The 13 Best Air Fryers Money Can Buy, According To Reviews
Air fryers rose to popularity in recent years because they cook foods to taste and make them feel like they're deep fried without the excessive oil required for deep frying. In many cases, this also makes them a much healthier cooking option. Because air fryers work by rapidly circulating super-heated air, they also cook things faster than most other methods. As a result, tons of households have added air fryers to their kitchen countertops. But with so many options on the market, how do you figure out which one is best?
The truth is, many air fryers today are multi-purpose, and able to do much more than air frying. They also come in different sizes and with different features, meaning that the right air fryer for one person may not be the best for another. That being said, some models are definitely better than others. We've scoured the internet for the best-rated air fryers so you can find the perfect one for all your cooking needs.
Ninja 4-Quart 4-in-1 Air Fryer
For a while, Ninja was practically synonymous with "fancy blender," but today they're known for making a wide range of sleek kitchen appliances. In fact, Ninja pops up several times in this feature, starting with the 4-Quart 4-in-1 Air Fryer. This compact air fryer is one of the smallest on this list but is able to not just air fry but reheat, roast, and dehydrate. The programmable display makes it easy to ensure your food cooks perfectly, and the nonstick basket and crisper tray are dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup.
One of the most common complaints about this air fryer is that it emits a strange, plastic smell, even after several uses. A few users also mention that the fan inside the air fryer stopped working after just a few uses. Additional complaints say the food doesn't cook evenly and that the size is smaller than expected.
That being said, most reviewers are happy with their air fryer. Several are happy with the compact size and say the air fryer cooks food quickly and evenly. Many also appreciate the instruction booklet provided and love that the fryer is easy to clean.
Ninja Foodi Programmable 10-in-1 5-Quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer
If you're tight on space, the NinjaFoodi Programmable 10-in-1 5-Quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer is a perfect option. While it takes up slightly more space than the 4-quart air fryer, it does more than twice the work. in addition to air frying and pressure cooking, you can use this multicooker to steam, slow cook, sauté, roast, broil, bake, and more. Ninja's TenderCrisp Technology creates foods that are tender inside and crispy outside, and the air fryer includes nonstick inserts and 14 safety features to keep your family safe.
The multi-functionality of this air fryer is the primary reason so many reviewers seem to love this product, as it allows them to save on space, time, and cleanup. Customers also appreciate that it cooks food quickly, that cleanup is easy, and that the booklet included with the air fryer offers recipes and instructions that make it simple to create fast, delicious meals.
Negative reviews are typically in regards to quality control, with some users reporting that parts were missing or broken when they opened the box. A handful of others reported that the cooker didn't work when they plugged it in or didn't last as long as they expected, but these seem to be isolated incidents.
Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL 8-Quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
Ninja took a look at their 10-in-1 air fryer and said, "We can do better than that." So they developed the Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL 8 qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer. While this device is much larger than a standard air fryer, it's worth it since it not only feeds more people but can replace multiple appliances within your kitchen. This device does everything the 10-in-1 can do as well as reheat and sous vide. The digital display is easy to navigate, and the interior pieces are nonstick for quick and easy cleanup.
Like the 10-in-1, reviewers adore the versatility of this air fryer, declaring that there are nearly endless possibilities for what you can do with it. Several mention the inspiration book included with the multicooker, which helps them discover some of those possibilities. Many also appreciate the larger size, especially useful for big families or batch cooking. While there aren't many negative reviews for this appliance, one user expresses frustration that there's no handle for the crisper basket, and a few say their product arrived broken.
T-Fal Easy Fry & Grill Deluxe Hot Air Fryer
T-Fal (marketed as Tefal outside of the U.S.) is a French company that manufactures kitchen appliances, cookware, and accessories. The brand's Easy Fry & Grill Deluxe Hot Air Fryer does the one thing it seems the Ninja multicookers can't do: in addition to air frying, it can also grill. The aluminum baking plate not only gets food super crispy, but also doubles as a grill. The digital display includes eight automatic programs and a timer to create perfect meals every time.
Negative reviews of this product primarily express frustration with the instructions, which some say are difficult to understand and others say are non-existent. A few also mention that the device is much louder than other air fryers. However, most users are pleased with their appliance, saying it works well, is easy to clean, and simplifies meal times. Many say it's the best air fryer they've ever used, and several also love the additional grilling feature.
Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer
After seeing all the things the Ninja 12-in-1 can do, a 6-in-1 might seem a little anticlimactic. However, the Foodi 8-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer has a trick up its sleeve: it comes with two baskets, allowing you to air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat, or dehydrate two different foods at once. And because the baskets are independent, you can roast chicken in one and air fry french fries in the other, saving you time. The digital display makes it easy to set the cooking method and temperature for each basket, and the Smart Finish feature will ensure both foods are ready at the same time. Additionally, both baskets and crisper plates are dishwasher safe, meaning you'll not only speed up cooking time but clean up as well.
The most significant complaint about this appliance is the size. Some users express frustration that the air fryer takes up so much counter space. Others say that despite the size of the unit, the individual drawers are too small, indicating that while this may be a great option for making more than one food, it's not necessarily the best choice when feeding a large number of people.
That being said, most users love the dual basket setup and the Smart Finish feature. Reviewers also say that the controls are intuitive and simple to use, the parts are easy to clean, and the included recipe book and instructions make the whole process a breeze.
Ninja Foodi 6 Quart 5-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer
The Ninja Foodi 6 Quart 5-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer is very similar to the DualZone air fryer, but it solves one common customer complaint by being just a little more compact. This 6-quart option can air fry, bake roast, reheat, and dehydrate, and like the 8-quart option, both baskets are independent. Also like the 8-quart option, the digital display is easy to use and includes a Smart Finish that allows both sides to finish cooking at the same time.
Unsurprisingly, the dual baskets are what users love most about this air fryer, with many reviewers praising how the setup saves them time. Although some users of the 8-quart complained about the basket size, reviewers of the 6-quart say it's perfect for small families. Customers also appreciate that the air fryer is easy to use and clean, with one reviewer even saying they bought one for each of their kids.
Although almost all reviews are positive, there are a few people who didn't have a good experience with their air fryer. A few customers mention they felt it was too small for the price, and one mentions a plastic odor when the appliance is turned on.
Cosori Pro LE 5.0-Quart Air Fryer
Cosori is another brand that makes kitchen appliances, although air fryers, like the Pro LE 5.0-Quart Air Fryer, are their main product. The Pro LE stands out from competitors with a touchscreen display on the top of the unit which offers preset cooking functions for chicken, fries, frozen foods, steak, seafood, veggies, and bacon. Cosori's Air Whisper technology makes the air fryer extra quiet, and the compact size makes it easy to store. The air fryer also includes over 130 recipes and is available in pale green, gray, and white.
A few reviewers say that their air fryer has a burning smell when they use it or that it smokes enough to set off the fire alarm. Some reviewers also express frustration that their unit stopped working or broke after just a few uses. Despite that, most reviewers rave about this air fryer, saying the instructions are clear and the controls are easy to figure out. They also say that the air fryer cooks quickly and the size is perfect for small kitchens and easy to find a place for.
T-Fal Infrared Air Fryer
T-Fal takes things up a notch with its Infrared Air Fryer. This air fryer uses infrared technology to deliver precise, direct heat for crisper, juicer, more flavorful food. There's no need to preheat; the infrared tech reaches 750 degrees in as few as 45 seconds. The touchscreen display allows you to choose between air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat, and toast, and the glass window on the 6-quart basket allows you to see the food as it cooks.
In general, customers really like the clear screen, as it allows them to monitor the food easier. They also say the basket is spacious, and the device is easy to use and clean. Many also mention that they feel that this air fryer heats more evenly than other models they've tried. However, reviewers are split on speed; some say that this infrared air fryer cooks food faster, while others say it took longer than they expected. One negative review said that their fryer didn't work right out of the box, while another said it drew a lot of power.
Typhur Dome Air Fryer
If you've been wanting an air fryer that looks vaguely like EVE from "Wall-E," the Typhur Dome Air Fryer may be exactly what you need. Typhur is a brand that makes smart kitchen appliances, so it's no surprise that this air fryer is both futuristic and oddly cute. This whisper-quiet, 5.6-quart air fryer comes with 10 preset modes, including air fry, roast, broil, toast, and dehydrate, and is controllable through the touch panel or the Typhur app. But perhaps the best feature of the Dome Air Fryer is the unique self-cleaning mode, which uses high heat to decompose grease and other grime within the fryer.
Predictably, customers love how easy it is to clean the air fryer, but that's not all they love. They also rave about the device's versatility and simplicity, and several express shock about how quiet this air fryer actually is. Additionally, users say that this air fryer cooks more evenly and faster than others they've used, and the compact design doesn't take up too much counter space.
