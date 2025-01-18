For Easy To Work With Shortbread Dough, Follow Ina Garten's Fool-Proof Tip
The idea that cooking is an art while baking is a science stems from the idea that precision is the key to getting the best baked goods while cooking often allows for a little more freedom and estimation. If you're interested in baking but want to start with an easy, less-intimidating recipe, try making shortbread. It's only three ingredients, and according to a tip from celebrity chef Ina Garten, even if it turns out too dry, there's an easy fix: Just add water.
Shortbread is made by combining butter, flour, sugar, and usually a pinch or two of salt. It's one of the easiest doughs, but when it comes to rolling it out or turning it into shapes, the dough can sometimes feel a bit dry and difficult to work with. According to Garten's cooking Q&A, adding just a teaspoon or two of water to dry shortbread dough will bring it back to life and make it much easier to roll or shape.
Shortbread's ingredients impact its texture
The ingredients in shortbread play a critical role in how your dough will turn out. For a batch of shortbread dough, you need about a cup of butter. But, Garten says that different butters have different water content, meaning one cup of a certain butter brand might create a different texture than another brand. That's where the water trick comes in handy.
There are a few other ways to ensure that your dough has the best texture and flavor possible. Don't overwork it; mix it just until it comes together, because overmixing could make the dough tough. And, make sure the butter in the dough hasn't softened too much before it's baked. To help with this, it's always best to chill the dough prior to baking. You can also add a little extra flavor in small increments, such as lemon zest or almond extract.