10 Ways To Use Your Air Fryer For Easy Baking
Air fryers have become a staple in modern kitchens, offering a quick and convenient way to prepare a variety of dishes — but they're not just for frying. With their even heat circulation and compact size, you can use your air fryer for all sorts of baking. Compared to the results of a convection oven, air fryer baking uses less time and energy, and even a bit less effort.
When it comes to baking, a few adjustments can make all the difference. Preheating your air fryer can help ensure consistent results, though some recipes may bake better by coming to temperature alongside the air fryer. Using the right tools — like silicone molds or parchment liners — prevents sticking and keeps baked goods perfectly shaped.
Another essential tip: don't overcrowd the basket. Air needs room to circulate, so give your treats enough space to bake evenly. Keep a close eye on cooking times, especially if you're trying a recipe for the first time — air fryers often bake faster than traditional ovens. Start checking a few minutes early to avoid overcooking.
Mistakes happen, but that's all part of the fun. Whether you're baking cookies, cakes, or savory breadsticks, this guide will walk you through creative ways to make the most of your air fryer for baking. With a little practice and these tips in mind, baking will feel like an air fryer hack that's become second nature.
Air fryer cookies are easy to make
When it comes to baking cookies, the air fryer is an incredible tool. Popular options like chocolate chip, oatmeal, and sugar cookies bake beautifully in an air fryer, delivering soft centers with crisp edges in just minutes. The compact size of an air fryer allows for even heat distribution, giving cookies a consistent bake every time.
To adapt a regular cookie dough recipe for air frying, reduce the temperature by about 25°F from your standard oven recipe, as air fryers cook faster due to their powerful convection heat. Scoop smaller portions of dough to ensure quicker, more even cooking, and leave space between each cookie to allow airflow. Line the air fryer basket with parchment paper or a silicone liner to prevent sticking and maintain the cookies' shape. Be sure to check for doneness a few minutes earlier than you would in a traditional oven, as air fryers bake more quickly.
The best part? You can whip up small batches in no time — perfect for satisfying cookie cravings without heating the entire kitchen. Just a few adjustments, and you'll have perfectly baked cookies in minutes.
Make brownies faster in an air fryer
Baking brownies in an air fryer might just change the way you make desserts. Thanks to the air fryer's rapid convection heat, brownies develop that crackly, glossy top while staying rich and fudgy in the center — qualities that are sometimes tricky to achieve in a traditional oven. Plus, their compact size makes air fryers perfect for small batches, so you can avoid the temptation of a full pan.
To get started, choose a smaller, heatproof pan, such as a silicone mold or metal cake pan, that fits snugly in your air fryer basket. The smaller surface area allows the air to circulate evenly, helping your brownies bake to perfection. Reduce the baking temperature by about 25°F compared to your oven recipe, as the intense heat of the air fryer cooks them faster. Start checking for doneness at 12 to 15 minutes; air fryers can overbake brownies quickly if you're not careful.
Whether you're making a weeknight indulgence or experimenting with mix-ins like nuts or caramel, air fryer brownies are an easy, delicious way to enjoy dessert without the wait.
Bake small muffin batches easily
If you've ever craved just a few muffins but didn't want to commit to baking a dozen, the air fryer is the perfect solution. Its compact size is ideal for small batches, making it a lifesaver for smaller households, quick breakfasts, or moments when you just need a treat without the hassle of a full oven. Plus, cleanup is a breeze — no giant muffin pan to scrub!
Air fryers use convection heat, which encourages quick and even rising, helping muffins bake to fluffy perfection. However, this rapid cooking process can dry out batter if left too long, so it's important to monitor closely. To get started, grab silicone muffin molds or a mini muffin tin that fits neatly into your air fryer basket. Silicone molds are especially great for ensuring even baking, easy release, and hassle-free cleanup.
Portion control is also key: smaller muffins bake more evenly in the air fryer's compact space. Fill each mold about two-thirds of the way to allow for proper expansion without overflow. Depending on the recipe, your muffins will be ready in 10 to 15 minutes — perfect for busy mornings or spontaneous cravings. From classic blueberry to savory cheddar and bacon, air fryer muffins are fast, delicious, and endlessly customizable.
Air fryers make moist cakes possible
Yes, you can bake cakes in an air fryer — and the results might surprise you. The circulating hot air creates a moist, evenly baked cake that rivals those made in a traditional oven, but with a few important tweaks, the process becomes even more effective.
To prevent over-drying or excessive browning, cover your cake with foil during the first half of baking. This traps moisture and allows the center to bake fully before the top develops its golden crust. Air fryers are also perfect for baking individual layers separately, which saves time and avoids the uneven cooking that sometimes occurs with thicker cakes.
Another key adjustment is to reduce the leavening agents slightly, as the rapid heat of an air fryer can cause cakes to rise too quickly and collapse. By making small tweaks to the baking powder or baking soda in your recipe, you'll achieve an even, perfectly textured result.
