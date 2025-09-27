8 Unexpected Meals You Can Make In A Toaster Oven
If you have a toaster oven sitting on your countertop that you are using exclusively for toast, you are missing out. Even though toast gets the prime spot in the name, the miniature oven is capable of so much more, cooking tasty snacks and even evening meals. Thanks to its size, it allows you to cook things you would normally make in a regular oven, but without all of the energy required to heat the bigger appliance.
From crunchy bruschetta topped with fresh tomatoes to indulgent macaroni and cheese, chances are it can be cooked more efficiently in the toaster oven compared to the big oven, assuming it can fit. With a much shorter preheat time, you can have a hot meal on the table after a hard day at work with little effort. Let's take a look at eight unexpected meals you can easily make in a toaster oven.
1. Tortilla wrap pizzas
Making a pizza from scratch is a wonderful task, but it's not exactly quick. From making, kneading, and proofing the dough, to rolling out the pizza without getting it stuck to every surface, it's the kind of job that you need to have plenty of time for. If you're in the mood for a tasty pizza but can't be bothered with the hassle, making a cheat's version in the toaster oven is a great shortcut.
A tortilla wrap and your favorite toppings are all you will need for this speedy pizza, and it will crisp up quickly in the toaster oven — you don't need to worry about your hunger pangs getting out of control. If you want your base extra crispy, you can toast it for a few minutes before adding the toppings.
Top your wrap with a thin layer of tomato sauce, and then sprinkle shredded mozzarella cheese over the top. Almost any topping will work perfectly, from classics such as mushrooms and pepperoni, or slightly more adventurous options like goat's cheese and sun-dried tomatoes. Once the wrap is topped to your liking, simply pop it in the toaster oven for five minutes or so, and tuck into it once it has cooked. The cleanup is almost non-existent, and within a short span of time, you can be enjoy all the flavors of a homemade pizza without the struggle.
2. Individual fritattas
Incorporating eggs into your breakfast is an excellent way to get a boost of protein first thing in the morning in the most delicious way. Frittatas are a great morning option, and making little muffin-sized ones in your toaster oven makes the task even more efficient and straightforward.
The beauty of making individual frittatas is that everyone in the family can tailor it with their favorite ingredients. Cheese, spinach, and bacon are often included, but almost any vegetable can work well, as can cooked meat, such as sausage or shredded chicken. To prepare, simply whisk up the eggs in a bowl, and incorporate the other ingredients into the mix. Pour the batter into a muffin pan that will fit in your toaster oven, or use individual baking cups on the baking tray. Cook them in the toaster oven for 15-20 minutes, keeping an eye on them to make sure they don't burn. They are delicious eaten hot, straight from the oven, but can also be kept in the fridge so that the whole family has an easy snack to grab for the next morning's breakfast. With such a versatile recipe, you can have a different version each day of the week, meaning no one will get bored of having eggs first thing in the morning.
3. Chorizo-stuffed potato skins
If you're looking for an appetizer that can double as a light meal and be quickly cooked in the toaster oven, then loaded potato skins are a brilliant choice. Not quite as filling as a whole baked potato, but filled with delicious savory ingredients, they are easy to make and incredibly satisfying.
The first decision to make is how to cook the whole potatoes, and if you have a microwave, this will cut the cooking time down considerably. If you would rather keep everything in the toaster oven, you can bake them for around 45 minutes, in which time you can prepare the ingredients for the stuffing. Chorizo is a genius addition to the earthy potato skins, adding a rich texture and spicy element that compliments the cheese and potato nicely. The easiest option is to buy cooked chorizo, but if you have the raw version, cook it while the potatoes are baking.
Once the potatoes are cooked, cut them in half and scoop out approximately ¾ of the flesh, leaving a crispy shell with a little potato remaining. Mix the scooped-out potato with the chopped chorizo, some thinly sliced scallions for a sharp contrast, and plenty of shredded cheese. Pile the mixture back into the shells, top with extra cheese, and place in the toaster oven for 5-10 minutes until the cheese is bubbling and the top has gone crispy.
4. Bruschetta
Of course, the main purpose of your toaster oven is to toast bread. Why settle for the regular version when you can have a significant upgrade in the form of bruschetta. This Italian classic appetizer is essentially toasted bread, topped with delicious Mediterranean ingredients, and it is endlessly customizable.
