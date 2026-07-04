What Happens To Your Microwave If You Never Clean It?

It's easy to ignore the state of your microwave. The door stays closed, you only open it when you need it, and you can look the other way when it comes to food splatters. But forgetting to clean this handy kitchen appliance isn't a good idea, and neglecting it can cause a host of issues. When splattered food, grease, and crumbs inevitably set up camp in your microwave, bacteria and mold can quickly take root, potentially creating a health hazard. Over time, these issues can contribute to unpleasant odors that can stink up your kitchen — or even affect the taste and smell of what you cook in your microwave.

These aren't the only problems that can occur when you don't clean the appliance. Cooking efficiency can be reduced, as buildup can prevent its sensors from working properly. Over time, this can force the unit to work extra hard, which can shorten its lifespan. Finally, a dirty microwave can create safety issues, as leftover food and grease can become a fire hazard. Even if you haven't been cleaning your microwave often enough, starting now can keep problems at bay.