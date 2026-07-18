You Can Thank The '90s For These Iconic Food And Drink Trends

Like it or not, it has been nearly 40 years since 1990 — and, just as with music, fashion, and decorative motifs, '90s trends are making their way back to the dining world. Trends are famously cyclical, and those related to food and beverage are no exception.

There are several events and phenomena that left their mark on American dishes and drinks in the 1990s. There was the explosion of Italian-influenced cuisine in the United States, spurred in large part by chef Marcella Hazan's release of "The Essentials of Italian Cooking" cookbook, as well as a general celebration of global flavors on the American plate in the wake of evolving international policy and growing immigrant populations. Additionally, food media was having a moment in the sun in the '90s — restaurant critics were writing up classic, experimental, and extravagant meals at fine-dining restaurants, while television shows were exposing the nation's dining body to eye-catching cocktails and desserts.

Decades later, many of these '90s trends are back with a vengeance — some of them are showing up in plates and glasses just as they were back then, while others are taking different forms with some 21st-century flair. Here are 11 food trends from the 1990s that we still can't stop thinking about.