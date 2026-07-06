12 Best Meats To Grill For Beginners

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Wouldn't life be wonderful if we were innately good at everything we do the first time we do it? While incrementally developing our skills, especially in the kitchen, can be a real test of character and bring us joy in learning, it can also be downright frustrating to see something done on an Instagram reel or cooking show, only to try it ourselves and flop. This is especially true when it comes to grilling, which, for all intents and purposes, is actually much harder than it looks.

You'll learn things along the way, such as how to preheat your grill, the difference between direct and indirect heat (and how to use each), and how to adapt your cooking routine for outdoor cooking. But you could inadvertently make learning more difficult by choosing cuts that are not beginner-friendly. Sticking to more forgiving cuts and proteins (including both conventional meats and seafood) will help you build confidence, all while laying the groundwork for cooking more complex recipes later on. Oh, and you'll still make a delicious main course out of it.

In order to find out which cuts are perfect for budding grillmasters, we spoke to two meat experts: Jess Pryles, founder of the Hardcore Carnivore barbecue line and author of "Prime Cuts: The Complete Guide to Choosing, Understanding, and Cooking Meat," and Nicole Johnson, grilling guru and owner of Or Whatever You Do. Both of them shared their favorite beginner-friendly cuts and seafood, as well as tips for a positive grilling (and learning) experience.