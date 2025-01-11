The 13 Best Air Fryers Money Can Buy, According To Reviews

Air fryers rose to popularity in recent years because they cook foods to taste and make them feel like they're deep fried without the excessive oil required for deep frying. In many cases, this also makes them a much healthier cooking option. Because air fryers work by rapidly circulating super-heated air, they also cook things faster than most other methods. As a result, tons of households have added air fryers to their kitchen countertops. But with so many options on the market, how do you figure out which one is best?

The truth is, many air fryers today are multi-purpose, and able to do much more than air frying. They also come in different sizes and with different features, meaning that the right air fryer for one person may not be the best for another. That being said, some models are definitely better than others. We've scoured the internet for the best-rated air fryers so you can find the perfect one for all your cooking needs.