Homemade Blueberry Cheesecake Pop-Tarts Recipe
If you are a fan of both cheesecake and Pop-Tarts, these homemade blueberry cheesecake Pop-Tarts are the perfect fusion of the two treats. The soft, tangy cream cheese and the sweet and fruity blueberry jam balance each other well. Recipe developer Milena Manolova says, "The blueberries provide a fruity flavor and a beautiful purple color, and they blend into the tanginess and richness of the cream cheese." The texture of the pastry is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, which contrasts perfectly with the creamy filling.
While the preparation of these Pop-Tarts may seem intimidating at first, the recipe is simple to follow. The blueberry jam is super easy to make, and you might want to double the batch and save some for later. These wouldn't be Pop-Tarts without the sweet sugar glaze, which we flavored with a little lemon to complement the blueberry cheesecake filling. To add extra color and fun, the sprinkles on top bring excitement and smiles to everyone.
Gather all of the ingredients for the blueberry cheesecake Pop-Tart recipe
You need only five ingredients to make the dough: all-purpose flour, salt, granulated sugar, cold unsalted butter, and one egg. The filling ingredients are fresh blueberries, lemon juice, a bit of water, and cream cheese. You need powdered sugar, some lemon juice, and sprinkles to make the glaze.
Step 1: Combine the dry ingredients for the dough
In a bowl, combine the flour, salt, and 2 tablespoons sugar.
Step 2: Add butter
Using your hands, work in the cold butter until it resembles coarse sand. It's okay to have some bigger chunks.
Step 3: Mix in the egg
Beat the egg and mix it into the dough.
Step 4: Shape the dough
Transfer the dough to a flat surface and quickly shape it into a rough disk that's about 1-inch thick.
Step 5: Wrap the dough in plastic, and freeze
Wrap the dough in plastic and place it in the freezer for 20–30 minutes, until firm.
Step 6: Combine the ingredients for the jam
Meanwhile, make the jam by combining the fresh blueberries, ⅓ cup sugar, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, and 2 tablespoons water in a saucepan.
Step 7: Cook until thickened
Cook on medium heat, stirring often, until thickened, about 15 minutes. Set aside to cool.
Step 8: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 9: Prepare the baking tray
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 10: Roll out the dough
Roll the chilled dough on a floured surface, forming a 14x12-inch rectangle that's about ⅛-inch thick.
Step 11: Cut the dough
Cut the dough into 16 even rectangles.
Step 12: Add the filling
Fill 8 of the squares with 1 tablespoon cream cheese, then add 1 tablespoon of the blueberry jam.
Step 13: Seal the ends
Put the other pieces of dough on top and seal the ends with a fork.
Step 14: Freeze the Pop-Tarts
Place in the freezer for about 15 minutes.
Step 15: Bake the Pop-Tarts
Bake the Pop-Tarts on the baking tray on the middle rack for 20–25 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown and the center is slightly golden.
Step 16: Make the glaze
While the Pop-Tarts are baking, make the glaze by combining the powdered sugar with 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1 tablespoon water until smooth but not too runny. Add a few more drops of lemon juice or water if it's still thick.
Step 17: Add the glaze
Spread about 2 tablespoons of the glaze on the top of each Pop-Tart.
Step 18: Add sprinkles, and serve
Before the glaze sets, add sprinkles, then serve.
These homemade Pop-Tarts take inspiration from blueberry cheesecake, encasing from-scratch fruit jam and cream cheese between a flaky pastry crust.
What other flavors or fillings can I add to homemade Pop-Tarts?
There are many options for flavors and fillings that you can add to Pop-Tarts. Lemon curd, with its citrus flavor, will be perfect for summer, providing a tangy contrast to the sweet pastry and glaze. Peanut butter and jelly are the perfect classic combo, and peanut butter and banana would also be a great option. Chocolate hazelnut spread or Nutella would be a treat for all chocolate lovers. Simple and classic option include sweet and fruity strawberry jam. For fall and winter, the warm and comforting flavors of apple and cinnamon could be great choices.
You might only think of sweet flavors when you think about Pop-Tarts, but let's not forget the savory options. The spinach and feta combo is a good one to try. Try pizza-inspired Pop-Tarts made with tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni or mushrooms. Or, dish up a breakfast Pop-Tart with crispy bacon, fluffy scrambled eggs, and melty cheese. Adding some herbs to the dough, such as parsley, dill, or oregano, will enhance the flavor and make it extra special.
What are some tips for making the best homemade Pop-Tarts?
To achieve perfect, flaky dough, make sure to use cold butter. This will help to keep the dough flaky and tender. To prevent the butter from becoming soft, cut it or grate it and place it in the freezer for at least 30 minutes before you use it. This way, it will be perfectly cold and easy to handle. Don't overwork the dough, or the butter will begin melting and will change the texture of the dough when it's baked. Try to work fast when shaping the dough — it's okay if it doesn't look perfect or if it's crumbly. As soon as you shape it, place it in the fridge or freezer to solidify any butter pieces that have melted during shaping.
When you're sealing the edges of the Pop-Tart, make sure to press firmly so that the filling doesn't leak out during baking. Let the Pop-Tarts cool before adding the glaze on top, or the glaze may become too runny from the heat.