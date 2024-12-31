The Best Regional Fast Food Chains In America
Whether you're a die-hard White Castle fan or a Whataburger enthusiast, there's no dispute that America has the best fast-food options in the world. When traveling down the West Coast, In-N-Out — the famous California-based burger chain — reigns supreme. If you happen to be somewhere in Michigan's mitten, chances are you won't travel far without spotting Hungry Howie's, the Midwestern pizza chain that'll satisfy any craving. National corporations are all around us, but regional fast-food chains are some of the true American sweethearts of the restaurant industry, while also being a perfect spot for when you need to get a quick meal that won't break the bank.
Fast food doesn't just have to be golden arches and burger royalty — regional fast-food chains redefine what fast casual eating is all about. With plenty of unique locations to choose from, in terms of flavor, community adoration, and innovative business practices, these chains are your best options when you're in search of a chain that differs from the standard national fare.
1. In-N-Out
It is hard to disagree with any Californian that In-N-Out is the best fast-food chain in the country. The West Coast burger joint is a beloved symbol of the Golden State. The chain features cheeseburgers — check out double-double patties for some extra protein — hand-cut french fries, milkshakes, and sodas. And for those in the know, there is also a "Not So Secret Menu" created by loyal In-N-Out customers who have, over the years, modified or added their orders. The iconic secret menu features burgers with triple or quadruple patties, lettuce-wrapped burgers called "protein style," and the infamous "animal style" modifier that includes minced pickles, extra In-N-Out sauce, and grilled onions on fries or a burger.
At In-N-Out, the motto is quality you can taste, so there are never frozen or processed ingredients, and the menu steers away from using additives, fillers, or preservatives. All locations deliver ingredients daily, and it's a well known fact that In-N-Out's don't have any freezers on site, so fresh goods are constantly moving. Currently, In-N-Out has around 400 locations in total, primarily in California with a handful of other branches in a few Southwest states like Texas, Arizona, and Colorado. However, Southerners don't have to travel far to get a taste of the West Coast-style burgers with In-N-Out announcing new locations throughout Tennessee starting in early 2026. With the delicious burgers, crispy hand-cut fries, and natural ingredients, there's no argument that In-N-Out is one of America's best regional fast food chains.
2. White Castle
Once dubbed "the most influential burger of all time" by Time Magazine, the White Castle family-operated chain is known for its iconic grilled-onion and steamed, square-shaped hamburgers known as sliders. The menu has changed over the years, from a 5-cent hamburgers to an expansive collection that features an array of burgers, fries, onion rings, and even breakfast options.
Being the oldest fast-food chain in the world, White Castle has pioneered a lot of industry milestones and achievements. It invented the concept of the restaurant carry-out bags, created one of the first newspaper coupons promoting five burgers for ten cents, and in 1961, became one of the first fast-food hamburger chains to sell over one billion burgers.
Founded in Wichita, Kansas, right in the heart of the plains, the regional hamburger restaurant has around 345 locations. It is spread across 13 states, primarily in the Midwest and New York metropolitan area, and has even opened two locations in Shanghai, China. White Castle's regional access aside, it's fairly easy to get your hands on the delectable sliders. You can always satisfy your cravings by buying a box of tiny burgers in the freezer sections at grocery stores across the country.
3. Cookout
Of all the fast-food establishments listed, Cookout is most widely recognized for its extensive milkshake menu. The Southeastern fast-food chain features over tens of milkshake types, including mouth-watering flavors like banana pineapple, peach cobbler, and chocolate cherry.
As far as food goes, a superstar from the menu is the North Carolina-style pork barbecue, which features either a pulled pork on a soft brioche bun or a simple serving of pulled pork paired with yummy Southern sides. It doesn't stop just at creamy milkshakes and smoky barbecue — the North Carolina-founded chain has a reputation for its combo trays, where you pick a main like burgers, barbecue, or corn dogs, and a few sides like hushpuppies, french fries, or onion rings. There is one thing to keep in mind before stopping by: Unlike other fast-food restaurants, most Cookouts don't have indoor seating or counter service — Cookout locations proudly operate on a drive-thru and walk-up service style.
Since opening its first location in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1989, the company has slowly expanded outside state lines, opening its 74th store in South Carolina in 2010. Later that same year, it also opened new locations in Tennessee and Virginia and now has over 300 locations in almost all of the southeastern and southern states. So if you're passing through and have a hankering for a delectable milkshake and smoky pulled pork, pull into a Cookout.
4. Whataburger
The Lone Star state may be known for rodeos and cowboys, but a true Texan can recognize home from the iconic orange and white striped decor synonymous with Whataburger. Starting from its humble beginnings as a simple burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas, Whataburger has expanded into a dominant regional fast-food chain with over 1,000 locations across the majority of Sun Belt states.
