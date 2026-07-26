Boxed Brownies Become Bakery Worthy By Adding This To Your Batter

Even if you've finally gotten your hands on the best boxed brownie mix, you might still be looking for improvements that make them taste more homemade or unique. Of course, there are tons of boxed brownie upgrades, and some can become so involved that they could almost count as scratch-made baking. One of my favorite, uber-easy ways to zhuzh up the classic, semi-homemade dessert shortcut is with a few swirls of Marshmallow Fluff. No elaborate tools or recipes required.

Quality ingredients notwithstanding, what makes those hand-crafted, artisanal brownies at the bakery feel so polished and professional is often a little extra something. And sometimes, that extra something is a swirl. Luckily, Marshmallow Fluff practically swirls itself without requiring me to precisely melt caramel cubes or create an entire additional freaking cheesecake batter. Fluff (or marshmallow creme) also provides a nice, light flavor and textural contrast to the brownie itself — kind of like using whipped cream or crème anglaise to cut the richness of chocolate cake. You don't even need to stir it into the entire mixing bowl; you can just paint it around the surface of your brownie batter in the pan prior to baking. But that doesn't mean that there aren't things to keep in mind for Marshmallow Fluff brownie success.