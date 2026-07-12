The 11 Best New Fast Food Chicken Sandwiches Of 2026 So Far

Ever since the chicken sandwich wars kicked off in 2019, numerous fast food chains have thrown their hats into the ring. What started out as a viral battle between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A has turned into an industry-wide competition, with several big players vying for the title of the crispiest, juiciest, and sometimes spiciest chicken sandwich. Year after year, we've seen new and revamped versions hit fast-food menus, and 2026 is no exception.

Here at Chowhound, we've covered plenty of fast food chicken sandwiches and spicy chicken sandwiches over the years, and we definitely have our favorites. However, the game is always changing, as many chains regularly add enticing new options. In the first half of this year alone, dozens of new chicken sandwiches launched, so we decided to delve into which of those crunchy, handheld meals is worth sinking your teeth into.

To narrow down the field, we looked at reviews from customers and food critics and drew on our own experiences. We looked at everything from classic chicken sandwiches to versions with unique toppings like avocado and creamy cheese spreads, as well as spicy offerings and new twists on fan favorites that have made a comeback. If you're looking for your next fast food chicken sandwich fix, these are the new offerings that stand above the rest.