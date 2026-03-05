Review: Chick-Fil-A's 7 New Items Are Great Except The One Drink That's Like Sipping Sludge
Cravings run high these days for the hottest foods, figuratively and literally, with drive-thru chains whipping up absolute scorchers to fuel this frenzy. Hot sauce, peppers — you name it — customers are down to ignite heart-pumping sweats on account of spicy fare. Now, Chick-fil-a is jumping on the bandwagon with a release of new menu items in 2026.
Menus will feature the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich, as well as four new beverages beginning March 9 at United States locations. With a grilled, spicy, or original pressure-fried chicken filet, each of the advertised handhelds garners up a little — or a lot — of heat. With four different drinks — dressed up with a Strawberry Hibiscus flavoring, no less — diners are in for a real spring fling.
So, how did this exciting lineup shake out for real? Luckily for me, I sampled them at a Manhattan location ahead of their big unveiling. Here's everything you need to know about the new items that are worth trying, and the ones you can just skip.
Methodology
As a fan of fire-licked chicken and sparkling beverages, you didn't have to twist my arm to sample the spring releases from Chick-fil-A. But, I did want to evaluate the items honestly, which led to a few considerations on my end to ensure everything got a fair shot. One thing's for sure, getting there early meant the food and drinks couldn't have been fresher.
Of course, my assessments touched on the basics, such as price-to-value, how well the items lived up to marketing, and taste and texture. But another component shaping this review had to do with the combinations themselves. Jalapeño and ranch are potent whizz-bangs of heat, acidity, and tanginess; strawberry and hibiscus are fruity, with a hint of the botanical hiding in there. With such powerful flavors on board, it was imperative that they deliver on overall execution.
Pricing, availability, and nutritional information
As we noted at the top, the special spring drop is hitting Chick-fil-A restaurants starting March 9, 2026. Seeing as this is a seasonal launch, plan on visiting your local drive-thru sooner, rather than later. We also received the price-points for each item, though region and individual locations may reflect a different sum.
Predictably, missing the crispy coat means the grilled sandwich ($8.69) boasts the lowest calorie-count, at 470 calories respectively. For the rest, the original ($7.75) contains 610 calories (blowing past the 420 calories in the chain's standard chicken sandwich), while the spicy version ($8.15) offers 640 calories. A packet of jalapeño ranch adds 70 additional calories to boot.
Now onto the Strawberry Hibiscus drink promo. The lemonade costs $3.25 and features 270 calories; the Sprite is $2.89 and has 190 calories; the Sunjoy is priced at $3.25 with 240 calories; and finally, the Frosted Lemonade, championing the highest in both categories at $4.75 and 360 calories.
1. Try: Strawberry Hibiscus & Sprite
I'm not a huge soda drinker by any means, but I love the citrusy fizz of a cold Sprite. The Strawberry Hibiscus flavoring enhanced the crisp, limeade taste that's so unique, and all the flavors really popped off from the first sip. As I've pointed out above, I'm a huge sucker for all things strawberry-inspired, and Chick-fil-A managed to concoct a syrup that wasn't "syrupy" — the pairing was subtle yet noticeable, and this harmony only came through with every repeated sip from the straw.
Bubbly and spritzy, the spiked Sprite is a great thirst-quencher. I wouldn't hesitate to order this when branching out from the ordinary soda, and it went great with the sandwiches. If I could offer one critique: since the beverage melts quickly (at least in my experience), you do lose some of the fruitier kick achieved by the Strawberry Hibiscus. Then again, Sprite is one of the lighter-tasting options at any soda fountain, so this might be a byproduct of the drink itself, rather than any fault on the chain's side.
2. Try: Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade
Next up was my favorite beverage of the bunch, the Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade. It reminded me so much of the strawberry lemonades of my childhood — though a touch more elevated and with pizzazz to help it stand out. The tart profile complemented the floral-y undertones of the hibiscus, but didn't overwhelm or throw off the predominantly "lemon" base we come to expect with the classic summer drink. I was struck by the pulpier finish, in a good way; it reminded me of a genuine, fresh-squeezed fruit juice cranked out a county fair, making it worth shelling out for over jugs from the grocery store.
Overall, this was a punchy sipper, made even brighter by the addition of seasonal flourishes. Chick-fil-A already ranks high in fast food chain lemonades, so deviating from your usual beverage could be impacted by how much this iteration appeals to you. To me, the pairing drew out all the qualities that make a spring drink fun — and worth the buy.
3. Skip: Strawberry Hibiscus Frosted Lemonade
Not every menu item is going to be a winner. And, unfortunately, the Strawberry Hibiscus Frosted Lemonade was a skip, but at least it was my one and only skip — it just didn't meet my expectations for a special chilly beverage. For context, this is swirled into the chain's popular soft serve ice cream, "Icedream," which is far heavier on the palate than the breezy soda fountain options composing the majority of the lineup. I think that was the problem — I was picturing a slushy consistency (akin to an ICEE), rather than what it ended up being, which was a straight-up cement-thick milkshake.
Misconstruing what this beverage was supposed to be might have colored my view a bit. However, when thinking about the lineup as a whole, I thought it seemed out of place. This drink was thick. Grasping the profile, it mainly resembled an old-fashioned strawberry ice cream, but with the creamier consistency on deck, my tongue somehow detected a medicinal essence that wasn't present in my other taste tests. Additionally, the hibiscus struggled to come up to the surface, possibly due to strawberry's dominant role.
