How '90s TV Helped Turn Sun-Dried Tomatoes Into A Must-Have Ingredient

Who would have thought that a wrinkly, dried-out fruit would become one of the United States' biggest food crazes in the 1990s? It happened to sun-dried tomatoes, a retro food trend from the '80s and '90s. The story goes back to 1979 when Steve Jenkins, an employee at New York's once-famously trendy market Dean & DeLuca, saw large cans of sun-dried tomatoes hanging from the ceiling of a market in Cannes, France. He knew they were right for his own store and called the owner to say so. By 1981, they were included in the Dean & DeLuca gift bowl, and by 1983, the store was selling 250 pounds of sun-dried tomatoes a week. Sun-dried tomatoes were a full-fledged hit, especially after 1993. That year, the Harvard School of Public Health rolled out its Mediterranean Diet Pyramid, touting the Mediterranean Diet as one of the healthiest ways to eat.

The early '90s was also a time when the U.S. experienced growth in food-oriented media — the Food Network launched in 1993, making food and its trends a major focus. Saveur magazine began publishing in 1994. A cookbook aptly named "Sun-Dried Tomatoes" was published in 1995 and enjoyed massive popularity. All this helped to turn sun-dried tomatoes into the must-have ingredient of the '90s. But like most things that enjoy sensational popularity on TV, sun-dried tomatoes became so overdone that they fell out of favor, after which they became the butt of jokes.