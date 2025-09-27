8 Unexpected Meals You Can Make In A Toaster Oven

Making a pizza from scratch is a wonderful task, but it's not exactly quick. From making, kneading, and proofing the dough, to rolling out the pizza without getting it stuck to every surface, it's the kind of job that you need to have plenty of time for. If you're in the mood for a tasty pizza but can't be bothered with the hassle, making a cheat's version in the toaster oven is a great shortcut.

A tortilla wrap and your favorite toppings are all you will need for this speedy pizza, and it will crisp up quickly in the toaster oven — you don't need to worry about your hunger pangs getting out of control. If you want your base extra crispy, you can toast it for a few minutes before adding the toppings.

Top your wrap with a thin layer of tomato sauce, and then sprinkle shredded mozzarella cheese over the top. Almost any topping will work perfectly, from classics such as mushrooms and pepperoni, or slightly more adventurous options like goat's cheese and sun-dried tomatoes. Once the wrap is topped to your liking, simply pop it in the toaster oven for five minutes or so, and tuck into it once it has cooked. The cleanup is almost non-existent, and within a short span of time, you can be enjoy all the flavors of a homemade pizza without the struggle.