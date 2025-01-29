The Best Keurig Machines On The Market, According To Reviews
Coffee drinkers can unanimously agree on the importance of owning a quality coffee machine at home that will easily brew your essential morning beverage in an instant. As you probably know, Keurig has catapulted into a household name over the years, sitting in some 40 million homes and offices across the United States — an impressive number that's expected to grow exponentially in the future. Boasting loads of satisfied customers and a vast inventory of appliances that brew hot and iced cups and carafes, sometimes directly from your phone and almost always at reasonable price points, it's easy to understand why Keurig dominates the coffee machine market.
Considering how coffee prices could increase in 2025, Keurig's appeal of providing professional-level coffee from the comfort of your home feels as poignant as ever. With size, price, style, durability, coffee type, and features in mind, we've sifted the internet for reviews and compiled a list of the very best Keurig machines of 2024 for every type of coffee drinker to invest in.
K-Brew Chill Coffee Maker
Indulge in the iciest drinks with the lavish K-Brew + Chill, one of Keurig's latest state-of-the-art coffee machines. Thanks to the innovative QuickChill Technology that flash-chills your coffee upon brewing it in under 3 minutes, you can sip on a frigid beverage with the press of a button. Meanwhile, its MultiStream Technology extracts every last drop of flavor for a divine drinking experience.
The K-Brew + Chill's 70-ounce water reservoir allows for a generous amount of servings before needing a refill. Just make sure that you don't fill the coffee tank with tap water – not only for safety reasons, but also for the quality of your coffee's taste as well. Instead, opt for bottled or filtered water. Otherwise, you can boil your tap water before pouring it into your Keurig's tank, if you have the time to.
This high-end Keurig isn't limited to chilled beverages, though. You can just as easily brew a hot and cozy cup of coffee as you can create an iced latte or tropical tea. Reviewers adore the versatility of the K-Brew + Chill along with its reliability and long-lasting use. Above all, owners of this lux Keurig appreciate the taste and temperature of the drinks it brews.
Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
As the quintessential Keurig coffee machine, the K-Classic Single-Serve coffee maker remains a favorite. The conventional machine is able to brew various-sized steaming cups of coffee according to your preference (6, 8, or 10 ounces to be exact). Meanwhile, its 48-ounce water tank promises at least six cups of joe before needing a refill. Amongst the many models of coffee makers, this appliance snags a spot among the best Keurig machines thanks to its practicality and decent price point. Like other Keurig machines, the K-Classic is conveniently compatible with pods that aren't of the Keurig brand, meaning you can save by buying more economical options when needed.
In essence, the Keurig K-Classic is as straightforward to use as it is to maintain. Owners appreciate the practicality and reliability of this no-fuss machine. It doesn't, however, feature the bells and whistles of more modern models. We recommend selecting this OG Keurig if you want a machine that will deliver a simple cup of coffee reliably for years to come with minimal maintenance on your end.
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
If you're craving high-quality coffee on a tight budget, look no further than the K-Express Essentials. This aesthetically pleasing coffee maker is stylish and compact and comes in not only standard white, black, and grey but also red and various shades of blue. Despite its small size, the K-Express contains a large water tank that brews multiple cups and can easily fit to-go mugs, meaning you won't have to splurge on a Starbucks run.
You do get what you pay for, however. With a price tag of around $80, it's not the ideal option if longevity matters to you, as some reviewers claim the product stopped working after a few months. Still, the overwhelming majority rave about the K-Express' efficiency and size. It's potentially the best Keurig machine to keep by your bedside so you can quite literally wake up and smell the coffee without having to set foot out of bed. And as light as it is small, this Keurig model makes for the perfect travel companion so that you never have to sacrifice your "essential" morning beverage.
K-Duo Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker
The K-Duo Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker brews a rich and steaming hot cup or carafe of coffee in an instant. The highly convenient machine's two-in-one feature suits the needs of offices, families, or simply insatiable coffee drinkers. The carafe brews 6 to 12 cups, while the single-serve offers cups from 6 to 12 ounces. Just because you can brew a big drink doesn't always mean you should, though. It's generally better to avoid brewing a cup over 6 ounces to achieve a tasty and rich cup of coffee rather than a watered-down one. Luckily, with the K-Duo's strong brew option, you can somewhat counter the issue.
