The Best Keurig Machines On The Market, According To Reviews

Indulge in the iciest drinks with the lavish K-Brew + Chill, one of Keurig's latest state-of-the-art coffee machines. Thanks to the innovative QuickChill Technology that flash-chills your coffee upon brewing it in under 3 minutes, you can sip on a frigid beverage with the press of a button. Meanwhile, its MultiStream Technology extracts every last drop of flavor for a divine drinking experience.

The K-Brew + Chill's 70-ounce water reservoir allows for a generous amount of servings before needing a refill. Just make sure that you don't fill the coffee tank with tap water – not only for safety reasons, but also for the quality of your coffee's taste as well. Instead, opt for bottled or filtered water. Otherwise, you can boil your tap water before pouring it into your Keurig's tank, if you have the time to.

This high-end Keurig isn't limited to chilled beverages, though. You can just as easily brew a hot and cozy cup of coffee as you can create an iced latte or tropical tea. Reviewers adore the versatility of the K-Brew + Chill along with its reliability and long-lasting use. Above all, owners of this lux Keurig appreciate the taste and temperature of the drinks it brews.