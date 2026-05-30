The '90s Pizza Trend That's Still Going Strong Today

The year was 1995. Pizza Hut — already the country's largest pizza chain — attempted a crust technique that would have a huge impact on the industry going forward. That was the stuffed crust pizza, and the method was to simply wrap one side of the dough around a circular piece of string cheese.

Over the next year, this cheese-filled crust skyrocketed Pizza Hut's sales with an additional $300 million. The success of the stuffed crust was undeniable, but it took a while for other major chains to follow suit. Papa Johns launched its "Epic Stuffed Crust" in December 2020. Little Caesar's experimented with limited-time stuffed crust offers, but it wasn't until June 2021 that the chain introduced its "ExtraMostBestest" pepperoni pie with a stuffed crust filled with cheese and extra pepperoni. In 2025, Domino's got in on the stuffed crust craze, finally realizing Pizza Hut's 1995 launch wasn't just a brief fad.

Today, all of these chains continue to have their own versions of stuffed crust. While a large stuffed crust pie at Pizza Hut cost $9.99 in 1995, they're a bit pricier now. A stuffed crust single topping pizza ranges from as low as $11 (Little Caesars) — the cheapest stuffed crust we could find in the market — up to the most expensive offering from Domino's at around $16.74. Both Pizza Hut and Papa John's offer a stuffed crust for around $15 per pie — and we think that Papa Johns' Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust is truly epic.