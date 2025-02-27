Salad Dressing Martinis? It Might Be Tastier Than You Think
TikTok has given us everything from the dangerously absurd (we will never look at Tide Pods the same) to the surprisingly brilliant (who knew a boiled onion could taste so good?). But where does the newly viral salad dressing martini lay on the scale of viral-because-absurd to viral-because-actually-great? It depends on your palate, and your sense of adventure.
Classic dirty martinis rely on briny olive juice for their signature savory kick. The Olive Garden Tini, dreamed up by TikToker @alessandrapizzz, takes that idea and runs with it. Known for her outlandish martini experiments, including a kimchi martini and a Caesar salad martini, she has amassed nearly a million views on this one alone. This version keeps the core elements of a dirty martini but adds an unexpected twist by incorporating a couple of glugs of tangy, herbaceous Olive Garden salad dressing (one of the reasons that Olive Garden salad is so good). She also includes classic salad toppings, like olive oil, black pepper, and Italian seasoning. The result is a cocktail that's savory, briny, garlicky, and packed with umami — a drinkable salad of sorts.
The internet, as expected, is divided. One viewer commented on the viral video, "This is okay with me ... I've been known to take a shot of Olive Garden dressing," while another says "I'm physically ill right now." Some call it revolting, others are intrigued, and a few say it's their new favorite drink. But if you love a filthy martini, this might just work for you.
Make your own salad dressing martini
If the idea of drinking your salad sounds unhinged, consider this: Martinis are already an acquired taste. They're briny, botanical, and sometimes downright aggressive, yet fans of the dirty martini have long embraced their unapologetic boldness. So why not push the boundaries a little further? Salad dressing, especially the tangy, herbaceous kind, isn't as far off from olive brine as you might think. In fact, its acidity and seasoning could be the perfect complement to a stiff pour of gin or vodka.
Crafting your own version at home is all about experimentation. Start with a base spirit that you already enjoy in a classic martini — vodka if you prefer something clean and neutral, gin if you want to enhance the herbal notes. The key to nailing this drink is choosing a salad dressing with enough acidity and seasoning to mimic the briny kick of olive juice (the key ingredient that makes martinis dirty). Something like a well-balanced Italian dressing can work beautifully, adding layers of garlic, herbs, and vinegar. A little goes a long way, so start with a splash and adjust as needed.
Garnishes can make or break the experience. Instead of the usual olive, consider something that plays into the salad theme, like a cherry tomato, a Parmesan crisp, or even a couple of croutons. At the very least, the drink is a fantastic conversation starter, and isn't that what a good cocktail is all about?