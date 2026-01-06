The Most Reliable Microwave Brands You Can Buy, According To Reviews
The first microwave oven was developed in 1945, after a scientist noticed that a type of electromagnetic radiation, called microwaves, could heat up food. These initial models were massive, about six feet tall and weighing over 750 pounds. Since then, microwaves have come a long way, with newer models offering smart features, special sensors, and the ability to air fry or convection bake. But for many consumers, these fancy bells and whistles don't matter as much as finding a microwave that's reliable.
We're not exaggerating when we say that there are dozens of microwave manufacturers out there, and before you drop a few hundred dollars (or even a few thousand) on a new microwave, it's good to know which brands are worth the investment. We set out on a mission to find out which microwave brands are most reliable. Using press, reviews, and social media, we looked at which brands are most durable, last the longest, and can be trusted to heat food thoroughly and evenly every time.
Frigidaire
If you hear "Frigidaire" and think "refrigerators," you're not alone; the first product under the Frigidaire name was an electric refrigerator. At one point, Frigidaire was such a popular brand that people started using the brand name in place of the word "refrigerator." While the brand is still known for refrigerators, it also offers a large range of appliances, including chest freezers (see which ones reviewers recommend), ovens, dishwashers, and microwaves.
Frigidaire offers both built-in and over-the-range options but no freestanding microwaves. These microwaves range from simple, basic options to professional models with a variety of bells and whistles. Most models are smudge-proof, meaning they're not going to collect fingerprints, and many feature multiple fan speeds. Some of the higher-end options from the Frigidaire Gallery and Frigidaire Professional line also feature options such as air fry, convection bake, and broil settings.
Fleet Appliance Repair in Suffolk County, New York, named Frigidaire as one of its five most reliable microwave brands of 2025 for both its simplicity and dependability; controls are easy-to-use, and the microwaves heat and defrost consistently. They also add that many customers say the microwaves last much longer than they expect them to.
Comfee
Comfee is a brand dedicated to offering trendy but affordable home appliances, especially to college-age students. Products range from portable washing machines to minifridges as well as dishwashers and small kitchen appliances such as electric kettles, rice cookers, and air fryers. It also offers several different styles of countertop microwaves. Some are the basic-style microwave, with number pads and auto-options for common foods. Comfee also offers a retro line meant to look like it's from the 1950s. These appliances have a dial and push buttons, though they also include a modern digital display and come in fun vintage colors like bright red and baby blue.
The Chicago Tribune and GearLab both highlighted Comfee for offering sturdy, yet compact microwave options. In particular, they recommended the 0.7-cubic-foot countertop microwave oven, praising it for heating food evenly. Additional features, like preset buttons, silent mode, eco mode, and a child safety lock, are an added bonus.
Café
A subsidiary of GE, which we'll talk about later, Café is a brand offering high-end, often customizable, large and small kitchen appliances. When it comes to microwaves, it offers a premium, curated collection of options such as a smart countertop convection/microwave oven, a built-in microwave drawer oven, and an over-the-range low-profile sensor microwave oven. Features may include built-in Wi-Fi, Sabbath mode, and scan to cook.
These are luxury microwaves with a luxury price tag, and with that luxury comes reliability. In Consumer Reports' rankings of kitchen appliance brand reliability, Café is tied at the eighth spot with its microwaves above average in the rankings. Consumer Reports listed the brand as the third-most reliable for over-the-range microwaves, specifically for the 2.1-cubic-foot smart over-the-range microwave oven. Available in an easy-to-clean platinum glass finish, this model includes a variety of smart features, including voice control, smartphone connectivity, and scan-to-cook technology. Reviewers also love the steam clean feature and say that the microwave is easy to use.
Kenmore
Kenmore is a brand best known for manufacturing kitchen and laundry appliances. The company used to be owned by Sears, and while Sears is no more, the Kenmore brand lives on with a range of home appliances, including microwaves.
