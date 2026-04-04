Make Brown Butter Once And Use It For Months. Here's The Genius Trick

Brown butter can take your favorite recipes (and your favorite cocktails) from good to mindblowing, imparting an unexpected, caramelly nuttiness that elevates an old standby into something special. And it works for both savory and sweet dishes: If you think of brown butter as just the secret ingredient in the cookie recipe everyone asks you for, you're not thinking big enough. Brown butter can star in a myriad of dishes, from mac and cheese to lobster. It's incredibly versatile.

However, while you may be able to find brown butter in some specialty stores, chances are that you're going to have to make it at home. And while it only takes about 10 minutes to brown your own butter, that's 10 minutes that could be saved if you had some ready-made — a valuable 10 minutes if you're prepping for a larger meal such as Thanksgiving! The good news is, brown butter can last in the refrigerator for up to two weeks, and in the freezer for months (when properly stored).

Essentially, you'll start by browning your butter as usual. Don't try to do too much at once, unless you have a large enough pan and are comfortable with the process. Once it's browned, remove it from the heat immediately. Transfer it to your storage container, whether that be a silicone butter mold tray or airtight jar. Stir as you work to make sure the brown butter solids are evenly distributed.