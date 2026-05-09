Trader Joe's Copycat Vanilla Mini Sheet Cake Recipe
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A mini sheet cake can be just the right touch for a simple celebration — whether you're planning an intimate birthday gathering, picnic-style lunch, or kid-friendly weeknight dessert. If you're a fan of Trader Joe's, there's a good chance you've purchased (or have at least thought about purchasing) one of its mini sheet cakes, with flavors ranging from seasonal pumpkin spice to classic chantilly cream vanilla bean. These mini sheet cakes are perfectly portioned for about six servings, they're sweet and tender, and they come topped off with a layer of sweet frosting (of various flavors, depending on which type of cake you choose). You can even dress it up a mini sheet cake to suit your occasion, whether it's with fresh fruit, cake toppers, or just a dash of sprinkles.
If you can't find the vanilla mini sheet cake in store — or just prefer a homemade version — we've got you covered. Our Trader Joe's copycat vanilla mini sheet cake is rich, buttery, tender, not-too-sweet, and everything you want in a delicious vanilla cake. Plus, making it at home gives you the ability to change it up, make it larger, or otherwise get creative based on what you're going for.
Gather the ingredients for Trader Joe's copycat vanilla mini sheet cake
To prepare this vanilla cake, you'll need a large egg, whole buttermilk, heavy cream, and vegetable oil for the wet ingredients. Whole buttermilk gives the cake a subtle tanginess, with heavy cream for added richness. Vegetable oil gives the cake a plush crumb, keeping it soft even after refrigeration. You'll also add a small amount of water to get the batter to just the right consistency.
For dry ingredients, granulated sugar sweetens the cake, all-purpose flour gives it structure, baking powder and baking soda provide lift, and kosher salt rounds out the flavors. Vanilla bean paste gives the cake a deep vanilla flavor, with flecks of vanilla bean visible throughout the cake and the frosting. You can also use vanilla extract if that's what you have on hand.
For the frosting, unsalted butter, cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, vanilla bean paste (or extract), and kosher salt come together for a rich, flavorful frosting that isn't cloying. Finish the cake with fresh berries, flowers, festive sprinkles, or any other decorations as desired before serving (or simply enjoy the cake plain, in true TJ's fashion).
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Begin the cake
Begin the cake: In a medium bowl, whisk to combine the egg, buttermilk, cream, oil, vanilla, and sugar.
Step 3: Whisk batter until smooth
Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and ¼ cup water. Whisk until smooth.
Step 4: Prepare the pan
Spray to coat an 8x5 ½-inch disposable pan with cooking spray. (You can also use an 8-inch square baking pan or ⅛ sheet pan, adjusting the baking time as needed.)
Step 5: Bake the cake
Pour the batter into the pan and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the cake springs back to the touch.
Step 6: Cool the cake
Transfer the cake to a cooling rack and cool completely before frosting, about 1 hour.
Step 7: Prepare the frosting
Prepare the frosting: Beat the butter and cream cheese in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment until smooth.
Step 8: Beat until smooth
Add confectioners' sugar, vanilla, and salt. Beat until smooth and fluffy.
Step 9: Transfer frosting to a piping bag
Transfer the frosting to a piping bag fitted with a medium round tip (or a zip-top bag without a tip).
Step 10: Pipe frosting over cake
Pipe lines of frosting over the cooled cake to coat.
Step 11: Decorate and serve the Trader Joe's copycat mini sheet cake
Decorate the cake with berries and/or flowers, if desired, and serve.
What to serve with Trader Joe's copycat vanilla mini sheet cake
Trader Joe's Copycat Vanilla Mini Sheet Cake Recipe
Trader Joe's mini sheet cakes are beloved for a reason, but this copycat vanilla mini sheet cake recipe puts a homemade spin on the popular store-bought treat.
Ingredients
- For the cake
- 1 large egg
- ⅓ cup whole buttermilk
- 2 tablespoons heavy cream
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or extract
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- For the frosting
- ¼ cup unsalted butter, softened
- 2 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 ¼ cups confectioners’ sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or extract
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
Optional Ingredients
- Fresh berries or flowers, for decorating
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Begin the cake: In a medium bowl, whisk to combine the egg, buttermilk, cream, oil, vanilla, and sugar.
- Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and ¼ cup water. Whisk until smooth.
- Spray to coat an 8x5 ½-inch disposable pan with cooking spray. (You can also use an 8-inch square baking pan or ⅛ sheet pan, adjusting the baking time as needed.)
- Pour the batter into the pan and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the cake springs back to the touch.
- Transfer the cake to a cooling rack and cool completely before frosting, about 1 hour.
- Prepare the frosting: Beat the butter and cream cheese in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment until smooth.
- Add confectioners’ sugar, vanilla, and salt. Beat until smooth and fluffy.
- Transfer the frosting to a piping bag fitted with a medium round tip (or a zip-top bag without a tip).
- Pipe lines of frosting over the cooled cake to coat.
- Decorate the cake with berries and/or flowers, if desired, and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|474
|Total Fat
|21.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|68.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|67.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.7 g
|Total Sugars
|50.8 g
|Sodium
|293.4 mg
|Protein
|4.7 g
How can I change up this mini vanilla sheet cake?
When it comes to changing up this cake, there are plenty of ways to make it your own. While heavy cream does add a little extra richness to the cake batter, you can easily use additional buttermilk in its place. You can also switch up the vegetable oil with any preferred neutral oil you have on hand. Cake flour can produce an even lighter, fluffier cake, if desired.
When it comes to flavoring this cake, the sky is the limit. You can use any type of preferred extract in the place of vanilla, including almond extract, or add lemon or orange zest for a citrusy touch. Warm spices like cardamom or cinnamon also work well, especially in cooler months. You can even swirl in jam, fruit puree, or cocoa for a marbled effect.
The frosting is just as flexible. Top the cake with chocolate buttercream, caramel frosting, a dollop of whipped cream, or even a store-bought option if you're short on time. And if you want a larger cake, simply scale it up. Bake in a 8- or 9-inch cake pan, stack it up, double it for a quarter sheet pan, or quadruple the recipe for a full sheet cake. Just adjust the baking time and check for doneness as it starts to turn golden brown.
Can I make this cake ahead?
Another benefit to making a mini sheet cake is that you can easily make it ahead (and store leftovers for snacking on throughout the week). To make it in advance, bake, cool, frost, and refrigerate the cake for up to four days, or freeze for up to one month for the freshest flavor and texture. Then, just bring to room temperature so the crumb softens and the frosting becomes creamy again. From there you can add any final decorations right before serving for the best presentation.
It's also ideal for keeping on hand as a snacking cake throughout the week. Store leftover slices tightly wrapped or in an airtight container to keep them from drying out or absorbing fridge odors. Refrigerate for up to four days or freeze for up to two months. Remove any fresh berries or flowers before storing so the cake will remain as fresh as possible. Let stand at room temperature until softened before serving.