13 Kitchen Appliances There Are Simply No Need For In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who lives in a small space knows that there isn't a ton of room for "stuff." Your pantry can only hold so many ingredients, and you can only keep so much junk in your parents' basement before they start asking questions. The logical response to curbing clutter, then, is to think long and hard about the items that take up room in your home that you no longer need. You can purge the socks without matching pairs and toss the umbrellas that don't open right, but how do you decide which kitchen appliances are worth keeping and which ones are worth donating or throwing out?

As someone who declutters their 600-square-foot condo on a seemingly weekly basis, I can tell you from personal experience that making this decision is harder than it looks. The harsh reality is that we often buy kitchen appliances we don't need because we think they will make our lives easier, and we hold on to them, waiting for that day to come. But the only thing they do is create mess, crowd shelves, and make us feel guilty that we spent so much money on them in the first place.

This is why I created a guide for what I think are the most useless kitchen appliances for those who already have a full kitchen. Although their intended uses vary, the one thing that they have in common is that those uses tend to overlap with more useful, space-saving, and cost-effective tools, many of which you likely already own.