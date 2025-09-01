Why Old Eggs Peel So Much More Easily Than Fresh Ones

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether hard or soft-yolked, boiled eggs are a convenient way to add protein to snack or meal time, but properly cooking and peeling these bad boys can be a challenge. Anyone who eats them regularly probably has their own nifty hacks to make boiled eggs easier to enjoy. Some might have even heard a persistent rumor that older eggs are easier to peel than fresh ones, and decided to age their eggs before boiling, just to be safe. But is there any truth behind this strange claim?

Surprisingly, yes, according to expert chef Nelson Serrano-Bahri, who serves as the director of innovation at The American Egg Board. "This is one of those kitchen tips that's rooted in real science," he confirms. What happens is that, as eggs age, their contents lose moisture and air enters through the shell. "That combination raises the pH, and causes the egg white to pull away slightly from the shell membrane, making it less likely to stick during peeling. So, the advice to use slightly aged eggs for boiling holds up," Serrano-Bahri says.

However, even if the science is sound, the difference between peeling an old egg and a young one might not be major. When Chowhound asked another expert — Rosie Kellett, author of the new cookbook "In for Dinner" — she told us she has "genuinely never noticed a difference in the age of an egg and the ease with which it peels." So for easy-to-eat eggs, it's best to keep a few more tricks up your sleeve.