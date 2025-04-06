5 Toppings To Try On Your Next Baked Brie
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Brie, among the softer, milder cow's milk cheeses, is one of coagulated dairy's most versatile options. You can hack off a slice chilled from the refrigerator in the middle of the night or bake it in the oven for the easiest fondue approximation you can prepare for your next dinner party. You can even split the difference and "bake" brie in the microwave for a quick and convenient snack. Its signature texture and flavor, creamy and a little nutty, will shine regardless of your temperature setting. Brie also becomes an excellent vehicle for all manner of toppings, garnishes, and other accoutrements when run through the oven.
The assembled suggestions below are designed to provide savory, spicy, and sweet riffs on baked brie that you can factor into practically any menu for your next fête. They're also made for tailoring. As our lineup shows, you can keep your baked brie simple with a bit of the standard honey or your favorite jam or get as creative as you wish.
Honeycomb, fennel pollen, and gold flakes
Our first divergence from the expected still nods to tradition, albeit with polished aplomb. As lovely as a drizzle of honey can be, a thin slice of the comb whence those busy bees actually stored the stuff is even more eye-catching. Bake the brie, then fan a few honeycomb strips across the center, or arrange to your preference. A dusting of dark golden fennel pollen — like Pollen Ranch Organic Pollen Spice (easily sourced in tins) — adds a fragrant anise bouquet. Meanwhile, a light shower of BeePoint Edible Gold Foil Flakes gives some real shine to the presentation.
Blueberry pie filling and crumbled graham crackers with curly lemon zest and candied ginger
This obviously desert-oriented baked brie treatment clearly evokes cheesecake without requiring the stand mixer. You will, however, need the fruit compound of your choice, and we strongly recommend store-bought blueberry pie filling in this case. Bake the brie before smothering it with a berry layer and a hearty coat of the cracker crumbs. Thin, windy strips of lemon zest and a sprinkling of candied ginger on top make it all seem even more like a pastry.
Bourbon-soaked cherries and torched orange peel
If this already sounds familiar, then you must be a fan of the classic old fashioned cocktail. Make or buy the boozy stone fruit and arrange it like a crown around the edges of your baked brie. Firing the orange peel enlivens its oils to make it even more aromatic. Bartenders will flame them individually right over a drink, but you can make a batch by lying uniform peels on a baking sheet and kissing them with a kitchen torch. You can then arrange them into rosettes and press them into the brie's rind or simply chop and toss a handful on top.
Bacon jam, tomato confit, and crispy garlic chips
Tomato confit is easy to make at home, provided you follow one olive oil rule for the best results. Boost your efforts with store-bought bacon jam, or even a version further dressed up with additional flavors like maple or caramelized onion. Apply each ingredient to the baked brie in alternating stripes or a freehand checkerboard formation. A smattering of crispy garlic chips, which you can easily make at home in a few minutes, make for a savory appetizer that practically becomes a sandwich once a few baguette slices enter the equation.
'Nduja, Calabrian pepper, and fresh basil
Spreadable pork sausage, which you should also use to replace the more boring ingredients on your next charcuterie board to break from the routine, makes everything it touches even heartier. Slathered over baked brie, it's practically a meal. Sliced Calabrian peppers add bright heat, and a liberal portion of fresh, verdant basil leaves cut through all that rich spice. Serve it with super-thin slices of toasted garlic bread for an even more abundant flavor profile.