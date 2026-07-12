The 11 Best New Fast Food Chicken Sandwiches Of 2026 So Far
Ever since the chicken sandwich wars kicked off in 2019, numerous fast food chains have thrown their hats into the ring. What started out as a viral battle between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A has turned into an industry-wide competition, with several big players vying for the title of the crispiest, juiciest, and sometimes spiciest chicken sandwich. Year after year, we've seen new and revamped versions hit fast-food menus, and 2026 is no exception.
Here at Chowhound, we've covered plenty of fast food chicken sandwiches and spicy chicken sandwiches over the years, and we definitely have our favorites. However, the game is always changing, as many chains regularly add enticing new options. In the first half of this year alone, dozens of new chicken sandwiches launched, so we decided to delve into which of those crunchy, handheld meals is worth sinking your teeth into.
To narrow down the field, we looked at reviews from customers and food critics and drew on our own experiences. We looked at everything from classic chicken sandwiches to versions with unique toppings like avocado and creamy cheese spreads, as well as spicy offerings and new twists on fan favorites that have made a comeback. If you're looking for your next fast food chicken sandwich fix, these are the new offerings that stand above the rest.
1. Bojangle's Bo's Chicken Rippers
Ever since opening in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1977, Bojangles has been known for its Southern-fried chicken that's marinated for 12 hours and its fluffy buttermilk biscuits. Mainstays on the menu include fried chicken meals, the classic Bo's Chicken Sandwich, and breakfast items like biscuit sandwiches. The chain also offers limited-time items that rotate regularly, like the Bo's Chicken Rippers, which launched earlier this year and generated tons of hype.
Launched in April, Bo's Chicken Rippers were essentially chicken sliders that featured bite-sized pieces of chicken tenders (aka Bo Bites) stuffed into Martin's Sweet Party Potato Rolls. The rolls were baked close together so they attached, and each slider was meant to be ripped off and dunked into one of Bojangles' signature sauces. The sauces on offer included Peach Honey Pepper, BBQ sauce, Creamy Buffalo, House-Made Ranch, and Honey Mustard.
Numerous customers praised the Chicken Rippers, commenting on how soft and flavorful the rolls were, as well as the chicken's great texture and seasoning. One reviewer said in a Facebook Reel, "The battered chicken is actually incredible. Super crunchy chicken, the perfect bite-size. Looks like good white meat when you bite through it." Although the Rippers were only around for a short time, they racked up plenty of fans, many of whom wish they never went away.
2. Popeye's Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich
If any chain deserves credit for the current chicken sandwich craze, it's Popeye's. It all started in 2019, when the chain launched its now-famous fried chicken sandwich with pickles on a brioche bun. Shortly after, Chick-fil-A took to social media to claim its chicken sandwich was the original, sparking a viral back-and-forth between the two chains. Since then, Popeye's has released numerous sandwiches to much fanfare, like this year's popular Honey BBQ sandwiches.
In the beginning of May, Popeye's released the Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich and Honey BBQ Bacon & Cheese Sandwich, both of which are limited-time offerings. So far, the sandwiches have been a huge hit. Both include a chicken breast filet marinated in Louisiana spices and fried in beef tallow until crispy, then sandwiched in a brioche bun with pickles and a sweet-and-tangy barbecue sauce. The latter adds bacon and Havarti cheese.
Popeye's fans love that the new sandwiches feature the same crunchy, breaded chicken that the chain is famous for, but it's the sauce that many folks can't stop raving about. A reviewer on TikTok said, "Expect a mix of honey sweetness and smoky barbecue tang. The seasoning in the breading adds savory depth that balances the sauce so the sandwich isn't overwhelmingly sweet." Overall, fans say the subtly sweet tanginess is a nice upgrade, and even better when paired with salty bacon and melty cheese.