On Reddit, Kenmore is one of a handful of microwave brands that users frequently recommend for its reliability and longevity. On one post, a Redditor says they have a Kenmore microwave that's 11 years old and works perfectly, and another commenter adds that theirs is even older and still works great. On another post, a Redditor says they're on year 27 with their Kenmore microwave, while another says that they're probably on year 30 of their microwave, and while the plastic has yellowed, it works perfectly.
Both countertop and over-the-range options are available from Kenmore. The countertop models are smaller and offer features such as adjustable power levels, preset cooking options, and child safety locks. The over-the-range options have the same features but are larger and have a fan and sensor cooking feature. Some have extended features as well, such as convection cooking.
Commercial Chef
The Commercial Chef brand is focused on offering affordable and convenient kitchen appliances and cookware, with a particular emphasis on microwaves. Commercial Chef offers a couple of over-the-range options, including one with an air fry feature, but its main focus is countertop microwaves.
These countertop microwaves range in size from 0.6 to 1.6 cubic feet, providing options for every size kitchen. Most have number pads, but a few have dials instead; either way, they're designed to be simple and easy-to-use. While most have standard microwave features –- multiple power settings, preset options, a child lock -– some have additional features such as air frying and convection oven modes.
Consumer Reports rated Commercial Chef as the brand behind the best countertop microwave overall as well as the most reliable countertop microwave. For the best overall, it specifically mentioned model CHM770B, a simple, compact option with 10 power levels and 700 watts of power. For reliability, the model CHM990B earns almost a perfect score from owners, although some customers dislike it, saying it's noisy.
Farberware
For over a century, Farberware has been providing products for kitchens across the United States. The brand is probably best known for its cookware and bakeware, but it also offers coffee makers (see the best ones on the market, according to reviews) and countertop microwaves.
GearLab selected Farberware as one of its top microwaves for 2025, specifically the 700-watt, 0.7-cubic-foot model. The publication chose it as the best compact option but also mentioned that it heats food evenly and is great at defrosting. CNet, meanwhile, chose Farberware as its best option overall. Its pick was the much larger 1.6-cubic-foot, 1100-watt model, saying it was the most consistent in overall performance and also highly durable.
Farberware offers a variety of countertop microwave models from its four collections: Farberware, Farberware Classic, Farberware Professional, and Farberware Black. All offer standard microwave features, but a few of the higher-end options offer things such as smart sensor technology; Farberware seems to be more focused on offering dependable, tried-and-true microwaves than those with extra bells and whistles.
Sharp
Sharp microwaves didn't make any "best of" lists, but many users on social media swear by the brand for reliability. One person on Facebook says their previous Sharp microwave lasted 22 years, and they're on year nine with their current model. On Reddit, one commenter says they've had their Sharp microwave for 26 years. Meanwhile, on a different post, a Redditor says that a Sharp microwave is one of the best options for longevity, and while they can be a little more expensive than the competition, they'll probably outlast you.
The Sharp Corporation is a Japanese company that manufactures all kinds of electronics, from solar cells to TV sets to small and large home appliances. When it comes to microwaves, users didn't recommend one specific model, and there are a lot of options. Sharp offers countertop, drawer, over-the-counter, and over-the-range microwaves, and several offer features like convection cooking, inverter technology, and smart technology.
Black + Decker
The Black + Decker brand first rose to fame in the 1910s and '20s after its patent for a hand-held electric drill. While power tools, hardware, and home improvement products remain a huge part of the brand, Black + Decker now offers products for pretty much every area of the home. When it comes to kitchen appliances, you'll find everything from mini fridges to griddles (see the best ones, according to reviews) to microwaves. Both countertop and over-the-range microwaves are available from Black + Decker. All offer basic options like multiple power levels and cooking presets, and some offer advanced features such as sensor cooking and express cooking.
