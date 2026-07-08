Grilled Mushroom Tacos With Salsa Macha Crema Recipe

Tacos are the ultimate vessel for featuring any flavor and ingredient combo your heart and stomach can dream up. Dress them up, dress them down ... tacos are versatile, walkable, and always a hit for entertaining. If you want to venture beyond standard chicken, pork, or beef fillings, these grilled mushroom tacos with salsa macha crema are a perfect place to start. Delicate and feathery oyster mushrooms are transformed into crispy, meaty, and succulent bites enveloped in a spicy, creamy salsa macha and a crunchy, citrusy cabbage slaw. Topped with tangy cotija cheese and cooling avocado, these tacos burst with layers of flavor and texture. Extra salsa macha is the crowning, fiery glory to drizzle on top.

Technique is crucial in getting the most out of your mushrooms. Choose very fresh, large clusters and keep them whole during preparation. Don't be tempted to wash your mushrooms. Oyster mushrooms tend to be pretty clean once they make it to market since they literally grow on trees, but any bit of dirt or debris is best removed with a pastry brush to prevent the mushrooms from absorbing water and becoming soggy. You want your mushrooms to only absorb the marinade. When grilling, it might seem awkward to throw the whole clusters on the grates, but gently pressing on them with a large metal spatula will help to expel liquid and allow the mushrooms to become charred and crispy. Take the time to keep flipping and pressing, as the result is worth it!