food Dive). Meanwhile, Kellogg's test kitchens have had mixed results expanding the Rice Krispies cereal line. There are a few successful additions in Cocoa Krispies and Frosted Krispies (both far sweeter than the original), but plenty of products that didn't last, like Rice Krispies with Real Strawberries, Razzle Dazzle Rice Krispies, and even Rice Krispies Treats cereal.
There's no denying the staying power of Rice Krispies and its importance to the Kellogg's brand. The cartoon siblings Snap, Crackle, and Pop are the company's longest-running advertising characters, and Rice Krispies is perhaps the company's second most popular product behind Corn Flakes (which has its own unique origin story). Unfortunately, it's unknown how many Rice Krispies boxes are only used for homemade Rice Krispies Treats instead of their intended pairing with milk. Rice Krispies Treats are delicious snacks, but for those of us who love cereal, Rice Krispies only speak to you when served with milk — and that sound is magical. Mr. Kellogg realized that from the first time he poured a bowl in that test kitchen.