3. Carl's Jr.'s Western Bacon Chicken Sandwich
Carl's Jr. started out as a hot dog cart in 1941, but became renowned for its charbroiled burgers. Today, one of the most popular Carl's Jr. menu items is the Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger, which features two burger patties, barbecue sauce, cheese, bacon, and onion rings. It's so popular that the chain decided to recreate those flavors in a chicken sandwich. The first version came out in 2005 and featured a charbroiled chicken breast, but this year, the chain upgraded it with crispy fried chicken and re-released it.
The Western Bacon Chicken Sandwich hit Carl's Jr. menus in March, and fans of the chain couldn't have been more excited. The sandwich featured a hand-breaded fried chicken filet topped with cherrywood bacon, American cheese, crispy onion rings, and the chain's famous Western Barbecue sauce on a seeded bun. It was only available until the middle of May, which is a shame because it got overwhelmingly positive reviews.
Most customers who tried the Western Bacon Chicken Sandwich commented on how it had the same great flavors as the burger it was inspired by, but was even better in some ways. One reviewer said on TikTok, "It tastes just like a Western Bacon Cheeseburger, but like crispier, I guess because it's fried chicken." People loved the tanginess of the barbecue sauce, the slight sweetness of the onions, and the double crunch of the fried chicken and onion rings.
4. Shake Shack's K-Shack Fried Chicken Sandwich
Shake Shack has been wildly popular ever since it opened as a humble hot dog stand in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001. Since then, the business has expanded exponentially, along with the menu, and there are often innovative new items on offer. Case in point is the K-Shack Fried Chicken Sandwich, which is part of the new Korean-inspired menu.
This is actually the third time Shake Shack has offered a limited-time Korean-style menu, the first in 2021 and the second in 2024. Each time it comes out, there are a few new additions and upgrades. The K-Shack Chicken Sandwich is a returning fan favorite featuring a hand-breaded white chicken breast, fried until crispy and tossed in a tangy gochujang-sesame glaze. The chicken is then topped with crunchy kimchi slaw and green onions, sandwiched in a toasted potato bun.
It's hard to find anyone who has anything bad to say about this sweet-and-spicy chicken sandwich. One Reddit user described it as "Delightfully delicate, crisp breading, the gochujang sesame sauce was really satisfying in flavor and had a relatively impressive degree of complexity. The kimchi slaw is light on flavor but adds great texture. Excellent juicy chicken in the middle." The sandwich is still on the menu at the time of writing, but you may want to get there sooner rather than later because it won't be around forever.
5. Whataburger's Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick'n Sandwich
If you've spent any time in Texas, you're probably familiar with Whataburger. Many consider it one of the best regional fast-food chains in the U.S., thanks to its fresh, never-frozen burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and signature sauces like Fancy Ketchup. New offerings are common, and this summer, the new Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick'n Sandwich is winning over tons of fans with its sweet, savory, and spicy flavors.
Released at the beginning of June, this unique sandwich starts with a breaded chicken filet that's fried until golden, then laid on a bed of creamy red pepper and cheddar cheese spread. The chicken also gets a drizzle of hot honey infused with chili crisp before being encased in a soft potato bun. If it sounds slightly messy, it definitely is, but diners don't seem to mind, as many say it's downright delicious.
Although Whataburger's new chicken sandwich has only a few components, which many customers say work together beautifully. As one reviewer shared in a YouTube video, "The combo of the sweet and spicy of the honey and then the creaminess and the cheesiness of the cheese spread ... I like this." People also love how the crispy chicken and the soft bun add to the overall experience. Some reviewers have even gone so far as to say it's their hands-down favorite fast food chicken sandwich right now.
6. Chick-fil-A's Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich
Since 1967, Chick-fil-A has been serving up crispy chicken sandwiches every day of the week except Sundays. The Classic Chicken Sandwich has been on the menu since the early days, lending the chain some legitimacy when it claimed to be the true original at the onset of the chicken sandwich wars. The chain also puts out limited-time creations, like this year's much-lauded Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich.
