The Unexpectedly Contentious Origins Of Stuffed Crust Pizza

Stuffed crust pizza — or pepperoni stuffed crust pizza, if you're really getting wild — is the stuff dreams are made of. Seemingly endless cheese tucked away into a perfectly puffed-up crust is the perfect way to keep your tastebuds happy as you come to the end of a slice of pizza. It's hard to imagine that such a wonderful culinary creation was ever the source of a $1 billion lawsuit — but it was.

In 1987, a man named Anthony Mongiello — now the CEO of Formaggio Cheese — developed the stuffed crust pizza. He got the idea to create stuffed crust pizza in 1982, when he attempted to make pizza dough for his girlfriend's mother. He used more dough than he should have, and ended up with a seriously puffy crust, which gave him the idea of stuffing the crust. His father, who made a living creating cheese machines for the Italian cheese industry, encouraged him to apply for a patent, which he filed in 1984 and was granted in 1987.

He pitched his innovative pie to several major pizza chains. Pizza Hut was the only company that agreed to talk with him — and they rejected his idea — only to debut their own stuffed crust pizza less than a decade later in 1995. Recently, the drama of the stolen stuffed crust has gained notoriety, and was even the subject of a docudrama called "Stolen Dough." On a February 2024 episode of "Brooklyn Magazine: The Podcast," Mongiello shared the story of his claim that Pizza Hut stole his literally billion-dollar idea.