The Chef Whose Culinary Brilliance Brought The World The Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

It was the cake of the decade. In the 1990s, whether at Michelin-starred Manhattan eateries or the casual dining chains that dotted the United States, molten chocolate lava cake was king. This individual-sized chocolate cake was dusted with confectioner's sugar and featured a rich, chocolatey, and liquified center. It went by many names, from Chocolate Valrhona Cake at hugely acclaimed French chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's JoJo Restaurant in Manhattan to the Triple Chocolate Meltdown at Applebee's.

While there's no doubt that Vongerichten's version is the one that made this cake famous stateside (just one iconic chocolate dish from a celebrity chef), the actual originator of this famous dessert is, like the gooey center of the cake, a bit sticky. Many believe it's the celebrated Michelin-starred French chef Michel Bras who deserves the honor. In 1981, six years before Vongerichten accidentally came up with his version, Bras introduced his Biscuit de Chocolat Coulant at his restaurant Bras in Laguiole, France. He'd spent two long years perfecting the recipe that he first dreamed up after a ski trip with his kids. "I wanted to translate the emotion evoked by coming home to find a mug of hot chocolate after a day of skiing," he told Thrillist in 2017. His version involved using a frozen ganache ball that, when baked in the cake, became its molten center. Still, it's Vongerichten who gets credit (or blame) for the version that became a staple of casual chain restaurants like Chili's, which still serves its Molten Chocolate Cake — a chain restaurant dessert worth saving room for.