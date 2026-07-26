Boxed Brownies Become Bakery Worthy By Adding This To Your Batter
Even if you've finally gotten your hands on the best boxed brownie mix, you might still be looking for improvements that make them taste more homemade or unique. Of course, there are tons of boxed brownie upgrades, and some can become so involved that they could almost count as scratch-made baking. One of my favorite, uber-easy ways to zhuzh up the classic, semi-homemade dessert shortcut is with a few swirls of Marshmallow Fluff. No elaborate tools or recipes required.
Quality ingredients notwithstanding, what makes those hand-crafted, artisanal brownies at the bakery feel so polished and professional is often a little extra something. And sometimes, that extra something is a swirl. Luckily, Marshmallow Fluff practically swirls itself without requiring me to precisely melt caramel cubes or create an entire additional freaking cheesecake batter. Fluff (or marshmallow creme) also provides a nice, light flavor and textural contrast to the brownie itself — kind of like using whipped cream or crème anglaise to cut the richness of chocolate cake. You don't even need to stir it into the entire mixing bowl; you can just paint it around the surface of your brownie batter in the pan prior to baking. But that doesn't mean that there aren't things to keep in mind for Marshmallow Fluff brownie success.
Tips for making Marshmallow Fluff brownies
The first time I decided to make Marshmallow Fluff brownies, I found myself Googling whether it was even possible to bake the stuff from a narrow aisle in a cramped Brooklyn grocery store. None of the recipes on Marshmallow Fluff's website call for using the jarred goop as I'd intended. Undeterred, I did it anyway, and, not-so-spoiler alert: It turned out great. I chose a fudgy boxed brownie variety out of personal preference, but its texture fortuitously coalesced with the Fluff's own stickiness, whereas a cakier crumb might not mingle quite as seamlessly. Good thing then that Chowhound's favorite boxed brownie is the chewy, fudgy kind.
Of course, Marshmallow Fluff is also incredibly sweet. As such, dark chocolate brownie mix will provide the most balanced canvas for the stretchy spread's sugary wallop. Steer clear of the typically sweeter milk chocolate options, as well as any varieties with extra-sweet flavorings like caramel, to avoid the treats being overly cloying. To achieve an eye-catching look, you'll pour the batter into your pan and spoon a few dollops of marshmallow creme on top, then drag the sweet spread with a table knife held vertically, as if it's skating on a cocoa pond. However, Fluff is thick, so this requires a bit of finesse. Enough loops and twirls, though, and you'll have a thoroughly marbled effect fit for the bakery display case.