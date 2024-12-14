10 Ways To Use Your Air Fryer For Easy Baking

Air fryers have become a staple in modern kitchens, offering a quick and convenient way to prepare a variety of dishes — but they're not just for frying. With their even heat circulation and compact size, you can use your air fryer for all sorts of baking. Compared to the results of a convection oven, air fryer baking uses less time and energy, and even a bit less effort.

When it comes to baking, a few adjustments can make all the difference. Preheating your air fryer can help ensure consistent results, though some recipes may bake better by coming to temperature alongside the air fryer. Using the right tools — like silicone molds or parchment liners — prevents sticking and keeps baked goods perfectly shaped.

Another essential tip: don't overcrowd the basket. Air needs room to circulate, so give your treats enough space to bake evenly. Keep a close eye on cooking times, especially if you're trying a recipe for the first time — air fryers often bake faster than traditional ovens. Start checking a few minutes early to avoid overcooking.

Mistakes happen, but that's all part of the fun. Whether you're baking cookies, cakes, or savory breadsticks, this guide will walk you through creative ways to make the most of your air fryer for baking. With a little practice and these tips in mind, baking will feel like an air fryer hack that's become second nature.