It is hard to disagree with any Californian that In-N-Out is the best fast-food chain in the country. The West Coast burger joint is a beloved symbol of the Golden State. The chain features cheeseburgers — check out double-double patties for some extra protein — hand-cut french fries, milkshakes, and sodas. And for those in the know, there is also a "Not So Secret Menu" created by loyal In-N-Out customers who have, over the years, modified or added their orders. The iconic secret menu features burgers with triple or quadruple patties, lettuce-wrapped burgers called "protein style," and the infamous "animal style" modifier that includes minced pickles, extra In-N-Out sauce, and grilled onions on fries or a burger.

At In-N-Out, the motto is quality you can taste, so there are never frozen or processed ingredients, and the menu steers away from using additives, fillers, or preservatives. All locations deliver ingredients daily, and it's a well known fact that In-N-Out's don't have any freezers on site, so fresh goods are constantly moving. Currently, In-N-Out has around 400 locations in total, primarily in California with a handful of other branches in a few Southwest states like Texas, Arizona, and Colorado. However, Southerners don't have to travel far to get a taste of the West Coast-style burgers with In-N-Out announcing new locations throughout Tennessee starting in early 2026. With the delicious burgers, crispy hand-cut fries, and natural ingredients, there's no argument that In-N-Out is one of America's best regional fast food chains.