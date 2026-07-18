8 Kitchen Appliances That Make Dorm Life Easier
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The number of summer days left may be shrinking, but the excitement for soon-to-be college students is only increasing. I too remember the feeling of packing up all of my stuff into clear plastic bins, stuffing them into the back of my family's 2001 Toyota Highlander, and hitting the road for our final destination: the University of Vermont. I could have sworn I started packing two months ahead of time. I even tried making lists of the things I would definitely need (textbooks, clothes, etc.), as well as creature comforts that would make my time in the dorm easier. Many kitchen items fit under the latter, as you don't need to have a coffee maker, microwave, and the like, but they do help bridge the gap between the kitchen you're used to and your new "home."
I wanted to assemble a list of the kitchen appliances that you should bring to college. Since many students rely (either by choice or by university policy) on the dining halls, I only focused on kitchen appliances that are not necessarily life-sustaining, but are nice to haves. It's worth noting that many Residential Life (ResLife) programs prohibit certain appliances, like those with exposed heating elements, so I left those off the list, as well as items that are too large and space-consuming, or do not have enough utility to justify schlepping all the way to school. If you're a student planning for their first year at college, or a parent trying to decide whether to add a toaster oven to your online shopping cart for your kiddo, you've come to the right place.
1. Air fryer
Anyone who knows me knows that I vehemently dislike air fryers. I don't think that they're an appliance that most people need to own, simply because there are, in most cases, other conventional appliances that will do the same job for you. However, most college dorms don't have those other appliances such as ovens, making air fryers a catch-all tool that fits seamlessly into a tiny dorm room. You can leave it on top of your microwave and use it to reheat your midnight snacking favorites, including frozen chicken nuggets (which our taster tried and ranked) and French fries. However, its utility doesn't stop there. You can also use your air fryer for easy baking and prepare cookies, cupcakes, and mug cakes — a dorm favorite — in this handy appliance.
As with any of the appliances on this list, you should read your ResLife guidelines to ensure that air fryers are allowed before packing one with your textbooks and going-out tops. You'll also want to opt for a small, space-saving model for your dorm; as you will soon find out, you'll have very little real estate to waste, especially if you're sharing the space with other people.
Some of the best air fryers that money can buy include the Chefman Mini Air Fryer, which has a 2-quart capacity and can reach temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit — which is suitable for most reheating and food prep tasks. It may also be wise to invest in some air fryer liners, especially if you don't want to deep-clean this appliance after every use.
2. Electric kettle
I would argue that, in most circumstances, there is no need for an electric kettle in 2026. However, if you are a college student and drink a lot of tea at night or have a penchant for ramen noodles (and don't want to use a microwave to heat up the water), you might get some use out of it. I used mine often in college for preparing instant oatmeal packets, which I could eat on my way to class on days when I didn't have time to stop in the dining hall. As a whole, electric kettles are quick to heat and come in sizes small enough to leave on your desk or above your microwave.
Be sure to get a kettle with a closed heating element; otherwise, you could risk facing a fine from ResLife. I'd also recommend one with a "keep warm" function so that you don't need to reheat it when you want a second cup of hot cocoa or tea. It's a good idea to opt for one with a timed shut-off, too, so you don't need to worry about accidentally leaving it on when you leave for the day.
Electric kettles come in a variety of styles and materials. This stainless steel model from Amazon Basics is a good go-to. Since it's not made of glass, you don't need to worry about dinging it on the edge of your sink and breaking it. This model has the aforementioned emergency shut-off and boil-dry protection. The 1.1-quart option will be fine for most, though you can get the 1.8-quart one if you share the dorm with other tea lovers.
3. Microwave
Don't trust anyone who says that you don't need a microwave — especially living in a dorm room. I have lived places without microwaves and found myself constantly saying: "Oh, I can just reheat this in the ... oh wait," constantly. Not having one is an inconvenience, especially if you're a college student without access to a stove, when the dining hall is closed, or the only food that sounds appealing is instant mac and cheese or ramen. It also comes in handy when the craving for a sweet treat hits and you have the two ingredients needed to make an Oreo mug cake.
Like fridges, some colleges allow you to rent microwaves from them so that you don't have to worry about buying (and storing) them for the summer. However, there are more than enough options on Amazon for you to choose from if you'd rather just buy it. Some of the most reliable microwave brands include Black + Decker, Magic Chef, and GE, and chances are you're not going to be shelling out a ton of money for one. If you're after something cheap and compact, look to this Comfee microwave, which comes in several different colors, costs less than $100, and comes with thousands of positive customer reviews.
Regardless of which one you buy, take my advice and clean your microwave often. Not only is it a courtesy to anyone you share it with, but those mac and cheese splatters and leftover pieces of food can potentially cause a safety risk, and they will stink up your dorm if left for too long.
4. Toaster oven
Think of a toaster oven like a convenient, portable convection oven. There are so many unexpected meals that you can make in this handy appliance, making it a must for students who are headed to college and missing home-cooked fare. You can slap a couple of ingredients on a tortilla for a simple homemade pizza, make a quick batch of egg bites to eat on the way to 8 a.m. lectures, or prepare a simple piece of cinnamon toast when you're in need of a comforting bite. Many toaster ovens have air-frying capacity, meaning that you can usually get away with buying one or the other. Of course, this decision may be made for you, as ResLife may not approve of toaster ovens with exposed heating elements.
