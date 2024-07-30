Homemade Blueberry Cheesecake Pop-Tarts Recipe

By Milena Manolova
Pop-Tarts with white icing and sprinkles on top Milena Manolova/Chowhound

If you are a fan of both cheesecake and Pop-Tarts, these homemade blueberry cheesecake Pop-Tarts are the perfect fusion of the two treats. The soft, tangy cream cheese and the sweet and fruity blueberry jam balance each other well. Recipe developer Milena Manolova says, "The blueberries provide a fruity flavor and a beautiful purple color, and they blend into the tanginess and richness of the cream cheese." The texture of the pastry is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, which contrasts perfectly with the creamy filling.

While the preparation of these Pop-Tarts may seem intimidating at first, the recipe is simple to follow. The blueberry jam is super easy to make, and you might want to double the batch and save some for later. These wouldn't be Pop-Tarts without the sweet sugar glaze, which we flavored with a little lemon to complement the blueberry cheesecake filling. To add extra color and fun, the sprinkles on top bring excitement and smiles to everyone. 

Gather all of the ingredients for the blueberry cheesecake Pop-Tart recipe

Ingredients for blueberry cheesecake Pop-Tarts Milena Manolova/Chowhound

You need only five ingredients to make the dough: all-purpose flour, salt, granulated sugar, cold unsalted butter, and one egg. The filling ingredients are fresh blueberries, lemon juice, a bit of water, and cream cheese. You need powdered sugar, some lemon juice, and sprinkles to make the glaze.

Step 1: Combine the dry ingredients for the dough

Whisking flour, sugar, and salt in a bowl Milena Manolova/Chowhound

In a bowl, combine the flour, salt, and 2 tablespoons sugar.

Step 2: Add butter

Bowl with flour and cubed butter Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Using your hands, work in the cold butter until it resembles coarse sand. It's okay to have some bigger chunks.

Step 3: Mix in the egg

Bowl with bitten egg over flour and butter mixture Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Beat the egg and mix it into the dough.

Step 4: Shape the dough

Dough shaped into a disk Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Transfer the dough to a flat surface and quickly shape it into a rough disk that's about 1-inch thick.

Step 5: Wrap the dough in plastic, and freeze

Dough wrapped in plastic Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Wrap the dough in plastic and place it in the freezer for 20–30 minutes, until firm.

Step 6: Combine the ingredients for the jam

Saucepan with fresh blueberries, lemon juice, and sugar Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Meanwhile, make the jam by combining the fresh blueberries, ⅓ cup sugar, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, and 2 tablespoons water in a saucepan.

Step 7: Cook until thickened

Blueberry jam in a saucepan Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Cook on medium heat, stirring often, until thickened, about 15 minutes. Set aside to cool.

Step 8: Preheat the oven

Oven turned to 350F Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 9: Prepare the baking tray

Baking tray with parchment paper Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 10: Roll out the dough

Dough rolled into rectangular Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Roll the chilled dough on a floured surface, forming a 14x12-inch rectangle that's about ⅛-inch thick.

Step 11: Cut the dough

Rolled dough cut into smaller rectangular pieces Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Cut the dough into 16 even rectangles.

Step 12: Add the filling

Pieces of rolled dough filled with cream cheese Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Fill 8 of the squares with 1 tablespoon cream cheese, then add 1 tablespoon of the blueberry jam.

Step 13: Seal the ends

Sealing the ends of a Pop-Tart with a fork Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Put the other pieces of dough on top and seal the ends with a fork.

Step 14: Freeze the Pop-Tarts

Unbaked Pop-Tarts on a cutting board Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Place in the freezer for about 15 minutes.

Step 15: Bake the Pop-Tarts

Baked Pop-Tarts on a baking tray Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Bake the Pop-Tarts on the baking tray on the middle rack for 20–25 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown and the center is slightly golden.

Step 16: Make the glaze

Bowl with white sugar glaze and a spoon drizzling over it Milena Manolova/Chowhound

While the Pop-Tarts are baking, make the glaze by combining the powdered sugar with 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1 tablespoon water until smooth but not too runny. Add a few more drops of lemon juice or water if it's still thick.

Step 17: Add the glaze

Adding glaze over Pop-Tarts Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Spread about 2 tablespoons of the glaze on the top of each Pop-Tart.

Step 18: Add sprinkles, and serve

Sprinkling sprinkles over Pop-Tarts Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Before the glaze sets, add sprinkles, then serve.

Homemade Blueberry Cheesecake Pop-Tarts Recipe

These homemade Pop-Tarts take inspiration from blueberry cheesecake, encasing from-scratch fruit jam and cream cheese between a flaky pastry crust.

Prep Time
45
minutes
Cook Time
35
minutes
servings
8
Pop-Tarts
Holding blueberry cheesecake Pop-Tart in half
Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

What other flavors or fillings can I add to homemade Pop-Tarts?

Half of a Pop-Tart leaning on top of other Pop-Tarts Milena Manolova/Chowhound

There are many options for flavors and fillings that you can add to Pop-Tarts. Lemon curd, with its citrus flavor, will be perfect for summer, providing a tangy contrast to the sweet pastry and glaze. Peanut butter and jelly are the perfect classic combo, and peanut butter and banana would also be a great option. Chocolate hazelnut spread or Nutella would be a treat for all chocolate lovers. Simple and classic option include sweet and fruity strawberry jam. For fall and winter, the warm and comforting flavors of apple and cinnamon could be great choices.

You might only think of sweet flavors when you think about Pop-Tarts, but let's not forget the savory options. The spinach and feta combo is a good one to try. Try pizza-inspired Pop-Tarts made with tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni or mushrooms. Or, dish up a breakfast Pop-Tart with crispy bacon, fluffy scrambled eggs, and melty cheese. Adding some herbs to the dough, such as parsley, dill, or oregano, will enhance the flavor and make it extra special.

What are some tips for making the best homemade Pop-Tarts?

Pop-Tarts with white glaze and rainbow sprinkles on top Milena Manolova/Chowhound

To achieve perfect, flaky dough, make sure to use cold butter. This will help to keep the dough flaky and tender. To prevent the butter from becoming soft, cut it or grate it and place it in the freezer for at least 30 minutes before you use it. This way, it will be perfectly cold and easy to handle. Don't overwork the dough, or the butter will begin melting and will change the texture of the dough when it's baked. Try to work fast when shaping the dough — it's okay if it doesn't look perfect or if it's crumbly. As soon as you shape it, place it in the fridge or freezer to solidify any butter pieces that have melted during shaping.

When you're sealing the edges of the Pop-Tart, make sure to press firmly so that the filling doesn't leak out during baking. Let the Pop-Tarts cool before adding the glaze on top, or the glaze may become too runny from the heat.

