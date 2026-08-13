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This no-bake triple chocolate cheesecake bars recipe proves that making an elegant, bakery-worthy treat doesn't necessarily require lots of time in the kitchen or extensive baking skills. These bars are positively packed with rich, creamy, and chocolatey goodness, with a layered finish that makes them look just as impressive as they taste. Even better yet, there's no need to turn on the oven for this recipe (although baking the crust is optional, but we'll touch on that down the line), adding an extra layer of convenience to an already decked-out dessert.

Serve these bars at your next dinner party, holiday gathering, or simply whip them up as a weeknight treat for the family. Since the bars are ideal for making ahead and are easy to slice and transport, they're great for just about any occasion, including bake sales and beyond. And, although not all no-bake cheesecakes last well in the freezer, these bars are an exception, and the freezer is exactly where I've been storing my leftovers. These cheesecake bars are super dense, creamy, and almost ice cream-like straight out of the freezer — an excellent sweet treat with a cool, refreshing flair.