Several publications listed Black + Decker on their best microwaves lists. The Chicago Tribune highlighted model EM720CB7, saying it's a powerhouse for small spaces and calling it a "reliable, user-friendly microwave." CNet also praised this model, saying it's compact, affordable, and a great value. Meanwhile, GearLab featured model EM031MB11 for its ability to evenly heat frozen foods and reheat leftovers.
Magic Chef
The origins of the Magic Chef brand date back to the 1800s, but it wasn't until 1929 that the company started using the brand name for its kitchen appliances. Though Magic Chef has been bought and sold many times over the last century, it's still known for its gas stoves and other kitchen appliances, such as microwaves.
Dozens of countertop, over-the-range, and even portable microwaves are available from Magic Chef, catering to every possible need. Some offer extra features like sensor cooking or air frying. Magic Chef also has a line of retro microwaves, with knobs instead of number pads, that are available in red and mint in addition to the typical black and white.
GearLab picked Magic Chef model MC110MB as its best microwave overall, saying this 1000-watt model consistently heats food thoroughly and evenly, and reviewers on Amazon say it's easy-to-use and reliable. Better Homes & Gardens chose a similar Magic Chef model as its best budget pick, saying it's a good option if you're looking for something simple and durable that won't break the bank.
Whirlpool
Whirlpool, which started in 1911 as a washing machine manufacturer, is one of the top manufacturers today based on its market share of home, kitchen, and laundry appliances, including gas and electric ovens (see which brands are best, based on reviews), refrigerators, dishwashers, and microwaves.
In Consumer Reports' ranking of reliable kitchen appliances, Whirlpool tied for eighth with Café, with its microwaves ranking slightly higher. Consumer Reports also named it as the second-most reliable over-the-range microwave brand, saying that, according to member surveys, Whirlpool is less likely than other brands to break within five years. Fleet Appliance Repair also praised the brand for its reliability, saying Whirlpool microwaves have robust motors and are easy for consumers to fix on their own. Many Redditors also recommend the brand, with one saying their Whirlpool microwave lasted 24 years.
Roughly two dozen different microwave models are available from Whirlpool, primarily countertop and over-the-range options, and basic features include multiple power settings and presets. Many also offer express cooking, sensor cooking, air frying, steam cooking, and scan-to-cook technology.
Breville
Breville is an Australian brand that offers sleek, high-end kitchen appliances. It's probably best known for its espresso machines (see which ones are the best money can buy, according to reviews), but it sells a variety of small and countertop-sized kitchen appliances, including pizza ovens, pressure cookers, and microwaves.
The Breville brand offers three models of microwave. The first is the Compact Wave soft close, a sleek, 0.9-cubic-foot option with standard features. Next is the Smooth Wave, a 1.2-cubic-foot model that includes Sensor iQ technology to precisely cook dishes. The final option is the Combi Wave, a three-in-one microwave, air fryer, and convection oven that comes in at 1.1 cubic feet.
Consumer Reports selected the Breville Smooth Wave as its second-most reliable countertop microwave brand for its durability, lifespan, and owner satisfaction. Bon Appétit selected the Combi Wave as its No. 1 countertop microwave pick, while both the Chicago Tribune and CNN highlighted the Smooth Wave for its ease of use and exceptional features, like thoughtful preset options and quiet operation. All publications agree that the microwave's Sensor iQ technology reliably cooks food evenly.
Toshiba
Toshiba is similar to Sharp in that it's a Japanese company offering a wide variety of electronics, from semiconductors to printers. When the earliest version of the company was established in 1875, it was to sell telegraph equipment. Over the decades, it added many, many products to its repertoire, including Japan's first microwave oven in 1959.
Today, the Toshiba brand offers over a dozen countertop microwave models. Features such as inverter technology for more effective thawing, one-touch start, and a digital control panel come standard in most models, and some also feature options like sensor cooking and eco mode.
The Chicago Tribune and Better Homes & Gardens both chose Toshiba as their best overall microwave, saying that the pre-programmed options and sensor cooking mean food is consistently cooked evenly through every time. GearLab highlighted Toshiba as its No. 2 top microwave, citing both strong performance and an affordable price.