Negative reviews are rare; one person said their device smoked too much, and others point out that you need to watch how full you fill the basket, as if it's too high, it gets too close to the heating element. A few others balk at the price, which, in fairness, is far higher than most other air fryers on the market.
Instant Pot Vortex Plus Dual Air Fryer
Instant Pot is probably best known for making pressure cookers, but the brand actually manufactures a variety of kitchen appliances, including air fryers. The 8-quart Vortex Plus Dual Air Fryer is similar in many ways to the Ninja Foodi 8-Quart DualZone, with two independent baskets and a Sync Finish feature that ensures both baskets finish at the same time. However, the Instant Pot has a leg up on the Ninja in a few ways. First, it offers customizable smart programs for things like wings, roasted veggies, desserts, and more. Second, the ClearCook windows provide a view into the baskets for easy monitoring.
A few customers had a negative experience with this air fryer, with a few mentioning that their device didn't last as long as they expected, and a few running into an error in which the appliance doesn't acknowledge the basket is closed. Otherwise, reviewers seem to really love this air fryer, especially the clear windows on the drawers. Many say the appliance works great, looks sleek, and is easy to use and clean.
Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1
Ninja makes its final appearance on this list with the Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1. This 5-quart air fryer can air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate, and the brand's AirCrisp technology delivers flavorful, crispy foods in a flash. But with only four settings, one basket, and buttons as opposed to a fancy touchscreen, how does this air fryer compare with Ninja's more elaborate options?
Well, it turns out, sometimes customers prefer simple appliances that just work. Of the thousands of reviews available online for this air fryer, nearly all are positive. Customers love how easy the Air Fryer Pro is to use and clean. They say the size is perfect: compact, but still large enough to cook for a family of four. Many users say that it creates delightfully crispy food that's evenly cooked. Negative reviews are generally for smaller things, like the power cord being too short or the unit being too loud. A handful of reviewers mention that their appliance died before they felt it should.
Dreo 9-in-1 Digital Airfryer
Dreo is a brand that primarily manufactures home heating and cooling appliances, like heaters, air conditioners, and fans, but they also make a handful of kitchen appliances, such as the 9-in-1 Digital Airfryer. The sleek cylinder design is compact for easy storage, and like the Cosori Pro LE, the touchscreen display is located at the top of the device. The 4-quart air fryer comes with nine presets: preheat, fries, steak, chicken, fish, bread, vegetable, dehydrate, and reheat, for easy, one-touch cooking. It also comes with a recipe book containing 50 easy, healthy recipes.
The small, simple, sleek air fryer has almost no negative reviews, with just a few mentioning shipping issues and some saying their product malfunctioned after a few months. In general, customers are thrilled with their purchase, saying it's perfect for small spaces, they love the look, and the price is hard to beat. Reviewers also say that the air fryer cooks quickly and evenly, and they like the beep it makes halfway through cooking to remind you to shake the basket. Additionally, users say that the air fryer is both easy to use and easy to clean.
Cuisinart 6-Quart Basket Air Fryer
Walk down the kitchen aisle at any big box store and you're bound to see plenty of Cuisinart products — the brand is known for making affordable, but quality, kitchen appliances, cookware, and gadgets. They only make a few air fryers, but the 6-Quart Basket Air Fryer is a favorite of reviewers. In addition to air frying, this device can roast, bake, and broil, and has a keep-warm setting. This air fryer has a digital touchpad, clear-front door, and even an interior light so you can better see your food as it cooks.
Of the negative reviews for this air fryer, a few mentioned that their air fryer didn't last as long as it should have, and some dislike the beeping noises it makes. However, almost all reviews are positive. Both reviewers who are new to air fryers and those who have had several before love the results that the Cuisinart delivers, saying the food comes out crispy, evenly cooked, and overall excellent. They love that this appliance is quiet, compact, and sturdy, while also being easy to clean.
Methodology
This list was curated based on customer reviews, so that was the first place we headed when deciding what air fryers should be included on this list. We focused on air fryers that are available on Amazon, and therefore widely available to the vast majority of readers no matter where you live. For each air fryer, we gathered as many ratings and reviews as possible and then averaged the total to determine the best ones available. In order for an air fryer to make this list, we also ensured it had reviews from at least two sellers outside of Amazon to make it as fair as possible.