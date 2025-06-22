A Guide To Sausages Around The World

What comes to mind when you think of sausage? For the average American, you may picture a round patty served with breakfast, a polish hot dog, or perhaps a bratwurst nicely marked from the grill and served with a pile of sauerkraut. Although these are all delicious options, they're just a glimpse into the grand scheme of sausage making around the globe.

While many countries claim to be the originators of the cured and cased ground meats, in reality, no one can truly hold that title. Sausages emerged in many cultures out of the independent need to be able to preserve leftover meats. The first recorded sausage was discovered in Mesopotamia (modern day Iraq and West Asia) where carvings in a wall depicted the process of stuffing cleaned animal intestines with cured meat.

Nowadays, regional varieties of sausage are seemingly infinite. This guide will cover many unique sausages from around the world that will hopefully peek your interest into trying something new. Truth be told, it would take a whole book to really cover all of the diverse histories and processes to sausage-making worldwide. Each region is defined by unique spice blends, and specific curing, fermenting, or drying instructions that yield different kinds of sausages in incredible variety.