GE
General Electric, or GE, is one of the most well-known appliance brands in the U.S. It first formed in the 1890s to sell Thomas Edison's technology. Over the next century, GE expanded quickly, eventually having divisions such as aerospace, health care, and renewable energy. In the early 2020s, GE began to break into separate businesses. Its appliance business still retains the GE branding and still leads the home appliance market in sales.
These appliances include kitchen items like electric ranges (see the best ones, according to reviews), dishwashers, and refrigerators. When it comes to microwaves, GE offers dozens of countertop, built-in, and over-the-range options. In addition to standard microwave features, models may also offer built-in Wi-Fi, Sabbath mode, air fry cooking, and convection cooking.
Fleet Appliance Repair highlighted GE as one of the most reliable microwave brands, saying its products last for years and are easy to repair. The Chicago Tribune praised the brand's powerful performance, noting that even smaller models can handle big tasks. CNN also praised GE microwaves for their power and ability to heat quickly and evenly. GearLab and Bon Appétit featured the brand's multifunctional models with air frying and convection modes, both loving the convenience and utility.
Panasonic
Panasonic is another Japanese company that makes a variety of electronics and appliances. In the kitchen, products include air fryers, toaster ovens (see the best ones money can buy, according to reviews), and, of course, microwaves. Most Panasonic microwaves have inverter technology or sensor cooking, and smart options with Wi-Fi connectivity are also available.
On social media, Panasonic is probably the most recommended microwave brand for reliability. One commenter on Facebook says they love the Panasonic they've had for three years. One Redditor said their Panasonic microwave lasted 13 years before the interior paint started peeling and they had to get rid of it, while another said theirs lasted 16 years.
Panasonic microwaves have also received high praise from press and media. Fleet Appliance Repair reports that Panasonic's inverter technology keeps temperatures consistent, and the microwaves are durable and built to last. Consumer Reports picked model NN-SD77PS as a top overall countertop microwave specifically for its evenness when heating, and Better Homes & Gardens picked a smaller Panasonic model for the same reason. CNN, GearLab, and CNet all highlighted 4-in-1 models, which have the ability to microwave, air fry, broil, and convection bake. While the versatility is an obvious draw to these models, the reliable, even cooking and durability are added bonuses.
LG
LG nudges out Panasonic for the most reliable microwave brand by just a hair thanks to a few key endorsements. The multinational conglomerate is based in South Korea, and, like Panasonic and Toshiba, manufactures a wide variety of tech, electronic, and appliance products. When it comes to microwaves, LG offers nearly three dozen countertop, over-the-range, and built-in models. Many offer cutting-edge features like smart technology and convection cooking.
Consumer Reports ranks LG as the second-most reliable brand for kitchen appliances, and the top spot for brands offering a microwave. It also chose the model MVEL2125F, a microwave with smart connectivity, sensor cook, and auto cook, as its top reliable over-the-range microwave by a large margin. Fleet Appliance Repair named LG as a top reliable microwave brand for both durability and consistent performance, while Reviewed.com awarded LG the overall most reliable appliance brand. In addition, Bon Appétit chose model MSER1590S as its top countertop microwave, citing features like the smart inverter and sensor cooking, which provide even heating, how easy the microwave is to maintain, and the smart diagnostic options that make small fixes a breeze. With microwaves that provide both longevity and high-tech features, it's no surprise LG is one of the biggest home appliance brands in the country based on sales.
Methodology
There are a lot of brands on the market that offer microwaves, and finding which ones are specifically the most reliable was a bit of a challenge. We started by looking at publications and social media posts that specifically talked about the most reliable microwave brands, including Consumer Reports and sites such as Reddit and Facebook. After that, we went through "best of" lists from the past year, looking for brands that were featured specifically for qualities such as consistent heating, durability, and long lifespan, all of which contribute to an appliance being reliable.