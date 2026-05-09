Trader Joe's Copycat Vanilla Mini Sheet Cake Recipe

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A mini sheet cake can be just the right touch for a simple celebration — whether you're planning an intimate birthday gathering, picnic-style lunch, or kid-friendly weeknight dessert. If you're a fan of Trader Joe's, there's a good chance you've purchased (or have at least thought about purchasing) one of its mini sheet cakes, with flavors ranging from seasonal pumpkin spice to classic chantilly cream vanilla bean. These mini sheet cakes are perfectly portioned for about six servings, they're sweet and tender, and they come topped off with a layer of sweet frosting (of various flavors, depending on which type of cake you choose). You can even dress it up a mini sheet cake to suit your occasion, whether it's with fresh fruit, cake toppers, or just a dash of sprinkles.

If you can't find the vanilla mini sheet cake in store — or just prefer a homemade version — we've got you covered. Our Trader Joe's copycat vanilla mini sheet cake is rich, buttery, tender, not-too-sweet, and everything you want in a delicious vanilla cake. Plus, making it at home gives you the ability to change it up, make it larger, or otherwise get creative based on what you're going for.