4. Try: Strawberry Hibiscus Sunjoy
If you've never had the Sunjoy, it's essentially Chick-fil-A's answer to Arnold Palmer's iced tea lemonade (minus the liquor, of course). And for me? It was worth the try. Doctoring up the original might seem unnecessary for regulars, but with strawberry and hibiscus, the brew achieved a lovely sweetness without completely overriding the zesty, rejuvenating hybrid present at the core. Looking at the cup, there was clearly an equal mix of the respective drinks, while the pinky-reddish hue cast a gorgeous sunset of colors.
Blending multiple flavors, theoretically, could have mutated this drink into a funkier punch (which clearly wasn't the intention). But it worked, and definitely offered much-needed refreshment amid greasy fried chicken. I'll admit, I was a bit torn on which pleased me most, the original Lemonade or the Sunjoy. Both of them channeled an easy, kick back on the porch kind of sip that would really beat the heat in a pinch. Your mileage may vary, depending on whether you prefer lemonade or sweet tea. On a regular day, I'd probably stick to the original, but that doesn't change how good this option is to have when you're cruising for a carefree pick-me-up.
5. Try: Original Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich
The Original Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich was fantastic, especially if you like them with a spicier twist. It ended up claiming my top spot in the handheld category. The key to this, I believe, was the excellent foundation offered by the breaded patty. The filet was tender and full of plentiful white meat that was perfectly juicy. But I enjoyed the whole package, which advertises inventive twists, including pickled jalapeño, melted pepper jack cheese, a buttermilk ranch bun, and bacon bits tossed in a caramelized-onion coating.
The bun was golden and doughy, and I liked how this went with the ranch — which by the way, was a powdery seasoning sort of "baked" into the bun. The bacon strips were a good width, and they offered savory pops when combined with the leafy lettuce and sliced tomatoes tucked inside. Every sandwich features a side of ranch jalapeño dressing, which I thought was a great touch. Dabbing it between the bun infused a bit of spark, which mingled well with the rest of the handheld's hot spice points. If you're worried about the heat, I wouldn't call it a five-alarm fire. It's more pleasantly warm, eliciting a strong kick that creeps slowly, so as to not catch your taste buds by surprise.
6. Try: Spicy Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich
The Spicy Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich is a lot like the original — only, it doubled up the fire with a spicy chicken patty. My initial thought, actually, was hot chicken. It had an orange-ish tinge speckling the coating, which a good sign that tongues will burn. And indeed, that's exactly what it did. Waves of heat attacked my palate with a rage only provoked by the pepper jack cheese and pickled jalapeño lurking underneath the bun. But strangely, the sensation didn't completely wear my soul down, since, like the prior sandwich, the heat was a dry one that didn't linger in the bothersome way I've found other spicy proteins do on occasion. The cool ingredients added relief,
My tastebuds are weak despite loving spicy chicken; in my situation, I found the heat levels high enough to opt out of the jalapeños ranch. Those who can withstand added capsaicin will likely be thrilled by the heat levels featuring the spread, but that just wasn't my journey. Kudos to Chick-fil-A — screeching heat was a good idea.
7. Try: Grilled Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich
After all that breading, digging into Chick-fil-A's grilled rendition was a welcome change of pace. One quibble with chicken breast (the only cut Chick-fil-A uses in its restaurants, by the way) is that it can be dry. Not so much here, judging by the plump, ultra-tender white meat stuffed between a bun with those fixings I've enjoyed throughout. There was ample charring, with each bite full of flavor, but not so tender that it caused the bread roll to get soggy (these are big sandwiches, so you bet I was clutching down on them).
The spiciness, per usual, burned slowly with each bite, but not at the expense of the tangy ranch essence riding on from the bun. And I loved the toppings. The cold garnishes lent a garden-freshness that the heavier handhelds sometimes mask, although the savoriness is still in large supply thanks to the melted cheese and bacon, for instance.
I normally order (and prefer) battered chicken sandwiches at fast food restaurants, but I have to say: challenge met. It's a solid pick for meeting your high-protein goals, on top of lessening the grease while still giving you your chicken fix.
Verdict: Short of the Frosted Lemonade, the spring menu was a hit
Short of the Frosted Lemonade, Chick-fil-A really pulled off the fun of a spring-themed menu launch. Fruit fusions can be easy to flub, but pairing strawberry and hibiscus together was inspired, particularly when the drinks themselves are blank canvases that can be adapted and experimented with.
On the food side of things, jalapeño ranch is a cool concept, and I thought it jived with the marketing push Chick-fil-A ventured on for this transition phase. Stellar poultry makes it harder to fail, but truly, all three sandwiches contributed something any fan of the fast food chain — or chicken lovers at large — would flock to. I have to note my appreciation for the respective dressing; not only was it spot-on in heat, but I appreciated how it came on the side, allowing patrons to incorporate whatever dosage of heat feels right to them.
Tweaking beloved staples appears to be a strategy Chick-fil-A is carrying into the sunnier seasons and beyond. And when it comes to seconding the recommendation, I say yes — it would be my pleasure. With the winter blues out, let the spring fever commence.