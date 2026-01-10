9 Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

I may have some serious opinions about a number of food-related topics, but there's one I consider especially near and dear to my heart: ice cream. It's a treat I enjoy more frequently than I'd like to admit, and most of the time, I opt for something cheap — like one from Great Value's extensive flavor lineup. But when I want to relive my college glory days and splurge, I'll buy a pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

Curing the midnight munchies or a nasty hangover with a pint of Ben & Jerry's is a normal experience for most college students, but it's a brand that hits home for me. I went to college in Ben & Jerry's home state of Vermont, meaning that freezers across campus were packed with every flavor imaginable, and trips to the nearby factory in Waterbury (which isn't that cool, if I'm being honest) were common. That's to say, I've had my fair share of flavors over the years — but until today, I've never tried its most popular offerings in a single sitting and ranked them from worst to best.

Sure, ice cream is subjective, but I wanted to see, once and for all, which pints boasted the most mix-ins, best flavor balance, and were most worth buying, and which of its signature flavors (if any) were deserving of a spot in the Flavor Graveyard. I had to limit my selection — based on freezer space and to avoid brain freeze — so this list includes only the flavors that the ice cream giant is most known for and excludes limited-edition, Topped, Core, and non-dairy flavors.