K-Duo owners swear by their trusty appliance, stating it works and tastes better than the fancier Keurig machines on the market. Convenience is one of the best benefits of this appliance, not only with the dual cup and carafe feature but also with the ability to program a carafe up to 24 hours in advance. Despite the K-Duo's somewhat cult following, some owners claimed their machine leaks and the carafe doesn't work correctly.
K-Duo Hot & Iced Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker (Gen 2)
If you have enough to splurge on a high-end Keurig, consider investing in the Second Generation K-Duo Hot & Iced Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker. Offering the best of all worlds, you can brew a cup or full carafe of icy cold or piping hot bean juice at your convenience. With a lofty water reservoir of 72 ounces, you can comfortably make temperature-controlled drinks all in one compact coffee machine.
The K-Duo Hot & Iced boasts all the bells and whistles of the original K-Duo with some fancy additions. For one, the extra hot function makes searing hot coffees that are ultra-satisfying on frozen winter mornings. Of course, the iced feature provides brewing over ice to make chilled coffees and other cool refreshments. Unlike the standard K-Duo, the Iced & Hot also has Keurig's latest Multi-Stream Technology that pulls the most flavor from each K-cup for an even tastier drink.
It's no surprise that the Keurig machine that the K-Duo Hot & Iced earned a spot on our list of the best Keurig machines. Browse the reviews and you'll see unanimous support for the product, too. People appreciate its versatility, customizable features, and simple usage. Overall, the K-Duo Hot + Iced Generation 2 has braggable durability, but some users claim its functionality and drink temperatures leaves more to be desired.
Keurig K-Iced Coffee Maker
Don't want to choose between drinking hot or iced coffee at home? You won't have to with Keurig's K-Iced Coffee Maker. Gone are the days when you had to chill your steaming coffee with literal ice cubes while simultaneously trying not to make your coffee watery. This all-in-one Keurig boasts the dual capability to brew both hot and cold coffee, making it a great option if you enjoy consuming chilled and steamy beverages alike. When making iced coffee, this innovative machine automatically adjusts the brew temperature, beginning at a higher degree first to extract the drink's full flavor before chilling it to perfection.
The K-Iced Coffee Maker is easily a crowd favorite. Owners love how the appliance is compact and fits seamlessly into small spaces. Plus, cleaning and maintaining it is about as easy as savoring the tasty drinks it makes. One negative aspect is that, unlike most other Keurigs, the smallest cup the K-Iced brews is 8 ounces rather than 4. And with a not-so-big water container, you'll find yourself refilling it rather often.
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with Iced Coffee Setting
It's called elite for a reason. According to reviewers, the K-Elite is highly reliable and extremely durable, brewing intense and full-bodied hot or iced coffee at 4 to 12 ounces per cup. You can conveniently program your coffee to be ready at any time of day, although with a brew time of under a minute, you wouldn't need to. There's also a "strong" button if you want to amplify the taste of your brew. All in all, this is a no-frill appliance that serves tasty, temperature-controlled beverages with a bonus hot water option to make tea, oatmeal, or instant noodles in a literal instant. Bet you didn't know your Keurig could do that!
The K-Elite is both easy to use and maintain, and many claim their trustworthy Keurig has been working well as far back as a decade. Reviewers also praise the sophisticated appeal of the gold, slate, or silver colors as much as the performance of the machine. Just be careful where you purchase it – Amazon offers the best price tag at around $100.
Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Coffee Maker
Potentially the most high-tech of all, the K-Supreme Plus Smart is the creme de la creme of Keurigs. This state-of-the-art coffee machine boasts a better taste and speed than the standard supreme and features cool functions like brew ID and barista mode. Essentially, brew ID recommends curated drinks according to your K-cup so that your cup of joe is never boring. Meanwhile, barista mode walks you step-by-step through making lattes, cappuccinos, and more via the Keurig app. Best of all, this is all controlled on your smartphone, meaning you can prepare your coffee before you even reach the kitchen.
If you're weighing out the pros and cons of investing in a K-Supreme Plus Smart, you should know that reviewers across the board agree that it's worth it. The customizable appliance will overall make your mornings more fun and is also trusted to last a long time. If all you need is a straightforward cup of coffee to get you through the day, you can probably skip out on this one, but if you want technological convenience and an endless array of coffee concoctions on your hands, then don't hesitate to treat yourself to the K-Supreme Plus Smart.