From classic sponge cakes to rich chocolate layers, air fryer cakes are a quick, convenient way to enjoy your favorite desserts with minimal effort. With the right techniques, you'll see that baking a moist, delicious cake has never been easier.
Cupcakes turn out perfectly in air fryers
Air fryers are a surprisingly great option for baking cupcakes, thanks to their even heat circulation. The consistent airflow ensures that every cupcake rises uniformly, eliminating the uneven tops or sinking centers that can sometimes occur in a traditional oven. This makes them an ideal choice for achieving professional-looking results at home.
To get started, use silicone molds or reusable cupcake liners, which help maintain the cupcakes' shape and make removal hassle-free. The compact nature of the air fryer also allows for small batches, perfect for trying out different flavors or experimenting with unique add-ins like chocolate chips or fruit.
One hidden benefit? Air fryer cupcakes cool faster than oven-baked ones, so they're ready for decorating sooner. Whether you're piping elaborate frosting designs or adding simple sprinkles and fruit, the quicker cooling time lets you get creative without delay. Air fryer cupcakes are fun, fast, and perfect for everything from parties to a quick pick-me-up treat.
Cheesecake is surprisingly simple to bake
Cheesecake might seem like a dessert best left to professional bakers, but the air fryer makes it incredibly approachable. Its consistent, even heat distribution eliminates one of the biggest challenges of cheesecake baking — cracks on the surface — ensuring a smooth, velvety texture with minimal effort.
To replicate the moisture retention of a traditional water bath, place a ramekin of water in the air fryer basket alongside the cheesecake. This added humidity helps the filling stay creamy and prevents it from drying out during baking. Using a smaller springform pan that fits snugly in the basket also allows the air fryer's heat to circulate evenly around the cheesecake for perfect results.
Once baked, patience is key. Allow the cheesecake to cool gradually in the air fryer with the door slightly ajar. This prevents sudden temperature changes that can cause sinking or cracking. Whether you're keeping it classic with a graham cracker crust or experimenting with swirls of caramel or chocolate, air fryer cheesecake is a foolproof way to enjoy this indulgent dessert.
Air fryers are great for mini pies and tarts
If you love pies and tarts but don't want to commit to baking a full-sized dessert, air fryers are the perfect solution. Their compact design makes them ideal for mini versions of these classic treats, offering a quicker, simpler way to satisfy your cravings without the need for a large oven. Mini pies (or and pies as they are often called) and tarts bake evenly in the air fryer, with golden, flaky crusts that rival those made in a traditional setup.
To achieve that perfectly crisp crust, start by chilling your pastry dough before baking — cold dough holds its shape better and prevents shrinkage. Be careful not to overfill your tarts or pies, as too much filling can bubble over and cause uneven cooking. For fruit-based fillings, consider thickening them with a bit of cornstarch or cooking them down beforehand to avoid excess moisture that might soften the crust.
Most mini pies and tarts bake in just 8 to 12 minutes, making them perfect for last-minute gatherings or snack-time indulgences. With endless flavor possibilities and consistently excellent results, air fryer pies and tarts are a treat you'll want to make again and again.
Bake savory breadsticks and rolls
If you've never tried baking breadsticks or rolls in an air fryer, you're in for a treat. The air fryer's compact size creates the perfect environment for soft, fluffy bread with a beautifully golden crust. Whether you're making dinner rolls for a cozy meal or garlic breadsticks to serve alongside pasta, this method is quick, easy, and delivers bakery-quality results.
To avoid crusts setting too quickly and bursting before the center is fully baked, try lowering the temperature slightly or covering the dough with foil for the first few minutes of baking. Air fryers tend to cook more intensely, so these adjustments give the dough enough time to rise and bake evenly.
Proper proofing is also important for achieving that soft, airy texture. While some home bakers rely on traditional methods, the air fryer can provide a warm, consistent environment for proofing when set at a low temperature. Ensuring the dough has risen fully before baking helps avoid dense or uneven bread.
The flavor options are endless. Add garlic and parmesan for a savory twist, sprinkle herbs like rosemary for a fragrant touch, or brush on honey butter for a hint of sweetness. No matter the variation, air fryer breadsticks and rolls are a surefire way to impress at any meal.
Use an air fryer for proofing dough
Proofing dough in an air fryer is a convenient way to give your bread the consistent warmth it needs to rise properly. By using the air fryer's lowest temperature setting or proofing function, you can create a stable, controlled environment — perfect for doughs that require steady heat to develop.
To proof dough safely, place it in a lightly oiled bowl and cover it with a heat-safe lid, such as a silicone cover or lightweight metal plate. Avoid using damp cloths or plastic lids, as high temperatures can damage these materials, potentially harming the air fryer or contaminating the dough. If your air fryer doesn't offer precise temperature control, preheat it for one minute, turn it off, and use the residual warmth for proofing instead.
This method is especially effective for enriched doughs like brioche or cinnamon rolls, which need even warmth to rise properly. Proofing in your air fryer is a simple, mess-free way to streamline the baking process and ensure consistent results every time.