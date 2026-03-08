Make Jarred Marinara 10 Times Better With One Spice That Mimics Italian Sausage Flavor

Marinara sauce is one of the foundational sauces in Italian cuisine. A simple combination of tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and herbs, it exemplifies the Italian ethos of letting ingredients speak for themselves. When made well with quality produce, it's hard to beat the freshness, sweetness, and surprising depth such a simple sauce can bring to the table. But as easy as it is to make your own marinara at home (and honestly, you should be, whenever you can), sometimes we just need a little convenience. Jarred marinara sauce can be great (Mezzetta's offering is our favorite), but it can also be ... not so great. Fortunately, you can upgrade even a lackluster jarred marinara with one simple addition: fennel seeds.

Spices aren't all that prevalent in Italian cooking compared to other cuisines (even its Mediterranean neighbors like Spain and France use spices more frequently). However, nutmeg, for example, is a mainstay, cropping up in everything from lasagna to panforte to ravioli fillings. But if there's one spice that's truly emblematic of Italian food, it's fennel seed. This lovely little pellet of flavor, when toasted and ground, adds a warming, anise-like hit to pretty much anything. You're probably familiar with its flavor from Italian sausage, where it's particularly common, pairing wonderfully with that deep, rich, fatty pork flavor. Adding fennel seeds to your marinara will help you replicate that gorgeous flavor, even when you don't have any sausage to hand! It's a perfect upgrade for any dish where you might use a store-bought marinara sauce: Think fresh, summery pastas and classic Neapolitan-style pizzas, where it'll mimic that typically Italian flavor, even if your sauce isn't homemade.