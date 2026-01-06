The Most Reliable Microwave Brands You Can Buy, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The first microwave oven was developed in 1945, after a scientist noticed that a type of electromagnetic radiation, called microwaves, could heat up food. These initial models were massive, about six feet tall and weighing over 750 pounds. Since then, microwaves have come a long way, with newer models offering smart features, special sensors, and the ability to air fry or convection bake. But for many consumers, these fancy bells and whistles don't matter as much as finding a microwave that's reliable.

We're not exaggerating when we say that there are dozens of microwave manufacturers out there, and before you drop a few hundred dollars (or even a few thousand) on a new microwave, it's good to know which brands are worth the investment. We set out on a mission to find out which microwave brands are most reliable. Using press, reviews, and social media, we looked at which brands are most durable, last the longest, and can be trusted to heat food thoroughly and evenly every time.