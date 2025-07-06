Grab This Store-Bought Chocolate Snack For An Easy No-Bake Pie Crust
Making a pie is a fairly simple process, but it just got a whole lot easier with this no-bake pie crust — and it even adds chocolate into the mix. A typical pie crust calls for a handful of relatively basic ingredients such as flour, butter, vegetable shortening, salt, and ice water. But naturally, while the crust is delicious all by itself, typically it's the filling that's the star of the show. For a crust that will take your pie to the next level, use Oreos for the perfect cookie crust.
Your grocery list will be even shorter too, since you only need Oreos and butter. Plus, this recipe requires no baking unless you're looking for a crunchier texture. Pie crusts can be difficult to master, so the Oreo crust is perfect for beginners and non-bakers alike. You can even use this crust for more than just pie; it makes a great bottom layer for dessert bars or cheesecakes too. If you're planning to try this recipe, get your Oreos from Costco for healthier ingredients.
How to make this store-bought, no-bake Oreo pie crust
Assembling your Oreo pie crust involves first blending your cookies in a blender or food processor. The rich Oreo filling will notably add extra fat that helps the crust keep its shape and texture. You'll want to end up with fine crumbs for this recipe. Once the Oreos have reached that state, you can add in the melted butter to form the crust mixture. If you're planning to add a filling that requires some baking, you can pop it in the oven for around 10 minutes. Otherwise, this crust will be ready to go after about 30 minutes of refrigeration.
This Oreo pie crust recipe is super versatile, making a great base for dishes like a peanut butter pie, chocolate cream pie, or even an Oreo cheesecake. Take this crust to another level by using other variations, such as the Golden or Birthday Cake ones, or any of their other highly popular Oreo flavors. With a recipe as easy and delicious as the Oreo pie crust, you'll never want to make another kind again.