Grab This Store-Bought Chocolate Snack For An Easy No-Bake Pie Crust

Making a pie is a fairly simple process, but it just got a whole lot easier with this no-bake pie crust — and it even adds chocolate into the mix. A typical pie crust calls for a handful of relatively basic ingredients such as flour, butter, vegetable shortening, salt, and ice water. But naturally, while the crust is delicious all by itself, typically it's the filling that's the star of the show. For a crust that will take your pie to the next level, use Oreos for the perfect cookie crust.

Your grocery list will be even shorter too, since you only need Oreos and butter. Plus, this recipe requires no baking unless you're looking for a crunchier texture. Pie crusts can be difficult to master, so the Oreo crust is perfect for beginners and non-bakers alike. You can even use this crust for more than just pie; it makes a great bottom layer for dessert bars or cheesecakes too. If you're planning to try this recipe, get your Oreos from Costco for healthier ingredients.