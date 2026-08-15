13 Recipes That Start With A Box Of Pasta

Whether you need a quick and easy meal or one that's bursting with flavors, pasta is ready to help. In fact, there is a world of recipes that start with a box of pasta, and thanks to the versatility of noodles, you can build on top of them to your heart's content. However, inspiration doesn't always strike the moment you need it, especially when time is of the essence. So, if you are looking for some yummy pasta recipe ideas to get you started, we've got you covered.

We rounded up a collection of fun, easy pasta recipes that, once tried, are sure to become repeat meals in your home. From classics like creamy fettuccine alfredo and macaroni and cheese to creative pasta salads, the dishes we compiled are just what you need to make light work of your next meal. Actually, they may even sort out what you'll be eating for the next couple of weeks. After all, there's no bad time for pasta, and its versatility ensures it never gets boring.