If you do get the green light for a toaster oven, rest assured that there are numerous models and options out there — and most of them will cost you less than $100. The Black + Decker 15.47-inch model is an old reliable, and can accommodate up to four slices of bread at once (or a 9-inch personal pizza). It will shut off if no timer or "keep warm" setting is selected, making it a safe option for dorms. If you are going to splurge, we recommend going for Ninja's 8-in-1 model, which air fries, bakes, toasts, dehydrates, and keeps food warm. We love that you can flip it on its side when it's not in use, making it an excellent space-saving addition to any dorm room.
5. Mini-fridge
A mini-fridge — because where else are you supposed to store all of those bottles of ... kombucha! In all seriousness, a mini-fridge is a must for any dorm room because you'll put, quite literally, anything into it. A half-eaten salad? Check. The rest of your protein shake reserved for a workout? Check. Creamer for your coffee? Check and check. There is just no appliance that can do the same job, making it a must for any college-bound kid. I would personally recommend investing in a mini-fridge that has both a freezer and fridge compartments. While you may lose some real estate for bottles and cans, having a freezer allows you to keep more temperature-sensitive items on hand, like pints of ice cream and frozen fruit for smoothies or snacking.
Like microwaves, I would also suggest renting a mini-fridge when you can, simply because they are cumbersome and difficult to maneuver in and out of the dorm when it's time to head home for the summer. Also, do your parents a favor and defrost it well-before they arrive to come and pick it up, as no parent (or college student) wants to sit next to it with a hairdryer waiting for the large hunks of ice to fall out (sorry, Mom!).
If you are set on buying a mini-fridge outright, you'll be happy to know that you have plenty of options and brands to choose from. This Euphomy Mini Model, for example, comes with plenty of storage on the door and a generous freezer compartment, perfect for storing your favorite Ben & Jerry's flavors (which I tried and ranked).
6. Coffee maker
Take this from one coffee lover to another: Any opportunity you have to save money on coffee in college is an opportunity worth taking. I've never been a fan of drip coffee — and would much prefer to get an iced latte or my usual cappuccino — but there were some days in college when I needed a jolt of caffeine and didn't want to pay for a café-level beverage, nor settle for whatever was in the dining hall percolator. As such, a Keurig — or some other compact coffee machine — comes in handy. Besides coffee, tea, and hot chocolate pods, there are also plenty of things you may have never thought your Keurig could do, including heating the perfect amount of water for ramen or microwavable mac and cheese. So, it's safe to assume that it will pay for itself.
Keurig sells an impressive lineup of machines, some of which are very expensive and fancy, and others that are more form over function. My advice? Consider the fact that you'll need to shell out a pretty penny on compatible pods, then decide how much you want to spend. A Keurig K-Mini will run you less than $100 (probably less if you can buy it secondhand, as it seems everyone is always trying to get rid of these machines) and will satisfy your basic drip coffee needs. You can get models that can also make iced coffee, or fork over the extra cash and buy a Nespresso Pop+ (which comes with a milk frother) for more bougie drinks.
7. Mini blender
Smoothies and protein shakes are some of the best foods (or drinks, depending on how you look at it) you can prepare in college. Toss cheap frozen fruit (or pack some from the dining hall in a to-go container), your favorite dairy product, protein powder, and/or flavorings, and you have a quick snack or meal that you can sip on the way to class. However, you can only have a smoothie if you have a blender, which is where a small mini blender comes in handy.
Now, as an adult, I love my Vitamix, and you need to fully accept that you're likely not going to find something with that level of power and efficiency — you just need something that can do the job you need it to do. Besides capacity and power, another important consideration that you'll want to make is noise; you are sharing walls with other people, remember? When combing through product reviews, be sure to consider all of these factors so you can select the one that's right for you.
For most folks, the Nutribullet is going to be your best bet. It's small, doesn't take up much space, and its noise level is low for its power and capacity. I'd recommend buying a couple of extra cups so that you can wash them out in your bathroom sink in between uses; just make sure you get ones that are compatible with the model you select.
8. Countertop ice machine
Maybe this is just me being a snob, but I cannot drink room-temperature water. And in college, the only way that you can get ice in your water is if you bring your water bottle down to the dining hall and use the dispenser (if they let you, as water bottle lids can transfer bacteria to the dispenser). If you love ice in your drinks, you're going to want to invest in a tiny countertop ice machine for your dorm room. It doesn't have to have a large capacity; you just need something that can fill your water bottle, iced coffee, or soda cup.
Countertop ice machines are more expensive than some of the other appliances on this list, so you'll really want to find the one that gives you the most bang for your buck. Speaking from experience, the cheaper the model, the more likely it is to break, so you may have to fork over $100 to get something that will last you throughout college (cleaning it regularly will also prolong its life).
My pick would have to be the small Euhomy Ice Maker, which can hold a little more than a pound of ice at a time and weighs less than 15 pounds. It runs quietly, per customer reviews, and also has an easy-to-use self-clean function (though this doesn't replace regular descaling and deep-cleaning).