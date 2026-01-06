Review: Shake Shack's New Korean-Inspired Menu Is A Spicy Winner

If you live in New York, Shake Shack has become one of the local businesses that you associate with the city (particularly the Madison Square Park location, where the original Shake Shack opened). Michelin star-awarded restaurateur Danny Meyer started Shake Shack as a simple hot dog cart, which has now expanded over the last twenty years into a worldwide, internationally known, thriving business.

One market that Shake Shack expanded into was South Korea. In 2016, when the culinary team visited Seoul, they were inspired by the crispy Korean fried chicken featured on menus across the country, and worked to integrate it into US Shake Shack menus in 2021 and again in 2024. After multiple rounds of Research and Development through trial, error, and lots of taste tests, the team settled on staple items for more adventurous eaters.

Launching this year for the third time, the K-Shack menu (with five Korean-inspired items) will feature returning favorites, the K-Shack BBQ Burger, K-Shack Spicy BBQ Fries, and the K-Shack Fried Chicken Sandwich, and introduce for the first time K-Shack Bites and the K-Shack Spicy Caramel Shake, to round out the menu.

We were invited to taste test the new Bites and Shake, and were pleasantly surprised by the flavor profiles of the new additions. Read on for more details, and where you can get your own!