In March, Chick-fil-A released seven new menu items, including four strawberry-hibiscus drinks and the new chicken sandwich with an Original, Spicy, or Grilled chicken fillet. The sandwich included a ranch-infused buttermilk bun, chicken filet, pepper Jack cheese, candied bacon with caramelized onion flavor, lettuce, tomato, and pickled jalapeños. Each sandwich was also served with a side of Jalapeño Ranch sauce for drizzling or dunking.
Our reviewer found the sandwich delightful, with tender, juicy chicken and a nice, warming heat that crept up slowly and subtly. Many reviewers also commented on how the flavor notes played well off one another, like one reviewer who said in a YouTube video, "You have the contrast between the surprisingly more flavorful ranch note and then the spice of the jalapeño. The two contrast, and it's actually an excellent flavor profile, an excellent pairing." Sadly, the sandwich just left us in June, to the lament of many fans.
7. Jollibee's Avocado Bacon Chicken Sandwich
Jollibee has been a fast food favorite in the Philippines since the 1970s and expanded into North America in the 1990s. It's famous for its Chickenjoy (fried chicken), as well as its Jolly Spaghetti, which made our list of chain restaurant side dishes with a cult-like following. The chicken sandwiches also get top marks from diners. One of the newest is the Avocado Bacon Chicken Sandwich, which just came out in May and is a must-try according to many diners.
As the name suggests, Jollibee's new sandwich features creamy avocado and crispy hickory-smoked bacon piled on top of a hand-breaded chicken filet. It also includes lettuce and mayo, all tucked into a toasted brioche bun. And if you want to add some heat to your sandwich, you can opt for the Spicy Avocado Bacon Chicken Sandwich, which includes a spicy chicken filet, sriracha mayo, and fresh jalapeños.
Diners love the combination of crunchy and creamy textures, as well as the fresh, savory flavor combos in the new sandwiches. One reviewer said on Instagram, "First bite of their Original Avocado Bacon Chicken Sandwich and it's giving crispy, juicy, and loaded." Another reviewer said on TikTok, "Texturally it works — crispy bacon and lettuce add crunch, while a layer of smashed avocados and jalapeños on the bottom brings creaminess and a green heat." At the time of writing, the sandwiches are still available, but keep in mind that they are a limited-time offering.
8. Hardee's Hot Honey Hand-breaded Chicken Sandwich
Hardee's may seem a lot like Carl's Jr. with its similar star logo and charbroiled burger offerings, but there are actually a few differences between the chains. For one, the menus are slightly different, which means you can often find limited-time offerings at one chain that aren't available at the other. That's the case with the brand-new Hot Honey Hand-breaded Chicken Sandwich that Hardee's just launched at the end of June.
If you like your chicken sandwiches with a bit of sweet heat, then this sandwich will be right up your alley. It features a crispy hand-breaded chicken filet topped with Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, and a drizzling of hot honey sauce on a soft brioche bun. It's part of Hardee's limited-time Hot Honey menu, which also features the Hot Honey Tenders and Hot Honey Hand-breaded Chicken Biscuit, and it's available until the first week of September.
Although it's only been out for a few weeks now, the Hot Honey Hand-breaded Chicken Sandwich is already garnering great reviews. Customers compliment the sweet, spicy, and smoky flavors, as well as the crispy, flaky chicken. One reviewer said on TikTok, "It's got that sweet, but then you get a kick at the end, the saltiness from the bacon. That's a solid sandwich." Another fan said in a YouTube video, "I think this is one of the best things they've dropped recently."
9. KFC's Snacker with Coleslaw
If you're of a certain age, you may remember that KFC used to have a convenient snack-sized sandwich, appropriately named the Snacker. It was around from the early 2000s until 2013, and it featured crispy chicken with lettuce and pepper-flecked mayo in a sesame seed bun. It's not clear why KFC took it off the menu, but the chain seems to have had a change of heart, because it just brought it back this year, and fans are uber-excited.