The first step is to choose the bread, and ciabatta is one of the best options for bruschetta. It will absorb the oil and any flavorsome juice that escapes from the tomatoes, and it has a great combination of chewy inside and crispy exterior. For best results, toast the bread on its own first — brushing it with oil flavored with herbs or garlic — and cook for a few minutes while you chop the tomatoes. The classic bruschetta toppings are fresh tomatoes and basil, but onions, mozzarella cheese, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar are common additions. You can add virtually anything you want to your fancy toast, from bell peppers to artichokes, or goat's cheese to salami. Once you have assembled the bruschetta, you can then pop them back in the toaster oven to melt any cheese or warm the ingredients, or if you can't wait, just eat them as they are before your hunger pangs object too much.
5. Mac and cheese
Macaroni and cheese bubbling away in the oven is one of life's little delights, and there is no reason that you can't use your toaster oven to cook the ultimate comfort food instead. Whether you want it as a main meal or an indulgent side dish alongside a different entrée, making it from scratch with your toaster oven is easier than you may think.
You can make a simple cheese sauce by combining your choice of cheese — cheddar and Gruyere are both delicious options that melt really well — with a whisked egg, some half and half or whole milk, and flavorings like garlic, dried herbs, and freshly ground black pepper. You can boil the pasta while you prepare the sauce, and then add it all to oven-safe ramekins that fit in your toaster oven. Be sure to top with extra shredded cheese for a decadent bubbly topping. Then, bake it in the toaster oven for around half an hour.
Making the mac and cheese in individual ramekins means that each bowl can be customized for different family members. Bacon bits, mushrooms, and jalapenos are popular variations, but you can get creative and see what delicious combos the whole family can come up with.
6. Breakfast casserole
If you enjoy having a cooked breakfast on the weekend but can't always be bothered with the prep involved, your toaster oven can come to the rescue. Making a one-dish breakfast casserole is much less effort than individual elements. Furthermore, the small oven means you don't need to waste energy heating a full-size appliance.
The great thing about this option is that you can elevate a breakfast casserole in many different ways. For a classic version, add sausages, ham, or bacon and bread pieces before pouring over the egg mixture and topping with shredded cheese. You can add spinach, bell peppers, sweet potatoes, or just about any other ingredient you fancy to mix it up. This means you can have a totally different combination every week, and your luxury Sunday morning breakfast will never fail to surprise. Plus, all the prep work can be done in advance, meaning the casserole can just be popped in the toaster oven with no extra preparation required. Depending on how deep the baking dish is, the eggs should be set in 20-30 minutes, ready for you to tuck into your high-protein and utterly delicious breakfast.
7. Baked gnocchi
What could be a better weeknight dinner than one that is packed with fantastic Mediterranean flavor, only requires one pan, and can be cooked in your toaster oven? Baked gnocchi is a brilliant pasta dish, and tastes much better than any regular gnocchi dishes you may have had previously. The combination of the pillowy inside of the potato dumplings and the crispy exterior makes it a deliciously comforting meal that isn't actually all that heavy.
To make this simple dish in a toaster oven, roast some dried gnocchi and a variety of veggies cut into bite sized chunks. Bell peppers, onions, and zucchini work really well, but you can add any veggies that you would usually roast in the oven. Coat the veggies in olive oil and herbs, before baking in the toaster oven for around 20 minutes, or until they are tender. The gnocchi should be perfectly crispy, but still soft inside. To plate them up, toss the gnocchi and veggies in marinara sauce, or pesto if you fancy a punchier alternative, and then top with fresh Parmesan — enjoy immediately.
8. Stuffed mushrooms
Stuffed mushrooms make a brilliant appetizer or tasty side dish, but it seems a waste to heat a whole convection oven for just a few little fungi. By making them in your toaster oven instead, you can have the mushroomy goodness on your plate within 20 minutes.
Stuffed mushrooms are another one of those meals that allow you to fully customize them depending on what you are in the mood for or what you have in the fridge. Ricotta or cream cheese is a great starting point if you want your mushrooms on the creamy side. You can mix it with garlic, breadcrumbs, and even bacon if you fancy adding some meat. To take them in a totally different direction, you can also stuff them with pate and some fresh herbs to make a deliciously rich and cheese-free version.
The best mushrooms to stuff are cremini mushrooms — also known as baby bella — as they are like miniature versions of large Portobello mushrooms and make perfect bite-sized snacks. Fill them with your chosen stuffing then pop into the toaster oven for around 15 minutes. Keep an eye on the top of them if you use breadcrumbs to make sure they don't burn. Serve them with a fresh green salad as a lunch or appetizer, or alongside an entrée as a super tasty side dish.