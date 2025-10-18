Use This Type Of Bacon For The Best Possible BLT Sandwich
A good BLT is something you can't go wrong with. Crispy bacon, juicy tomatoes, refreshing lettuce, and perfectly toasted bread. The combination of flavors and textures is pure perfection — so much so that this classic sandwich has been turned into myriad other fantastic dishes like BLT pasta salad, BLT pizza, and BLT casseroles. There are many ways to personalize or improve upon it, like adding turkey, egg, or avocado; substituting the fresh raw tomatoes for fried green ones; or even switching out the traditional bacon for a candied variety. But the most important trick to have up your sleeve is using the best type of bacon for the job.
Television personality and chef Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. (@btweensandwichco on Instagram), recently shared some advice with Chowhound on the best bacon to use when it comes to making the perfect BLT. As a renowned pitmaster, Wallace knows what she's talking about when it comes to meat. "The best bacon for a BLT is thick-sliced slab bacon," she said. "It just adds a great smoky, salty element and is classic for a BLT."
But what exactly is slab bacon? It's cured and smoked pork belly that gets its name because of the solid slab it comes in. It's the kind of meat you're more likely to find in the butcher's case at the market rather than prepackaged with other breakfast meats, and your butcher can slice it for you to whatever thickness you want. "When cooked, pork slab bacon will have a crunchy exterior and chewy center, which is the perfect texture for the sandwich," Wallace said.
Tips for taking your bacon to the next level
Michelle Wallace shared some great tips for making your slab bacon even better, like seasoning it with a bit of black pepper to make it more exciting. Even though the strips don't really need a flavor boost, this classic pairing is delicious. "Another unique and unexpected combination I like to use is a miso hot honey," Wallace said. "This adds an umami, sweet heat that will blow your mind and excite your taste buds."
Glazing your bacon before popping it into the oven will open the door to a world of creative flavors, and it will also make the clean up so much easier than frying it on the stovetop. Just drizzle your miso hot honey over the bacon before you start cooking it. You don't want to drench the bacon, just add enough so the flavor of the bacon is still the star of the show. Go ahead and experiment with different amounts, as well as different flavors of honey glaze like bourbon or chili pepper, and adjust your bacon to your personal preferences.