It has a strong hold on its home state of Texas, where it's pretty difficult to travel through without seeing one of the 747 Whataburger locations. Staying true to Texan style, the menu is known for having burgers so big you'll need two hands to enjoy. The founder Harmon Dodson wanted his customers to shout out the words "what a burger," after enjoying its size and taste — thus coining the name Whataburger for his restaurant.
While burgers are the specialty, there are a few menu items only locals know that are the real showstoppers. The patty melt features a beef patty with melted Monterey Jack cheese and grilled onions sandwiched between buttery Texas toast. A delicious honey butter chicken biscuit also draws in the breakfast crowd. Regardless of which menu item you choose, getting a side of the Whataburger Fancy Ketchup is an absolute must. The iconic condiment features a blend of spices and ingredients that is the perfect tasty sauce for dunking and dipping all of the regional fast food chain's delicious items.
5. Culver's
Speaking of iconic burgers, the Wisconsin classic, Culver's, has been serving up its staple Butterburger since 1984. Attributed to its upbringing in America's Dairyland, the burger buns are swiped and toasted with Wisconsin butter from Alcam Creamery, a family-run farm, coining the name Butterburger. In addition to juicy, buttery burgers the Midwestern chain also has an array of chicken sandwiches and delicious fried seafood platters featuring butterflied shrimp and Atlantic cod. As any northern restaurant chain is bound to have, the side offerings of cheese curds, cheddar fries, and chili are mouthwatering.
For people with a sweet tooth, it would be a shame to not stop at Culver's and try the creamy frozen custards. This decadent treat is made by using fresh dairy and is slow-churned in small batches to create a smooth, irresistible dessert. It's a big draw, and representative of the Culver's roots as a Wisconsin business. The fast food chain, which primarily operates in the Midwest, will have around 1,000 locations by the year 2025 according to QSR, and has planned to open nearly 51 new locations in 2024.
6. Zaxby's
If you're craving crispy fried chicken fingers, Zaxby's is the place you'll want to stop on your next trip down south. Founded by two college graduates, Zaxby's is a staple fast-food chain with roots in the town of Statesboro, Georgia. The childhood friends opened their first location near the Georgia Southern University campus servicing hungry college students after long study sessions and sports games. Sticking true to its collegiate origins, Zaxby's has become known for its sponsorship as "The Official Chicken of College Sports," participating in academic activities and sports. Along with the 253 Georgian locations, the chain has expanded to over 17 states, cementing it as a go-to chicken spot in a competitive Southern fast food scene.
The menu is a great choice for fried chicken fans, since the most popular order is a combo of chicken fingers. While Zaxby's does use frozen meat, its tenders, filets, and bone-in wings are all hand battered before frying. If you're in the mood for a more substantial meal, try one of the tasty chicken sandwiches. Some come stuffed between Zaxby's hefty toast, others are on softer buns, and there are even slider options. If you're looking to indulge further, do yourself a favor and order a side of buffalo wings. Once you get a tangy bite, they'll quickly become your new favorite.
Its unique 12 signature sauces sets Zaxby's apart from its rivals with unique flavors such as the Wimpy sauce, a vinegar-based pepper sauce, and the tangy and sweet teriyaki sauce. All of the flavor-packed sauces pair perfectly with the crispy chicken fingers and irresistible wings, making for an unforgettable bite on your journey through the South.
7. Lee's Sandwiches
Lee's Sandwiches is a true gem in the restaurant industry. It's one of the only Vietnamese-American fast food chains in the country, and it is definitely worth stopping when exploring the Pacific Coast Highway. The California-based eatery has been a family-operated business since 1983 when Chieu Lee opened the first location in San Jose with his parents Ba Le and Hanh Nyguen.
Later in 2001, the family stayed true to their roots and opened another location in Westminster with Chieu's son, Minh. Ever since then, Lee's has been consistently growing, and due to the franchise program, the restaurant has expanded outside of California into Arizona, Nevada, and Texas.
The menu consists of traditional Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches, European-style sandwiches, eggrolls, steamed buns, and artisan coffee. For those of you who don't know, banh mi's are delectable sandwiches filled with savory meats, tangy pickled vegetables, cucumbers, chilis, and fresh herbs. In addition to all the scrumptious sandwiches, Lee's changes the fast food coffee considerations as well, considering Vietnamese-style ca phe sua da are available if you have a location near. The strong drip coffee is served iced and is flavored with sweetened condensed milk and whole milk, creating a refreshing caffeinated beverage.
8. Dick's Drive-In
If you are searching for classic American fare without having to sit at a table look no further than Dick's Drive-In Restaurants. Commonly referred to as Dick's, the restaurant is a Washington state-based fast-food chain with all but one location operating as a drive-in. Dick's can be recognized by its iconic '60s style architecture with all locations decorated with a quirky orange and yellow sign pointing hungry customers to cheeseburger heaven.
