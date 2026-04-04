Make Brown Butter Once And Use It For Months. Here's The Genius Trick
Brown butter can take your favorite recipes (and your favorite cocktails) from good to mindblowing, imparting an unexpected, caramelly nuttiness that elevates an old standby into something special. And it works for both savory and sweet dishes: If you think of brown butter as just the secret ingredient in the cookie recipe everyone asks you for, you're not thinking big enough. Brown butter can star in a myriad of dishes, from mac and cheese to lobster. It's incredibly versatile.
However, while you may be able to find brown butter in some specialty stores, chances are that you're going to have to make it at home. And while it only takes about 10 minutes to brown your own butter, that's 10 minutes that could be saved if you had some ready-made — a valuable 10 minutes if you're prepping for a larger meal such as Thanksgiving! The good news is, brown butter can last in the refrigerator for up to two weeks, and in the freezer for months (when properly stored).
Essentially, you'll start by browning your butter as usual. Don't try to do too much at once, unless you have a large enough pan and are comfortable with the process. Once it's browned, remove it from the heat immediately. Transfer it to your storage container, whether that be a silicone butter mold tray or airtight jar. Stir as you work to make sure the brown butter solids are evenly distributed.
Additional considerations
One thing to keep in mind when using brown butter is that its water content can be different than that of regular butter, as some water evaporates during the cooking process. If you want to keep brown butter on hand to use as a 1:1 substitute when baking, throw some ice cubes into the butter as it cools to add some of that moisture back in. If you anticipate using the butter in a recipe that calls for brown butter specifically, you may want to skip this step, as it should have already taken the "moisture factor" into account.
For easy baking substitution, it might be advisable to purchase a silicone butter mold that has tablespoon lines marked into it, so you can cut off the amount you need just as you would a normal stick of butter. However, another option is to pour tablespoonfuls of your browned butter into a silicone ice cube tray; a method that will allow for easy measuring later. When it's time to use your butter, you can re-melt it if the recipe calls for it, or allow it to come to room temperature as needed.