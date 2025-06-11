This Beloved Fried Chicken Chain Uses Beef Tallow For Frying

It might sound strange to fry the meat of one animal in the fat of a different species altogether, but beef tallow turns out to be one of the secret ingredients that helps make Popeyes fried chicken so delicious. In a world where there is plenty of canola, peanut, and palm oil to fry with, why might the chain cook its chicken in rendered beef fat? There are a few reasons.

First, fat carries flavor, whether that's ice cream spreading vanilla across your tastebuds as it melts, or in tallow's case, rich, savory beef. Not that Popeyes fried chicken tastes like chicken fried steak. The tallow's glutamic acids simply lend an undercurrent of umami, the savory flavor we associate with Parmesan, soy sauce, and good old MSG. Beef tallow also has a smoke point of 400 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning it won't burn and release unpleasant and harmful compounds at the high temperatures needed for Popeyes' juicy, crispy chicken. The final touch? Tallow is high in saturated fat, which helps keep Popeyes' famously crunchy fried chicken from getting soft or soggy while waiting in the kitchen's warming rack. And Popeyes doesn't just fry its signature chicken in the tallow. The same goes for its Cajun fries and seafood too.