The straightforward menu includes burgers with locally made buns and hand-cut french fries using 100 percent Pacific Northwest potatoes. Even more exciting is the use of locally sourced ice cream. Dick's Drive-In boasts boatloads of flavors, including Rocky Road, mint chip, and rotating seasonal options. Pro tip: get your ice cream cone the old-fashioned way — hand-dipped in melted chocolate.
Currently, Dick's Drive-in only has 9 restaurants in the Evergreen State. The Dick's team is planning to open another 10th location in the coming year, serving its comforting classics through a food truck. The food truck at the moment is only available for private events and catering, but will soon be operating in the Western Washington areas of Everett, Renton, West Seattle, Bellevue, and Bellingham. Being a family-owned business, Dick's has no plans on franchising. If you want to try this Washington specialty, you'll have to do a road trip through the rainy state.
9. Hungry Howie's
Hungry Howie's made its mark on the pizza industry 50 years ago when the founder, James R. Hearn, transformed a burger joint in Taylor, Michigan into the loveable Midwestern pizza chain it's known as today. In the first years of operation, a pizza delivery driver, Steve Jackson, brought the idea to Hearn to expand its brick-and-mortar to a regional franchise, thus beginning the Hungry Howie empire. Within the first three years of the partnership, Hungry Howie's opened 65 new locations and later expanded into 21 states, resulting in 518 stores nationwide.
Hungry Howie's never stops providing its customers with the best experience possible. It was recently given the award of "Most Innovative Product Introduction" at the Franchise Customer Experience Conference in 2024 for its interactive Secret Menu. The menu features a hidden selection of five new ways to level up your pizza combinations like the Tie Dye, Howie 5-0, The Greektown, '73 Classic, and Disco Inferno Crust pizzas.
Flavoring pizzas in creative ways isn't a new venture for the pizza chain. Hungry Howie's claim to fame is the flavored crust pizza. Choose from an array of flavors like butter cheese, ranch, Italian herb, or Cajun spice to elevate your pizza to the next level. If you're gluten-free try the No Dough Bowl, a bread-free pizza alternative that has all the familiar toppings and gooey cheese. Stop by the next time you run out of late-night dinner options and indulge in a satisfying Hungry Howie's slice.
10. Bojangles
Best known for its Cajun-spiced fried chicken and refreshing sweet iced tea, Bojangles is a quintessential Southern fast-food chain serving up classic comfort foods. Biting into Bojangles' mouth-watering fried chicken is a complete flavor explosion. Each piece of chicken is liberally seasoned with Bo's Famous Seasoning — containing paprika, sugar, salt, and other ingredients — that adds a smoky profile to its crunchy chicken. Don't be fooled — the chicken isn't the only star on the menu. The biscuit sandwiches are a staple breakfast option for recurring patrons and newcomers alike.
Not to be overlooked, the sides or "fixins" deserve to take center stage. The dirty rice with chopped pork sausage is a smokey delight you definitely won't find at any other fast food chain. Dive even deeper into the menu and try the creamy macaroni and cheese or green beans with red peppers cooked in a flavorful broth.
Bojangles was established in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977 by two friends, Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas, who strived to create a quick-service restaurant that's dedicated to paying homage to the traditional Southern cuisine. Within the following year, the business partners started franchising the company and later sold it to Horn & Hardart which grew into over 800 locations in the South. Since then, the company announced it will be opening locations in California in the coming year, making it easier to get your hands on the famous Cajun-spiced fried chicken.
11. Runza
The majority of people living outside of the Midwest or Nebraska have no clue they are missing out on the delicious goodness of a Runza restaurant. For the uninitiated, a Runza sandwich is freshly baked bread filled with ground beef, cabbage, onions, and a harmony of spices. The Nebraskan fast-food chain has a variety of different Runza sandwiches to choose from. The delectable Swiss cheese and mushroom and the Southwest containing salsa, crispy tortilla chips, and cheddar cheese are popular go-tos for locals. If the classic Runza sandwiches aren't quite hitting the spot try one of the cheeseburgers or freshly made salads. Quench your thirst with a caffeinated lemonade refresher with diverse flavors such as prickly pear, pomegranate, and mango.
The thing that sets Runza Sandwiches apart from its competitors is its unique history. Its predecessor, the bierock, is an Eastern European savory yeast dough filled with meat and cheese. It first showed up in the U.S. thanks to German-Russian settlers who came to the Midwest in the 18th century. These settlers brought recipes and flavors from home that would go on to be turned into Runza by founders Sally Everett and her brother, Alex Brening. The first Runza location opened its doors after World War II in Lincoln, Nebraska. The siblings wanted to give a nod to their German heritage and create a fast-food joint that could satisfy anyone's hunger. Nowadays Runza is a certified Midwest staple.