The new Snacker is about the same size as the old one (think just enough to tide you over between meals, but not as substantial as a full chicken sandwich), though some elements have changed. You still get a crispy chicken tender, but toppings include pickles and mayo, and it's served on a brioche bun. You can get it with a Classic or Spicy chicken tender, plus coleslaw and spicy mayo.
According to many customers, KFC nailed the new Snacker, as the chicken is fresh-tasting and adds a nice crunch, and the new toppings are a great enhancement. One reviewer said in a YouTube video, "I like that little snap and acidity of the pickle, adding to a decent sandwich. Tender-cooked perfectly." Many recommend adding the coleslaw because it adds freshness and a subtle sweetness. And if you like a bit of heat, several folks say the spicy mayo hits just right.
10. Culver's Jalapeño Jack Chicken Sandwich
Culver's built its reputation on its juicy ButterBurgers and frozen custard. It's also known for its fried cheese curds, which honor the chain's Wisconsin roots. Over the years, the chain has also experimented with menu items, including its fried chicken, which many people still sorely miss. Well, the good news for anyone craving some Culver's chicken is that the chain recently released a new spicy chicken sandwich that many diners say is on point.
The Jalapeño Jack Chicken Sandwich is a limited-time item that recently debuted alongside the Jalapeño Jack Pub Burger. It features a white-meat chicken filet that you can get crispy, spicy and crispy, or grilled. The chicken is topped with pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy jalapeño sauce and served on a brioche bun. You can also customize it with toppings like bacon, pickles, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese.
Diners seem suitably impressed by the new chicken sandwich, with some saying they like it more than the new burger. One reviewer said on TikTok, "This chicken was both juicier and crispier than expected, and overall spicier than the burger. If you enjoy heat, the chicken sandwich is the stronger option; the creamy jalapeño sauce complements the spice and the pepper Jack cheese well." It's unclear how long the sandwich will stick around, so you may want to try it while it's still on the menu.
11. Jack in the Box's Double Chicken Supreme
It's hard to believe that Jack in the Box is 75 years old this year. To celebrate the milestone anniversary, the chain has brought back one of its most beloved menu items: the Chicken Supreme sandwich. It first hit the menu in 1980 and had a good run for nearly 25 years, but was discontinued in 2004. Due to multiple requests to bring it back, Jack in the Box decided it was a natural choice for a nostalgic return.
Purists can go for the classic Chicken Supreme with a single crispy chicken patty, Swiss-style cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo-onion sauce on a wheat bun. However, if you want to try something new, the Double Chicken Supreme offers the same toppings, but amps up the chicken with two crispy patties. You can also get the Double Chicken Supreme in a Munchie Meal with tacos, curly fries, a drink, and a collectible bag charm called a Jibbi.
The doubled-up version of this classic sandwich gets tons of love, with people commenting on how stacked it is, the earthiness of the wheat bun, and the savory chicken patties. But it's the sauce that takes it to the next level for many people. As one reviewer said in a YouTube video, "The wild card with this one is going to be that onion-mayo sauce, and it really was a very tasty situation along with that wheat brioche bun as well. Very, very nice."
Methodology
To uncover which fast food chicken sandwiches have risen to the top in 2026, we analyzed customer feedback across a wide range of online platforms, including Reddit, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. Rather than reviewing every chicken sandwich on the market, we focused exclusively on new menu items introduced this year or on returning favorites that received a significant upgrade. From there, we narrowed the list to sandwiches that earned overwhelmingly positive reactions from customers across multiple platforms. The result is a roundup of the breakout fast food chicken sandwiches of 2026 — ones that diners can't stop talking about for their juicy, perfectly cooked chicken filets, soft buttery buns, creative toppings, flavorful sauces, and overall crave-worthy combinations that keep them coming back for another bite.