What's The Difference Between Carl's Jr. And Hardee's?

Many food brands have different names on the East Coast than they do on the West Coast — for example, the mayonnaise called Hellmann's is known as Best Foods out west, while West Coast fans of Dreyer's ice cream might recognize the striped carton of Edy's back east. You might think the same is true in the case of fast-food giants Carl's Jr and Hardee's, which are both owned by CKE Restaurants and, on the surface, appear to be the same thing with different names.

However, if you look closely, you'll discover that's not quite the case: A few differences separate the beloved chains, even beyond their names. Not only were the two restaurants created in totally different fashion, but each one offers menu options that speak to its origins and customer preferences.