There's A Reason Bojangles' Biscuits Are Better Than Yours

Some biscuits just hit different. It's those soft buttery biscuits your grandma made when you were a kid. Or the fluffy biscuits at the hole-in-wall diner downtown you visit every other day. You might be surprised, though, that the fast food world can put out some pretty banging biscuits. Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, and even McDonald's are known for making pretty good biscuits. But, for us, those biscuits at Bojangles are on another level — and there's a clear reason for that.

Biscuit makers at Bojangles aren't a normal bunch of kitchen workers. The average biscuit maker at the chain puts out more than 1,000 biscuits in a typical eight-hour shift. That's 125 biscuits per hour, and around two per minute. Since Bojangles serves breakfast all day, biscuit making is a nonstop affair. But putting out 1,000 biscuits in eight hours is just the average biscuit maker. At Bojangles, there's another class of biscuit chefs, if you will, called master biscuit makers.

These are no ordinary folders of dough, either. These experts in the kitchen have mastered Bojangles' intricate biscuit making process. And that process is no joke.