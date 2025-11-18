Why Bojangles' Famous Fried Chicken Takes Half A Day To Prepare

Bojangles' own seasoning is very reminiscent of traditional Cajun seasoning, so it's not like there's any real surprise in terms of what flavors you're getting with its fried chicken. Think red pepper, garlic and onion powder, salt, and maybe a few other subtle flavors. However, the lengthy duration of its rest time definitely raises some questions in terms of how long it sits in a marinade. There are some really quick and convenient chicken marinade options out there, and oftentimes you'll hear wizened cooks warning against marinating chicken (or any meat) for too long in certain ingredients. This might seem like a contradiction at first, but there's a good reason why.

The longer you leave your chicken in a marinade, generally, the more flavor you'll impart from the marinade ingredients. But if you're using acidic ingredients in your marinade that's acidic, you may want to avoid letting it sit for too long. Acid tenderizes meat by denaturing its proteins, but this can make the meat too soft at a certain point (usually past 24 hours in the case of chicken).

Now, it's hard to know for sure what ingredients Bojangles uses for its marinade or what the ratio might be. Some copycat recipes use buttermilk and hot sauce (an acidic ingredient) but only let it sit for an hour, while others suggest the secret is a little sweet tea and letting it marinate overnight. So just keep this in mind if you're making some fried chicken yourself. Ultimately, much of this time-consuming practice is left in the dark, but you can't deny the flavorful end result.