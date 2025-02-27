Salad Dressing Martinis? It Might Be Tastier Than You Think

TikTok has given us everything from the dangerously absurd (we will never look at Tide Pods the same) to the surprisingly brilliant (who knew a boiled onion could taste so good?). But where does the newly viral salad dressing martini lay on the scale of viral-because-absurd to viral-because-actually-great? It depends on your palate, and your sense of adventure.

Classic dirty martinis rely on briny olive juice for their signature savory kick. The Olive Garden Tini, dreamed up by TikToker @alessandrapizzz, takes that idea and runs with it. Known for her outlandish martini experiments, including a kimchi martini and a Caesar salad martini, she has amassed nearly a million views on this one alone. This version keeps the core elements of a dirty martini but adds an unexpected twist by incorporating a couple of glugs of tangy, herbaceous Olive Garden salad dressing (one of the reasons that Olive Garden salad is so good). She also includes classic salad toppings, like olive oil, black pepper, and Italian seasoning. The result is a cocktail that's savory, briny, garlicky, and packed with umami — a drinkable salad of sorts.

The internet, as expected, is divided. One viewer commented on the viral video, "This is okay with me ... I've been known to take a shot of Olive Garden dressing," while another says "I'm physically ill right now." Some call it revolting, others are intrigued, and a few say it's their new favorite drink. But if you love a filthy martini, this might just work for you.