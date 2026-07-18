8 Kitchen Appliances That Make Dorm Life Easier

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The number of summer days left may be shrinking, but the excitement for soon-to-be college students is only increasing. I too remember the feeling of packing up all of my stuff into clear plastic bins, stuffing them into the back of my family's 2001 Toyota Highlander, and hitting the road for our final destination: the University of Vermont. I could have sworn I started packing two months ahead of time. I even tried making lists of the things I would definitely need (textbooks, clothes, etc.), as well as creature comforts that would make my time in the dorm easier. Many kitchen items fit under the latter, as you don't need to have a coffee maker, microwave, and the like, but they do help bridge the gap between the kitchen you're used to and your new "home."

I wanted to assemble a list of the kitchen appliances that you should bring to college. Since many students rely (either by choice or by university policy) on the dining halls, I only focused on kitchen appliances that are not necessarily life-sustaining, but are nice to haves. It's worth noting that many Residential Life (ResLife) programs prohibit certain appliances, like those with exposed heating elements, so I left those off the list, as well as items that are too large and space-consuming, or do not have enough utility to justify schlepping all the way to school. If you're a student planning for their first year at college, or a parent trying to decide whether to add a toaster oven to your online shopping cart for your kiddo, you've come to the right place.