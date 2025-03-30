The 9 Unique Martinis To Add To Your Cocktail Bucket List

The history of the peanut butter and jelly sandwich reaches back to 1901, when the first recipe for it turned up in the Boston Cooking School Magazine of Culinary Science and Domestic Economics. Written by Julia Davis Chandler, the author called the combination "original," which at the time of the article's release, it most certainly was. Little did Chandler know, though, that the iconic sandwich would soar to the heights it did, now being enjoyed during countless school lunches and midday snacks over the generations.

We can imagine Chandler especially wouldn't have pictured the wholesome combination to one day become the inspiration behind a martini. That's right -– at Chicago's Blue Line Lounge and Grill, you can order a Peanut Butter and Jelly Martini. While we can take a wild guess at what the fundamental ingredients in this refreshment are, the establishment doesn't disclose exactly what that might be as it does with its other beverages. The product's vague description instead simply states, "House secret!" However, the ambiguity of it hasn't scared customers away. It has received several glowing reviews from customers adventurous enough to try it. One online user said, "It shouldn't taste amazing, but it does. A perfect sweet drink, get it after dinner." Another person shared similar sentiments, writing, "[It's] a delicious dessert in a glass."