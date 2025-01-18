For Easy To Work With Shortbread Dough, Follow Ina Garten's Fool-Proof Tip

The idea that cooking is an art while baking is a science stems from the idea that precision is the key to getting the best baked goods while cooking often allows for a little more freedom and estimation. If you're interested in baking but want to start with an easy, less-intimidating recipe, try making shortbread. It's only three ingredients, and according to a tip from celebrity chef Ina Garten, even if it turns out too dry, there's an easy fix: Just add water.

Shortbread is made by combining butter, flour, sugar, and usually a pinch or two of salt. It's one of the easiest doughs, but when it comes to rolling it out or turning it into shapes, the dough can sometimes feel a bit dry and difficult to work with. According to Garten's cooking Q&A, adding just a teaspoon or two of water to dry shortbread dough will bring it back to life and make it much easier to roll or shape.