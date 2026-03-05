Review: Chick-Fil-A's 7 New Items Are Great Except The One Drink That's Like Sipping Sludge

Cravings run high these days for the hottest foods, figuratively and literally, with drive-thru chains whipping up absolute scorchers to fuel this frenzy. Hot sauce, peppers — you name it — customers are down to ignite heart-pumping sweats on account of spicy fare. Now, Chick-fil-a is jumping on the bandwagon with a release of new menu items in 2026.

Menus will feature the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich, as well as four new beverages beginning March 9 at United States locations. With a grilled, spicy, or original pressure-fried chicken filet, each of the advertised handhelds garners up a little — or a lot — of heat. With four different drinks — dressed up with a Strawberry Hibiscus flavoring, no less — diners are in for a real spring fling.

So, how did this exciting lineup shake out for real? Luckily for me, I sampled them at a Manhattan location ahead of their big unveiling. Here's everything you need to know about the new items that are worth trying, and the ones you can just skip.