What Happens To Your Microwave If You Never Clean It?
It's easy to ignore the state of your microwave. The door stays closed, you only open it when you need it, and you can look the other way when it comes to food splatters. But forgetting to clean this handy kitchen appliance isn't a good idea, and neglecting it can cause a host of issues. When splattered food, grease, and crumbs inevitably set up camp in your microwave, bacteria and mold can quickly take root, potentially creating a health hazard. Over time, these issues can contribute to unpleasant odors that can stink up your kitchen — or even affect the taste and smell of what you cook in your microwave.
These aren't the only problems that can occur when you don't clean the appliance. Cooking efficiency can be reduced, as buildup can prevent its sensors from working properly. Over time, this can force the unit to work extra hard, which can shorten its lifespan. Finally, a dirty microwave can create safety issues, as leftover food and grease can become a fire hazard. Even if you haven't been cleaning your microwave often enough, starting now can keep problems at bay.
Cleaning your microwave for the first time? Here's how to do it right
If you haven't cleaned yours in a while (or ever — no judgment), you might be surprised to learn that the quickest way to clean your microwave is easier than you think. Get started by wiping out any easily removable crumbs, and take out your glass plate and the plastic circle that sits underneath it — you can wash those by hand later. Next, open up your pantry and get out some baking soda — it's key to cleaning your microwave in a pinch. Add a few spoonfuls of it to a microwave-safe bowl of water, place it inside the appliance, and heat it up for a few minutes. Let it sit until it cools a bit, remove it, and then use a cloth to clean the interior. The steam helps loosen hardened splatters and other particles from the microwave's surfaces.
If you have some spots that are still stubborn, try wiping them with a cloth and a bit of dish soap. Then dry the inside of your microwave with a clean cloth before putting the wheel and glass plate back in. While cleaning it for the first time in a while can take a bit of patience and some elbow grease, it makes your kitchen a safer place to cook.