5 Toppings To Try On Your Next Baked Brie

Brie, among the softer, milder cow's milk cheeses, is one of coagulated dairy's most versatile options. You can hack off a slice chilled from the refrigerator in the middle of the night or bake it in the oven for the easiest fondue approximation you can prepare for your next dinner party. You can even split the difference and "bake" brie in the microwave for a quick and convenient snack. Its signature texture and flavor, creamy and a little nutty, will shine regardless of your temperature setting. Brie also becomes an excellent vehicle for all manner of toppings, garnishes, and other accoutrements when run through the oven.

The assembled suggestions below are designed to provide savory, spicy, and sweet riffs on baked brie that you can factor into practically any menu for your next fête. They're also made for tailoring. As our lineup shows, you can keep your baked brie simple with a bit of the standard honey or your favorite jam or get as creative as you wish.