K-Café Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker
Those who get bored of standard coffee every day and have extra cash to spare will most probably love Keurig's K-Café Essentials. What sets the K-Café Essentials apart from other Keurigs is its ability to create not just coffee but also rich espressos, creamy lattes, and frothy cappuccinos, transforming boring mornings into a treat. The machine features a built-in milk frother to brew milky coffees to perfection. Even better yet, the K-Café Essential boasts all the benefits of Keurig's smart coffee makers, with brew ID and barista mode, for you to concoct Starbucks-worthy lattes from the comfort of your kitchen.
The K-Café Essentials is by no means economical, ringing up at about $200. But when considering the money you'll save brewing high-quality coffees at home instead of splurging at cafés, it's well worth the investment. Reviews praise the appliance's versatility, convenience, and durability, and for a machine that does the most, it's surprisingly easy to clean and maintain.
Keurig K-Café Special Edition Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker
What the K-Café Essentials does, the K-Café Special Edition does better (and at $40 less than the Essentials coffee machine on Amazon). This special version of the K-Café comes in a sleek nickel finish with a metal handle and drip tray for a seamless experience that reviewers collectively agree is worth the purchase (if you have the kitchen counter space, that is).
This Keurig allows you to froth skim, soy, or almond milk, among other types of milk, to create your own creamy and customized beverages. Thanks to the K-Café Special Edition's features, you can even take it a step further and really wow your guests (or treat yourself) by adding the perfect latte art for skim or whole milk. Like the K-Café Essentials, the K-Café Special Edition includes an espresso shot button that will give your lattes and cappuccinos the extra kick to get you through the day.
Of course, the K-Café Special Edition doesn't come without its drawbacks. For example, it is much wider and bulkier than the standard K-Café. Regardless, owners of this special edition coffee machine love that they can effortlessly throw the frother in the dishwasher after use. And you'll undeniably look like a coffee pro with this chic bad boy sitting on your kitchen countertop.
K-Supreme Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker
It's not as flashy as its smart counterpart, but with multistream technology and customizable cup options, the K-Supreme Plus easily slots as one of Keurig's top options. Its unique technology is designed to extract the most flavor out of each K-cup by evenly saturating the grounds, making every sip of your morning coffee magical. This higher-end Keurig features a large water reservoir and brews cups ranging from 4 to 12 ounces. It also allows you to customize both the strength of the taste and the temperature, making it ideal for avid coffee aficionados. This K-Supreme Plus looks as good as its coffee tastes, featuring a sleek design and stainless steel wrap that will elevate your kitchen countertop.
K-Supreme Plus owners love the quality of their coffee with this compact yet powerful machine. It brews quickly and requires little maintenance, making it a great option for those often on the go. Some complain about its life cycle, though, stating that its functionality decreases over time and that it needed to be descaled frequently.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Cute and compact at less than 5 inches wide and just 4.6 pounds, Keurig's K-Mini gets straight to the point, brewing a potent cup of steaming coffee in under a minute. It could be your perfect travel companion thanks to its cord and pod storage features. The little machine can surprisingly hold up to 9 K-cups before you'll need to worry about tossing them. Just make sure you're properly recycling your K-cups after use, even when you're on the road.
The K-Mini leans heavily into aesthetics with a polished exterior that comes in a variety of colors to match your personal taste. According to reviews, the K-Mini is reliable, handy, and budget-friendly at just $60, though not as durable as other Keurig machines. The one-cup reservoir means you'll need to refill water after each use, but it's a natural tradeoff for a travel-friendly appliance.
How we selected Keurig machines
While we're avid coffee drinkers ourselves, we turned to online reviews and not just our personal preferences when compiling this list of the best Keurig machines on the market. We combed through a variety of online retail sites to determine the highest rated Keurigs out there.
We took into account factors such as style, price, interface, durability, and maintenance, as well as unique features and add-ons. Ultimately, we tried to compile a list of Keurigs that could suit the needs of every type of shopper, from the straightforward budget-friendly machines to the high-tech iced cappuccino brewers.