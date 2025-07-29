6 Premade Pie Crusts, Ranked Worst To Best

This might be a not-so-subtle foreshadowing for you, dear reader, but this is probably the most hectic and messy food review I've undergone to date. And unfortunately, a lot of it has to do with Jus-Rol — the pie crust that landed in my Stop & Shop cart out of mere happenstance. This refrigerated single pie crust wasn't listed as being in stock on the website, but it was well-stocked when I went to pick up the crusts.

When I pulled this crust out of its thin plastic wrapper, I noticed that it was scroll-like and spun around a piece of parchment paper. As I did with all the pie crusts, I made sure it was brought up to room temperature for an hour before I started working with it. An hour seems a little long for bringing a crust up to room temperature, but I don't think even four hours of thawing would have saved me. I unrolled the exterior of the parchment only to have the middle start to splinter and break, almost like phyllo dough. I tried my absolute hardest to patch the holes, but the pie crust still looked like it had lost a fight with a tiger.

I didn't have a replacement crust (since there is only one in a package, which is weird), so I kept going. As I suspected, the cracks caused the filling to ooze out into the bottom pie crust and render it soggy. When I got a bite of just the crust itself, sans pumpkin, there was little of note, except for its greasy, vegetable shortening-like aftertaste. There's no reason to purchase this pie crust, regardless of the type of pie you're making.