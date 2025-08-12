Reach For This Affordable Cotija Cheese Substitute When You're Running Low

Cotija's magic lies in its ability to add salty depth without melting — cotija is more Parmesan than mozzarella in that way. Feta performs similarly when crumbled over dishes. So if you are making elote (Mexican street corn), tacos, nachos, chili, or even a grain bowl with a Latin spin, feta is a perfectly solid backup. You will get the same pop of umami and tangy contrast, just with a slightly creamier bite.

The key is in how you use it. Go for the firmest feta you can find, not the super soft block that comes swimming in brine. Pre-crumbled feta, while slightly less flavorful, tends to be drier and more cotija-like. But even a block will work if you pat it dry and crumble it by hand.

Worried about feta's stronger tang compared to cotija's mild savoriness? That brightness can actually work in your favor. It cuts through fatty meats, enhances acidity in lime-heavy dressings, and adds contrast to spicy foods. It's very similar to what cotija does, just with a slightly louder presence. If you really want to mellow it out, give the feta a quick rinse in cold water and dry it with paper towels before crumbling. It tones down the brine and makes it a bit more neutral.

There is also the price point: Cotija, when you can find it, tends to cost more than feta, especially outside areas with a wide selection of Latin American cheeses. Feta, on the other hand, is everywhere, from fancy cheese counters to the dairy aisle of grocery stores and supermarkets. So while it may not be a one-to-one replica, feta is the kind of kitchen pinch-hitter that brings the same salty sparkle but with a slightly Mediterranean twist.